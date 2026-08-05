Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsMidst
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Midst
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Midst

Critical Role
ArtsFiction
Midst
Latest episode

138 episodes

  • Midst

    S3 E016: UNEND | Vector

    08/05/2026 | 52 mins.
    One way or another.Learn more at https://critrole.com/unend-season3/ SEASON 3 DESCRIPTION:Yet again, the Ship’s crew of cosmic explorers have discovered something they never set out to find. Their desperate attempt to get back on course has only pulled them deeper into the maze of reality, where new threats and revelations await them behind every door. Even if they somehow manage to make it back home… who will they be by the time they get there?UNEND SERIES DESCRIPTIONSeveral decades after the events of MIDST and Moonward, a supernatural ship and a remarkable crew set forth on an expedition to explore the highest heights, deepest depths, and furthest reaches of the known cosmos. But their journey is fraught with peril as they discover truths and realities far stranger than any of them could ever have imagined.JOIN THE FOLD or BECOME A BEACON MEMBERIf you want to receive UNEND episodes two weeks early and uninterrupted by ads AND gain access to lore expanding bonus content, join Beacon at https://beacon.tv or become a Fold Member at https://midst.co PRODUCTIONUNEND is created, written, produced and narrated by Third Person UNEND Theme Song by XenSenior Producer: Maxwell JamesLead Animator: Max SchapiroLore Keeper: Jared DeiroPost Production Coordinator: Bryn HubbardART CREDITS:UNEND Series Key Art by Julie Dillon || @juliedillonartUNEND Season 3 Art by Nate Gonzalez || @natemoonlife with Character Art by Lyadrielle || @LyadrielleUNEND Logo by Aaron MonroyUNEND is a Metapigeon production in partnership with and distributed by Critical Role Productions#UNEND #Season3 #MidstCosmos #CriticalRole
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Midst

    S3 E015: UNEND | Clocking In

    07/29/2026 | 41 mins.
    And… time.Learn more at https://critrole.com/unend-season3/ SEASON 3 DESCRIPTION:Yet again, the Ship’s crew of cosmic explorers have discovered something they never set out to find. Their desperate attempt to get back on course has only pulled them deeper into the maze of reality, where new threats and revelations await them behind every door. Even if they somehow manage to make it back home… who will they be by the time they get there?UNEND SERIES DESCRIPTIONSeveral decades after the events of MIDST and Moonward, a supernatural ship and a remarkable crew set forth on an expedition to explore the highest heights, deepest depths, and furthest reaches of the known cosmos. But their journey is fraught with peril as they discover truths and realities far stranger than any of them could ever have imagined.JOIN THE FOLD or BECOME A BEACON MEMBERIf you want to receive UNEND episodes two weeks early and uninterrupted by ads AND gain access to lore expanding bonus content, join Beacon at https://beacon.tv or become a Fold Member at https://midst.co PRODUCTIONUNEND is created, written, produced and narrated by Third Person UNEND Theme Song by XenSenior Producer: Maxwell JamesLead Animator: Max SchapiroLore Keeper: Jared DeiroPost Production Coordinator: Bryn HubbardART CREDITS:UNEND Series Key Art by Julie Dillon || @juliedillonartUNEND Season 3 Art by Nate Gonzalez || @natemoonlife with Character Art by Lyadrielle || @LyadrielleUNEND Logo by Aaron MonroyUNEND is a Metapigeon production in partnership with and distributed by Critical Role Productions#UNEND #Season3 #MidstCosmos #CriticalRole
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Midst

    S3 E014: UNEND | Fast Forward

    07/22/2026 | 28 mins.
    Pick up the pace. Learn more at https://critrole.com/unend-season3/ SEASON 3 DESCRIPTION:Yet again, the Ship’s crew of cosmic explorers have discovered something they never set out to find. Their desperate attempt to get back on course has only pulled them deeper into the maze of reality, where new threats and revelations await them behind every door. Even if they somehow manage to make it back home… who will they be by the time they get there?UNEND SERIES DESCRIPTIONSeveral decades after the events of MIDST and Moonward, a supernatural ship and a remarkable crew set forth on an expedition to explore the highest heights, deepest depths, and furthest reaches of the known cosmos. But their journey is fraught with peril as they discover truths and realities far stranger than any of them could ever have imagined.JOIN THE FOLD or BECOME A BEACON MEMBERIf you want to receive UNEND episodes two weeks early and uninterrupted by ads AND gain access to lore expanding bonus content, join Beacon at https://beacon.tv or become a Fold Member at https://midst.co PRODUCTIONUNEND is created, written, produced and narrated by Third Person UNEND Theme Song by XenSenior Producer: Maxwell JamesLead Animator: Max SchapiroLore Keeper: Jared DeiroPost Production Coordinator: Bryn HubbardART CREDITS:UNEND Series Key Art by Julie Dillon || @juliedillonartUNEND Season 3 Art by Nate Gonzalez || @natemoonlife with Character Art by Lyadrielle || @LyadrielleUNEND Logo by Aaron MonroyUNEND is a Metapigeon production in partnership with and distributed by Critical Role Productions#UNEND #Season3 #MidstCosmos #CriticalRole
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Midst

