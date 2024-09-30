Buried desire boils to the surface, putting Lera and Judith on a collision course with belief, acceptance, and a terrifying quest for salvation.
This is Part One of a three-part story. Part Two will be published on Oct 10, 2024.
Created, Written, Directed, and Sound Designed by JEFF SCHMIDT
Starring
LEAH VOYSEY as Lera / Jezzy Triple Six
CHELSEA KRAUSE as Judith
JONATHAN CAHILL as Will
MONTEREY MORRESEY as Tim
JOHN D. MICHAELS as Serious Sounding Man on the Radio / Joseph Gunn
Additional voices from:
Ryan Gaiser
Jackie Calistahhh
Vincent Holmes
Noir Thornton
Callum Sanders
Suzanne Malek
Sam Shown
Tor Petty
Vivian Reed
The VOICE of Ominous Thrill is DONNA FRANK MOORE.
Be advised this devious audio delight contains adult content and language, including graphic violence, and may be triggering to those who have experienced religious trauma or abuse.
