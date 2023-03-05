Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Critical Role
Three mischievous narrators spin a surreal, reality-bending, sci-fantasy space western about a crotchety outlaw, a struggling cultist, and a diabolical bastard ... More
  • S1 E6: Zero
    Count your blessings. To unlock more episodes, have an ad-free experience, and access rich lore-expanding bonus content, join the fold over on Midst.co as a paid subscriber!   Some themes and situations that occur in-show may be difficult for some to handle. If certain episodes or scenes become uncomfortable, we strongly suggest taking a break or skipping that particular episode.Your health and well-being is important to us and Psycom has a great list of international mental health resources, in case it’s useful: http://bit.ly/PsycomResources Midst is created by Third Person  Original Music and Episode Icon Art by Third Person Follow us!Website: https://www.midst.coTwitter: https://twitter.com/midstpodcastInstagram: https://instagram.com/midstpodcast Find our merch at midst.co   Midst is a Metapigeon production in partnership with and distributed by Critical Role Productions
    5/3/2023
    22:02
  • S1 E5: Missions
    A notable newcomer tours the town. To unlock more episodes, have an ad-free experience, and access rich lore-expanding bonus content, join the fold over on Midst.co as a paid subscriber!   Some themes and situations that occur in-show may be difficult for some to handle. If certain episodes or scenes become uncomfortable, we strongly suggest taking a break or skipping that particular episode.Your health and well-being is important to us and Psycom has a great list of international mental health resources, in case it’s useful: http://bit.ly/PsycomResources Midst is created by Third Person  Original Music and Episode Icon Art by Third PersonAdditional Music by Universal Production Music and 5 Alarm Follow us!Website: https://www.midst.coTwitter: https://twitter.com/midstpodcastInstagram: https://instagram.com/midstpodcast Find our merch at midst.co Midst is a Metapigeon production in partnership with and distributed by Critical Role Productions
    4/26/2023
    32:02
  • S1 E4: Fold
    Where everybody knows your name. To unlock more episodes, have an ad-free experience, and access rich lore-expanding bonus content, join the fold over on Midst.co as a paid subscriber!   Some themes and situations that occur in-show may be difficult for some to handle. If certain episodes or scenes become uncomfortable, we strongly suggest taking a break or skipping that particular episode.Your health and well-being is important to us and Psycom has a great list of international mental health resources, in case it’s useful: http://bit.ly/PsycomResources Midst is created by Third Person  Original Music and Episode Icon Art by Third PersonAdditional Music by 5 Alarm Follow us!Website: https://www.midst.coTwitter: https://twitter.com/midstpodcastInstagram: https://instagram.com/midstpodcast Find our merch at midst.co Midst is a Metapigeon production in partnership with and distributed by Critical Role Productions
    4/19/2023
    21:23
  • S1 E3: Mica
    The best radio rescue you've never heard. To unlock more episodes, have an ad-free experience, and access rich lore-expanding bonus content, join the fold over on Midst.co as a paid subscriber!   Some themes and situations that occur in-show may be difficult for some to handle. If certain episodes or scenes become uncomfortable, we strongly suggest taking a break or skipping that particular episode.Your health and well-being is important to us and Psycom has a great list of international mental health resources, in case it’s useful: http://bit.ly/PsycomResources Midst is created by Third Person  Original Music and Episode Icon Art by Third Person Follow us!Website: https://www.midst.coTwitter: https://twitter.com/midstpodcastInstagram: https://instagram.com/midstpodcast Find our merch at midst.co Midst is a Metapigeon production in partnership with and distributed by Critical Role Productions
    4/13/2023
    24:54
  • S1 E2: Secrets
    Right this way. Your table's waiting. To unlock more episodes, have an ad-free experience, and access rich lore-expanding bonus content, join the fold over on Midst.co as a paid subscriber!   Some themes and situations that occur in-show may be difficult for some to handle. If certain episodes or scenes become uncomfortable, we strongly suggest taking a break or skipping that particular episode.Your health and well-being is important to us and Psycom has a great list of international mental health resources, in case it’s useful: http://bit.ly/PsycomResources Midst is created by Third Person  Original Music and Episode Icon Art by Third PersonAdditional Music by 5 Alarm Follow us!Website: https://www.midst.coTwitter: https://twitter.com/midstpodcast  Instagram: https://instagram.com/midstpodcast Find our merch at midst.co Midst is a Metapigeon production in partnership with and distributed by Critical Role Productions
    4/12/2023
    24:49

Three mischievous narrators spin a surreal, reality-bending, sci-fantasy space western about a crotchety outlaw, a struggling cultist, and a diabolical bastard making awful decisions in a world on the edge of disaster.
Podcast website

