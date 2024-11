EXTRACTION

Doomed to spend Christmas Eve with her judgmental mother as a monstrous zit invades her face, makeup artist Val turns to the black market to buy a discontinued but supposedly miraculous face mask. When its application doesn’t go as planned, Val must decide how far she’ll go for clear skin and maternal validation. Dive in for some body horror for the long holiday break. This is the final OMINOUS THRILL episode of 2024 - we'll be back in Feb 2025! “Extraction” written by Tiffany Michelle Brown Created, Produced, Directed & Sound Designed by Jeff Schmidt [email protected] RACHEL GRIFFIN AS VAL SHEREE WICHARD AS MOM LEXA CHILDRESS AS MAKE-OVER CUSTOMER SYDNEY AMANUEL AS SAMMY OWEN MCCUEN AS THE DEALER MEREDITH NUDO AS IN-STORE ANNOUNCER / PERFUME SALESPERSON The original version of the short story “Extraction” can be found in Tiffany Michelle Brown’s book “How Lovely To Be a Woman: Stories and Poems” https://tmbwrites.com/books/hltbaw/ The voice of Ominous Thrill is DONNA FRANK MOORE. Be advised this devious audio delight includes adult content and language, including graphic violence. To learn more about how you can support the making of Ominous Thrill, and submit a story please visit https://ominousthrill.com/ OMINOUS THRILL is a proud member of the Fable and Folly network of Fiction Audio podcasts. Please support our sponsors and partners here https://fableandfolly.com/partners/ Psychological horror, psychological suspense, psychological thriller, creature feature, horror stories, scary stories, chilling stories, horror, fiction, thriller, anthology, scary, spooky, creepy, disturbing, suspense, terror, uneasy, ominous, supernatural, supernatural suspense, paranormal, heart pounding, tension, thrilling, drama, full cast, full cast horror, female lead, audio drama, audio fiction, radio drama, immersive, spatial audio, 3D Audio, Dolby Atmos, Dolby. If you like what you’ve heard, please give us a 5-star rating, a positive review, and tell a friend - it encourages others to listen. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices