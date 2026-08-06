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Critical Role

Critical Role
GamesLeisure
Critical Role
Latest episode

460 episodes

  • Critical Role

    Call of the Wild Hearts | Age of Umbra: Sallowlands | Episode 4 Part 1

    08/06/2026 | 2h 6 mins.
    After escaping the Tower of Oxudos, the travelers continue across the Sallowlands, where they encounter a thriving community devoted to a new spreading faith...

     

    DAGGERHEART: HOPE & FEAR

    Explore new Daggerheart content seen in Sallowlands with the first expansion for Daggerheart! Hope & Fear comes out August 25th and features new classes (Witch, Warlock, Assassin, Brawler), transformation cards, adversaries, campaign frames, and much more. Visit https://www.daggerheart.com/pre-order to learn more, or head directly to Critical Role shops to place your pre-order!

    US: https://shop.critrole.com

    UK: https://shop.critrole.co.uk

    EU: https://shop.critrole.eu

    AU: https://shop.critrole.com.au

    CA: https://canada.critrole.com

     

    AGE OF UMBRA: SALLOWLANDS

    A group of outcasts and survivors brave blasted lands in search of answers in Age of Umbra: Sallowlands. This 6-part Daggerheart mini-series features Game Master Matthew Mercer and players Laura Bailey, Jennifer English, Abubakar Salim, Vico Ortiz, and Zachery Renauldo. They’ll form an unlikely band of companions, who venture off the beaten path in search of answers in the Sallowlands, a new region of the Halcyon Domain filled with cracked badlands, dangers, and awe-inspiring secrets. What fragile hopes dare they cling to in this story of desperation and survival? Learn more at https://critrole.com/umbra

     

    CREDITS

    See full cast and crew credits at https://critrole.com/sallowlands-credits/  

     

    Starring:

    Game Master Matthew Mercer | @matthewmercervo

    Jennifer English as Dillywin Hellekin | @jenniferjenglish

    Abubakar Salim as Mercy | @abubakarsalim

    Laura Bailey as Sister | @laurabaileyvo

    Zachery Renauldo as Alphonse | @zachthebold

    Vico Ortiz as Cagauma | @puertoricaninja

     

    Art by:

    Key Art by Daniel Jiménez Villalba | @Danieljimenezvillalba

    Character Art by Strange House | @strange_house

    Sallowlands Map by Marco Bernardini

    Miniatures Painted by Keo Lacebal, Angela Basset, and Erik Lonnquist

    Main Theme Song by Omar Fadel

    Set Design by Shaun Ellis

    Set Fabrication and Production Design by Noxweiler Berf

     

    HEALTH & WELL-BEING

    Due to the improv nature of Critical Role and other RPG content on our channels, some themes and situations that occur in-game may be difficult for some to handle. If certain episodes or scenes become uncomfortable, we strongly suggest taking a break or skipping that particular episode.

    Your health and well-being is important to us and Psycom has a great list of international mental health resources, in case it’s useful: http://bit.ly/PsycomResources

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Critical Role

    Horizon of Promise | Age of Umbra: Sallowlands | Episode 3 Part 2

    08/04/2026 | 2h 4 mins.
    Part 2

     

    The five wandering heretics clamber throughout the great towering city in search of a way out...

     

    DAGGERHEART: HOPE & FEAR

    Explore new Daggerheart content seen in Sallowlands with the first expansion for Daggerheart! Hope & Fear comes out August 25th and features new classes (Witch, Warlock, Assassin, Brawler), transformation cards, adversaries, campaign frames, and much more. Visit https://www.daggerheart.com/pre-order to learn more, or head directly to Critical Role shops to place your pre-order!

