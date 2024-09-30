Powered by RND
Jeff Schmidt
A multi-award winning anthology of horror, thrillers, and suspense brought to life with exceptional actors and vivid sound and music.  Each episode delivers a ...
FictionDrama

Available Episodes

  • EXTRACTION
    Doomed to spend Christmas Eve with her judgmental mother as a monstrous zit invades her face, makeup artist Val turns to the black market to buy a discontinued but supposedly miraculous face mask. When its application doesn’t go as planned, Val must decide how far she’ll go for clear skin and maternal validation. Dive in for some body horror for the long holiday break. This is the final OMINOUS THRILL episode of 2024 - we'll be back in Feb 2025! “Extraction” written by Tiffany Michelle Brown Created, Produced, Directed & Sound Designed by Jeff Schmidt [email protected] RACHEL GRIFFIN AS VAL SHEREE WICHARD AS MOM LEXA CHILDRESS AS MAKE-OVER CUSTOMER SYDNEY AMANUEL AS SAMMY OWEN MCCUEN AS THE DEALER MEREDITH NUDO AS IN-STORE ANNOUNCER / PERFUME SALESPERSON The original version of the short story “Extraction” can be found in Tiffany Michelle Brown’s book “How Lovely To Be a Woman: Stories and Poems” https://tmbwrites.com/books/hltbaw/ The voice of Ominous Thrill is DONNA FRANK MOORE. Be advised this devious audio delight includes adult content and language, including graphic violence. To learn more about how you can support the making of Ominous Thrill, and submit a story please visit https://ominousthrill.com/ OMINOUS THRILL is a proud member of the Fable and Folly network of Fiction Audio podcasts. Please support our sponsors and partners here https://fableandfolly.com/partners/ Psychological horror, psychological suspense, psychological thriller, creature feature, horror stories, scary stories, chilling stories, horror, fiction, thriller, anthology, scary, spooky, creepy, disturbing, suspense, terror, uneasy, ominous, supernatural, supernatural suspense, paranormal, heart pounding, tension, thrilling, drama, full cast, full cast horror, female lead, audio drama, audio fiction, radio drama, immersive, spatial audio, 3D Audio, Dolby Atmos, Dolby. If you like what you’ve heard, please give us a 5-star rating, a positive review, and tell a friend - it encourages others to listen. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    36:51
  • PRICE OF SIN, BONUS - LEAH VOYSEY
    In this special Price Of Sin bonus episode, a conversation with the terrifyingly talented Leah Voysey - the actor, singer, voice artist, and cosplayer who performed "Lera / Jezzy Triple Six" in the Ominous Thrill mini-series "Price Of Sin." Leah Voysey is more widely known as the Clown Cafe singer in the Terrifier 2 film and recently reprised that role in a music video/short film from Ice Nine Kills titled "A Work of Art," created in concert with the release of the Terrifier 3 film.  Leah talks about how she connected with Ominous Thrill and what she thought was important to bring to the role of "Lera / Jezzy Triple 6." Leah also talks about her Terrifier and Ice Nine Kills work. That part of the conversation begins around 32:00 into this conversation. All the places you can find Leah Voysey online: http://www.leahvoysey.com/ https://www.youtube.com/leahvoysey instagram.com/leahvoysey tiktok.com/leahvoysey Ice Nine Kills "A Work Of Art" music video/film https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9TzUxGPbI0 If you like what you’ve heard, please give us a 5-star rating, a positive review, and tell a friend - it encourages others to listen. Leah Voysey, Ice Nine Kills, Clown Cafe, Terrifier, music video, horror, acting, behind the scenes, transformation, premiere, audition sides, character development, queer representation, collaboration, religious horror, online hate, content creation, narrative podcast, LGBTQ+ roles, horror genre, online hate, character evolution, acting choices, emotional depth, listening, performance, voice acting, future projects, Halloween, Gore, Ominous Thrill Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    52:43
  • PRICE OF SIN, Part 3: RETRIBUTION
    Judgment Day closes in on Lera and leaves a trail of bloody violence. On the run, Lera and Risa find themselves in the middle of a sinister conspiracy in which they’ll have to confront their dark side to survive. Judith's connection to town folk is revealed, and a more sinister plot unfolds. This is Part Three of a Three Part story. Created, Written, Directed, and Sound Designed by JEFF SCHMIDT [email protected] LEAH VOYSEY as Lera / Jezzy Triple Six GRACE NIX as Risa Vendoza GUY KENT as James Douglass ELIOT as Sheriff Duane Wyatt JESS PAUL as Amanda OWEN MCCUEN as Hunting Store Clerk CHELSEA KRAUSS as Judith NICHOLAS CORTEZ as Oscar. The voice of Ominous Thrill is DONNA FRANK MOORE. Be advised this devious audio delight includes adult content and language, including graphic violence. To learn more about how you can support the making of Ominous Thrill, and submit a story please visit https://ominousthrill.com/ OMINOUS THRILL is a proud member of the Fable and Folly network of Fiction Audio podcasts. Please support our sponsors and partners here https://fableandfolly.com/partners/ psychological horror, psychological suspense, psychological thriller, creature feature, horror stories, scary stories, chilling stories, horror, fiction, thriller, anthology, scary, spooky, creepy, disturbing, suspense, terror, uneasy, ominous, supernatural, supernatural suspense, paranormal, heart pounding, tension, thrilling, drama, full cast, full cast horror, female lead, audio drama, audio fiction, radio drama, immersive, spatial audio, 3D Audio, Dolby Atmos, Dolby. If you like what you’ve heard, please give us a 5-star rating, a positive review, and tell a friend - it encourages others to listen. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    41:21
  • PRICE OF SIN, Part 2: CHOSEN
    Tensions mount for Lera immediately after her fiery clash with Judith. With her recovery interrupted by bizarre threats, Lera befriends rookie cop Risa as the terror closes in around her and a larger threat looms This is Part Two of a Three Part story. Part Three will be published on Oct 24, 2024 Created, Written, Directed, and Sound Designed by JEFF SCHMIDT [email protected] LEAH VOYSEY as Lera / Jezzy Triple Six GRACE NIX as Risa Vendoza CHELSEA KRAUSS as Judith JOLEEN ANDERSEN as Dr. Weatherly ELIOT as Sheriff Duane Wyatt GUY KENT as James Douglass TIA RIDER as Mary Douglass LOGANNE DIGMA as Anne Douglas JOHN D. MICHAELS as Joseph Gunn JESS PAUL as Amanda WAYNE JAY as Man Fan MIKE VAUGHN as Man at the door LEIF GANTVOORT as Dirk ZANE ACORD as Kyle Additional voices from: TIFFANY MICHELE BROWN NICOLE G. WELLS MONIKA AVALOS ALMON HARDTMANN DAN BENAMOR EMILY CARLSON RYAN MURPHY DAN BENAMOR EMILY CARLSON MICHAEL GRECO JEFF SCHMIDT The voice of Ominous Thrill is DONNA FRANK MOORE. Be advised this devious audio delight includes adult content and language, including graphic violence. To learn more about how you can support the making of Ominous Thrill, and submit a story please visit https://ominousthrill.com/ OMINOUS THRILL is a proud member of the Fable and Folly network of Fiction Audio podcasts. Please support our sponsors and partners here https://fableandfolly.com/partners/ Psychological horror, psychological suspense, psychological thriller, creature feature, horror stories, scary stories, chilling stories, horror, fiction, thriller, anthology, scary, spooky, creepy, disturbing, suspense, terror, uneasy, ominous, supernatural, supernatural suspense, paranormal, heart pounding, tension, thrilling, drama, full cast, full cast horror, female lead, audio drama, audio fiction, radio drama, immersive, spatial audio, 3D Audio, Dolby Atmos, Dolby. If you like what you’ve hear, please give us a 5-star rating, a positive review, and tell a friend - it encourages others to listen. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    40:03
  • PRICE OF SIN, Part 1: THE KISS
    Buried desire boils to the surface, putting Lera and Judith on a collision course with belief, acceptance, and a terrifying quest for salvation. This is Part One of a three-part story. Part Two will be published on Oct 10, 2024. Created, Written, Directed, and Sound Designed by JEFF SCHMIDT [email protected] Starring LEAH VOYSEY as Lera / Jezzy Triple Six CHELSEA KRAUSE as Judith JONATHAN CAHILL as Will MONTEREY MORRESEY as Tim JOHN D. MICHAELS as Serious Sounding Man on the Radio / Joseph Gunn Additional voices from: Ryan Gaiser Jackie Calistahhh Vincent Holmes Noir Thornton Callum Sanders Suzanne Malek Sam Shown Tor Petty Vivian Reed The VOICE of Ominous Thrill is DONNA FRANK MOORE. Be advised this devious audio delight contains adult content and language, including graphic violence, and may be triggering to those who have experienced religious trauma or abuse. To learn more about how you can support the making of Ominous Thrill and submit a story, please visit https://ominousthrill.com/ OMINOUS THRILL is a proud member of the Fable and Folly network of Fiction Audio podcasts. Please support our sponsors and partners here https://fableandfolly.com/partners/ Psychological horror, psychological suspense, psychological thriller, creature feature, horror stories, scary stories, chilling stories, horror, fiction, thriller, anthology, scary, spooky, creepy, disturbing, suspense, terror, uneasy, ominous, supernatural, supernatural suspense, paranormal, heart pounding, tension, thrilling, drama, full cast, full cast horror, female lead, audio drama, audio fiction, radio drama, immersive, spatial audio, 3D Audio, Dolby Atmos, Dolby. If you like what you’ve heard, please give us a 5-star rating, a positive review, and tell a friend - it encourages others to listen. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    42:20

