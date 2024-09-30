PRICE OF SIN, BONUS - LEAH VOYSEY

In this special Price Of Sin bonus episode, a conversation with the terrifyingly talented Leah Voysey - the actor, singer, voice artist, and cosplayer who performed "Lera / Jezzy Triple Six" in the Ominous Thrill mini-series "Price Of Sin." Leah Voysey is more widely known as the Clown Cafe singer in the Terrifier 2 film and recently reprised that role in a music video/short film from Ice Nine Kills titled "A Work of Art," created in concert with the release of the Terrifier 3 film. Leah talks about how she connected with Ominous Thrill and what she thought was important to bring to the role of "Lera / Jezzy Triple 6." Leah also talks about her Terrifier and Ice Nine Kills work. That part of the conversation begins around 32:00 into this conversation. All the places you can find Leah Voysey online: http://www.leahvoysey.com/ https://www.youtube.com/leahvoysey instagram.com/leahvoysey tiktok.com/leahvoysey Ice Nine Kills "A Work Of Art" music video/film https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9TzUxGPbI0 If you like what you've heard, please give us a 5-star rating, a positive review, and tell a friend - it encourages others to listen.