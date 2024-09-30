This podcast is inhabited by the stories, urban legends, and horrors that you can find in towns not so different from yours; streets like the ones you walk ever...

As All Hallows' Eve approaches its zenith, we arrive at the haunting conclusion of our terrifying journey. Welcome, loyal listeners, to "The Haunting of the Caretakers, Vol. 4" – the final chapter in our series of supernatural encounters that have haunted those who dare to care for children in the darkest hours. Before we seal this collection forever, we invite you one last time to dim your lights and open your mind to the unexplainable. "The Haunting of the Caretakers, Vol. 4" stands ready to deliver its final devastating blow to your sense of security. ﻿Follow Uriel on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/upolch/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/upolch Follow Sonoro on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisissonoro/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thisissonoro TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thisissonoro Visit our website: www.sonoromedia.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Great disasters leave behind much pain, and also the ghosts of those who are no longer with us, like a memory of what we've lost. In today's episode, we'll delve into a story that takes place on the night of the terrible 2017 earthquake in Mexico... and with the ghosts that were left behind. With the souls that continue to wander. Do you dare to listen? Follow Uriel on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/upolch/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/upolch Follow Sonoro on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisissonoro/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thisissonoro TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thisissonoro Visit our website: www.sonoromedia.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Welcome to the first episode of the new series Faraway. Faraway, a new sci-fi thriller podcast from Sonoro, takes listeners on a journey across the stars. Starring the incredible talents of Marvel’s Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez and Charmed actress Melonie Diaz, this immersive audio series explores the highs and lows of family, loss, and resilience against extraordinary odds. The first episode of Faraway centers on Camila Aguilar (Xochitl Gomez), a young woman reeling from the sudden disappearance of her mother, Elaina (Melonie Diaz), an astronaut who vanished without a trace on a space mission. But when a mysterious device with a hauntingly familiar voice arrives, Camila finds herself pulled into a complex, reality-warping quest to uncover what really happened to her mother. Listen to all episodes of Faraway on your favorite podcast platform. Web: https://sonoromedia.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisissonoro Twitter: https://twitter.com/thisisssonoro TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thisissonoro Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thisissonoro Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

When we sleep, our greatest terrors are closer to us. Whether it's a ghost entering your room and watching you, the voices of the dead calling you from the paranormal plane... or even spirits sleeping beside you. Do you dare to listen to today's episode knowing that you won't be able to sleep peacefully again? Follow Uriel on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/upolch/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/upolch Follow Sonoro on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisissonoro/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thisissonoro TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thisissonoro Visit our website: www.sonoromedia.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Today we're not only going to talk about witches as those figures from our legends, living in our stories... we'll also talk about those witches who are among us, those people who dedicate themselves to doing "works" and charge for their services. Which sometimes can be extremely gruesome. Do you dare to listen to today's stories? Follow Uriel on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/upolch/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/upolch Follow Sonoro on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisissonoro/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thisissonoro TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thisissonoro Visit our website: www.sonoromedia.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Tales of the Night

This podcast is inhabited by the stories, urban legends, and horrors that you can find in towns not so different from yours; streets like the ones you walk every night; and even in a silent house in the middle of the night... exactly like yours. The darkness of the most successful and acclaimed horror podcast across all categories in Latin America now in English. Uriel Reyes was born in Tijuana, Baja California. As a child, he learned to comprehend the language of horror movies he found on American television, even though he didn't yet understand the language. He studied Communication at the Autonomous University of Baja California and later drew inspiration from the radio programs he listened to during insomnia-ridden early mornings, ghost stories, and a recording of Juan Rulfo reading a story from "El Llano en Llamas" to create "Relatos de la Noche" a podcast that has made him one of the most listened-to voices in the Spanish-speaking world. Follow Uriel on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/upolch/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/upolch Sonoro is a global entertainment company focused on creating premium, culturally relevant content that starts in audio and comes alive in TV, film and beyond. Sonoro collaborates with leading and emerging Latinx storytellers – writers, producers, and directors – from over a dozen countries to develop original franchises in English, Spanish, and Spanglish. Follow Sonoro on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisissonoro/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thisissonoro TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thisissonoro Visit our website: www.sonoromedia.com Tales of the Night is brought to you by Sonoro and Relatos de la Noche, in a collaboration with Generative Artificial Intelligence.