Sparks

David McCool
FictionScience Fiction
Sparks
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 14
  • 14. A Nice Swedish Lady
    The narrator arrives in Sweden. Get in touch on instagram @david_mccool
    --------  
    18:06
  • 13. The Thing I Feared the Most
    The narrator says goodbye. For now. The last episode of season two. It you haven’t listened to Sparks from the start, this won’t make sense. Follow me on instagram @david_mccool to stay up to date with the world of Sparks.
    --------  
    4:51
  • 12. Beyond the Waterfall
    The narrator reads the letter he found.Follow me on instagram @david_mccool to stay up to date with the world of Sparks.
    --------  
    5:34
  • 11. The Door is Wide Open
    The narrator returns to Tom’s farm. Follow me on instagram @david_mccool to stay up to date with the world of Sparks.
    --------  
    29:18
  • 10. A Particularly Gullible Person
    The narrator, having put the pieces together, moves to escape his fate once and for all. Follow me on instagram @david_mccool
    --------  
    26:24

About Sparks

WARNING: Sparks includes themes that some may find disturbing. Listener discretion is advised. "I would go so far as to say that this is one of the top 5 podcasts I’ve listened to. Ever." https://podcastgeek.blog/no-direction-home-sparks-review/ Sparks is a continuing story; you need to start from episode one and listen in order for things to make sense. “These are the files sent to me by client 347. After asking him to write what triggered his desire to seek help in therapy, he emailed me these recordings…” Season 1: episodes 1-5 Season 2: episodes 6-13 Season 3: episodes 14-20
