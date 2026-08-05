One way or another.Learn more at https://critrole.com/unend-season3/ SEASON 3 DESCRIPTION:Yet again, the Ship’s crew of cosmic explorers have discovered something they never set out to find. Their desperate attempt to get back on course has only pulled them deeper into the maze of reality, where new threats and revelations await them behind every door. Even if they somehow manage to make it back home… who will they be by the time they get there?UNEND SERIES DESCRIPTIONSeveral decades after the events of MIDST and Moonward, a supernatural ship and a remarkable crew set forth on an expedition to explore the highest heights, deepest depths, and furthest reaches of the known cosmos. But their journey is fraught with peril as they discover truths and realities far stranger than any of them could ever have imagined.JOIN THE FOLD or BECOME A BEACON MEMBERIf you want to receive UNEND episodes two weeks early and uninterrupted by ads AND gain access to lore expanding bonus content, join Beacon at https://beacon.tv or become a Fold Member at https://midst.co PRODUCTIONUNEND is created, written, produced and narrated by Third Person UNEND Theme Song by XenSenior Producer: Maxwell JamesLead Animator: Max SchapiroLore Keeper: Jared DeiroPost Production Coordinator: Bryn HubbardART CREDITS:UNEND Series Key Art by Julie Dillon || @juliedillonartUNEND Season 3 Art by Nate Gonzalez || @natemoonlife with Character Art by Lyadrielle || @LyadrielleUNEND Logo by Aaron MonroyUNEND is a Metapigeon production in partnership with and distributed by Critical Role Productions#UNEND #Season3 #MidstCosmos #CriticalRole

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