About OMINOUS THRILL

A multi-award winning anthology of horror, thrillers, and suspense brought to life with exceptional actors and vivid sound and music.  Each episode delivers a thrilling new character-driven horror story that spans genres of psychological horror, thrillers, suspense, creature features, and grounded tales where obsession, love, rage, and revenge clash in the murky worlds of the supernatural and paranormal. It’s like Black Mirror meets American Horror Story, where the monster is always close to home. Every thrilling Ominous Thrill tale is fully dramatized with exceptional voice talent and created in Dolby Atmos for stunning 3D Spatial Audio to immerse you in these creepy and devious stories fully. For the most intense experience, we recommend listening on headphones or earbuds.  Ominous Thrill is created by the acclaimed sound designer and director Jeff Schmidt, the creative force behind the vivid and immersive sounds of fiction-podcast thrillers Blood Ties and Aftershock and true crime mega-hit Dr. Death. If you enjoy OMINOUS THRILL, please leave a positive rating and a short review. Or tell a friend who loves good horror, Thriller, or Suspenseful fiction!  Learn more about OMINIOUS THRILL at https://ominousthrill.com/ Submit a story to OMINOUS THRILL at https://ominousthrill.com/submit EMAIL: [email protected] OMINOUS THRILL is a proud member of the Fable and Folly network of Fiction Audio podcasts. Please support our sponsors and partners here: https://fableandfolly.com/partners/