    S3 E013: UNEND | Flaw

    07/15/2026 | 41 mins.
    Everyone has their limits. Learn more at https://critrole.com/unend-season3/ SEASON 3 DESCRIPTION:Yet again, the Ship’s crew of cosmic explorers have discovered something they never set out to find. Their desperate attempt to get back on course has only pulled them deeper into the maze of reality, where new threats and revelations await them behind every door. Even if they somehow manage to make it back home… who will they be by the time they get there?UNEND SERIES DESCRIPTIONSeveral decades after the events of MIDST and Moonward, a supernatural ship and a remarkable crew set forth on an expedition to explore the highest heights, deepest depths, and furthest reaches of the known cosmos. But their journey is fraught with peril as they discover truths and realities far stranger than any of them could ever have imagined.JOIN THE FOLD or BECOME A BEACON MEMBERIf you want to receive UNEND episodes two weeks early and uninterrupted by ads AND gain access to lore expanding bonus content, join Beacon at https://beacon.tv or become a Fold Member at https://midst.co PRODUCTIONUNEND is created, written, produced and narrated by Third Person UNEND Theme Song by XenSenior Producer: Maxwell JamesLead Animator: Max SchapiroLore Keeper: Jared DeiroPost Production Coordinator: Bryn HubbardART CREDITS:UNEND Series Key Art by Julie Dillon || @juliedillonartUNEND Season 3 Art by Nate Gonzalez || @natemoonlife with Character Art by Lyadrielle || @LyadrielleUNEND Logo by Aaron MonroyUNEND is a Metapigeon production in partnership with and distributed by Critical Role Productions#UNEND #Season3 #MidstCosmos #CriticalRole
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Midst

    S3 E012: UNEND | Swimming Lessons

    07/08/2026 | 25 mins.
    No better time than now.Learn more at https://critrole.com/unend-season3/ SEASON 3 DESCRIPTION:Yet again, the Ship’s crew of cosmic explorers have discovered something they never set out to find. Their desperate attempt to get back on course has only pulled them deeper into the maze of reality, where new threats and revelations await them behind every door. Even if they somehow manage to make it back home… who will they be by the time they get there?UNEND SERIES DESCRIPTIONSeveral decades after the events of MIDST and Moonward, a supernatural ship and a remarkable crew set forth on an expedition to explore the highest heights, deepest depths, and furthest reaches of the known cosmos. But their journey is fraught with peril as they discover truths and realities far stranger than any of them could ever have imagined.JOIN THE FOLD or BECOME A BEACON MEMBERIf you want to receive UNEND episodes two weeks early and uninterrupted by ads AND gain access to lore expanding bonus content, join Beacon at https://beacon.tv or become a Fold Member at https://midst.co PRODUCTIONUNEND is created, written, produced and narrated by Third Person UNEND Theme Song by XenSenior Producer: Maxwell JamesLead Animator: Max SchapiroLore Keeper: Jared DeiroPost Production Coordinator: Bryn HubbardART CREDITS:UNEND Series Key Art by Julie Dillon || @juliedillonartUNEND Season 3 Art by Nate Gonzalez || @natemoonlife with Character Art by Lyadrielle || @LyadrielleUNEND Logo by Aaron MonroyUNEND is a Metapigeon production in partnership with and distributed by Critical Role Productions#UNEND #Season3 #MidstCosmos #CriticalRole
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About Midst
Taking place several decades after the events of Midst and Moonward, UNEND focuses on a supernatural ship and a remarkable crew set forth on an expedition to explore the highest heights, deepest depths, and furthest reaches of the known Cosmos. But their journey is fraught with peril as they discover truths and realities far stranger than any of them could ever imagine…
Podcast website
ArtsFictionPerforming ArtsScience Fiction

Listen to Midst, Stories of Art and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Midst: Podcasts in Family
  • Podcast Critical Role
    Critical Role
    Games, Leisure
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 10:54:40 AM
A company fromMADSACK