    US: https://shop.critrole.com

    UK: https://shop.critrole.co.uk

    EU: https://shop.critrole.eu

    AU: https://shop.critrole.com.au

    CA: https://canada.critrole.com

     

    AGE OF UMBRA: SALLOWLANDS

    A group of outcasts and survivors brave blasted lands in search of answers in Age of Umbra: Sallowlands. This 6-part Daggerheart mini-series features Game Master Matthew Mercer and players Laura Bailey, Jennifer English, Abubakar Salim, Vico Ortiz, and Zachery Renauldo. They’ll form an unlikely band of companions, who venture off the beaten path in search of answers in the Sallowlands, a new region of the Halcyon Domain filled with cracked badlands, dangers, and awe-inspiring secrets. What fragile hopes dare they cling to in this story of desperation and survival? Learn more at https://critrole.com/umbra

     

    BEACON

    Curious what happens when the camera turns off after an Age of Umbra episode? Watch the Cooldown episodes with the cast discussion after each episode, exclusively on Beacon! Start your 7-day free trial today at https://beacon.tv/join and get unparalleled access to the shows you love completely ad-free! You’ll receive NEW Beacon exclusive series, instant access to VODs & podcasts, live event pre-sales, merch discounts, & a private Discord.

     

    CREDITS

    See full cast and crew credits at https://critrole.com/sallowlands-credits/  

     

    Starring:

    Game Master Matthew Mercer | @matthewmercervo

    Jennifer English as Dillywin Hellekin | @jenniferjenglish

    Abubakar Salim as Mercy | @abubakarsalim

    Laura Bailey as Sister | @laurabaileyvo

    Zachery Renauldo as Alphonse | @zachthebold

    Vico Ortiz as Cagauma | @puertoricaninja

     

    Art by:

    Key Art by Daniel Jiménez Villalba | @Danieljimenezvillalba

    Character Art by Strange House | @strange_house

    Sallowlands Map by Marco Bernardini

    Miniatures Painted by Keo Lacebal, Angela Basset, and Erik Lonnquist

    Main Theme Song by Omar Fadel

    Set Design by Shaun Ellis

    Set Fabrication and Production Design by Noxweiler Berf

     

    FOLLOW CRITICAL ROLE!

    Website: https://www.critrole.com

    Newsletter: https://critrole.com/newsletter

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/criticalrole

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/criticalrole

    Instagram: https://instagram.com/critical_role

    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@criticalrole

     

    HEALTH & WELL-BEING

    Due to the improv nature of Critical Role and other RPG content on our channels, some themes and situations that occur in-game may be difficult for some to handle. If certain episodes or scenes become uncomfortable, we strongly suggest taking a break or skipping that particular episode.

    Your health and well-being is important to us and Psycom has a great list of international mental health resources, in case it’s useful: http://bit.ly/PsycomResources

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Critical Role

    Horizon of Promise | Age of Umbra: Sallowlands | Episode 3 Part 1

    07/30/2026 | 1h 44 mins.
    Part 1

     

    The five wandering heretics clamber throughout the great towering city in search of a way out...

     

    DAGGERHEART: HOPE & FEAR

    Explore new Daggerheart content seen in Sallowlands with the first expansion for Daggerheart! Hope & Fear comes out August 25th and features new classes (Witch, Warlock, Assassin, Brawler), transformation cards, adversaries, campaign frames, and much more. Visit https://www.daggerheart.com/pre-order to learn more, or head directly to Critical Role shops to place your pre-order!

    US: https://shop.critrole.com

    UK: https://shop.critrole.co.uk

    EU: https://shop.critrole.eu

    AU: https://shop.critrole.com.au

    CA: https://canada.critrole.com

     

    AGE OF UMBRA: SALLOWLANDS

    A group of outcasts and survivors brave blasted lands in search of answers in Age of Umbra: Sallowlands. This 6-part Daggerheart mini-series features Game Master Matthew Mercer and players Laura Bailey, Jennifer English, Abubakar Salim, Vico Ortiz, and Zachery Renauldo. They’ll form an unlikely band of companions, who venture off the beaten path in search of answers in the Sallowlands, a new region of the Halcyon Domain filled with cracked badlands, dangers, and awe-inspiring secrets. What fragile hopes dare they cling to in this story of desperation and survival? Learn more at https://critrole.com/umbra

     

    BEACON

    Curious what happens when the camera turns off after an Age of Umbra episode? Watch the Cooldown episodes with the cast discussion after each episode, exclusively on Beacon! Start your 7-day free trial today at https://beacon.tv/join and get unparalleled access to the shows you love completely ad-free! You’ll receive NEW Beacon exclusive series, instant access to VODs & podcasts, live event pre-sales, merch discounts, & a private Discord.

     

    CREDITS

    See full cast and crew credits at https://critrole.com/sallowlands-credits/  

     

    Starring:

    Game Master Matthew Mercer | @matthewmercervo

    Jennifer English as Dillywin Hellekin | @jenniferjenglish

    Abubakar Salim as Mercy | @abubakarsalim

    Laura Bailey as Sister | @laurabaileyvo

    Zachery Renauldo as Alphonse | @zachthebold

    Vico Ortiz as Cagauma | @puertoricaninja

     

    Art by:

    Key Art by Daniel Jiménez Villalba | @Danieljimenezvillalba

    Character Art by Strange House | @strange_house

    Sallowlands Map by Marco Bernardini

    Miniatures Painted by Keo Lacebal, Angela Basset, and Erik Lonnquist

    Main Theme Song by Omar Fadel

    Set Design by Shaun Ellis

    Set Fabrication and Production Design by Noxweiler Berf

     

    FOLLOW CRITICAL ROLE!

    Website: https://www.critrole.com

    Newsletter: https://critrole.com/newsletter

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/criticalrole

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/criticalrole

    Instagram: https://instagram.com/critical_role

    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@criticalrole

     

    HEALTH & WELL-BEING

    Due to the improv nature of Critical Role and other RPG content on our channels, some themes and situations that occur in-game may be difficult for some to handle. If certain episodes or scenes become uncomfortable, we strongly suggest taking a break or skipping that particular episode.

    Your health and well-being is important to us and Psycom has a great list of international mental health resources, in case it’s useful: http://bit.ly/PsycomResources

     

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Critical Role

    The Onyx Spire | Age of Umbra: Sallowlands | Episode 2 Part 2

    07/28/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Part 2

     

    Promises of safety unravel as the group seeks refuge within the towering stronghold of Oxudos...

     

    DAGGERHEART: HOPE & FEAR

    Explore new Daggerheart content seen in Sallowlands with the first expansion for Daggerheart! Hope & Fear comes out August 25th and features new classes (Witch, Warlock, Assassin, Brawler), transformation cards, adversaries, campaign frames, and much more. Visit https://www.daggerheart.com/pre-order to learn more, or head directly to Critical Role shops to place your pre-order!

    US: https://shop.critrole.com

    UK: https://shop.critrole.co.uk

    EU: https://shop.critrole.eu

    AU: https://shop.critrole.com.au

    CA: https://canada.critrole.com

     

    AGE OF UMBRA: SALLOWLANDS

    A group of outcasts and survivors brave blasted lands in search of answers in Age of Umbra: Sallowlands. This 6-part Daggerheart mini-series features Game Master Matthew Mercer and players Laura Bailey, Jennifer English, Abubakar Salim, Vico Ortiz, and Zachery Renauldo. They’ll form an unlikely band of companions, who venture off the beaten path in search of answers in the Sallowlands, a new region of the Halcyon Domain filled with cracked badlands, dangers, and awe-inspiring secrets. What fragile hopes dare they cling to in this story of desperation and survival? Learn more at https://critrole.com/umbra

     

    BEACON

    Curious what happens when the camera turns off after an Age of Umbra episode? Watch the Cooldown episodes with the cast discussion after each episode, exclusively on Beacon! Start your 7-day free trial today at https://beacon.tv/join and get unparalleled access to the shows you love completely ad-free! You’ll receive NEW Beacon exclusive series, instant access to VODs & podcasts, live event pre-sales, merch discounts, & a private Discord.

     

    CREDITS

    See full cast and crew credits at https://critrole.com/sallowlands-credits/  

     

    Starring:

    Game Master Matthew Mercer | @matthewmercervo

    Jennifer English as Dillywin Hellekin | @jenniferjenglish

    Abubakar Salim as Mercy | @abubakarsalim

    Laura Bailey as Sister | @laurabaileyvo

    Zachery Renauldo as Alphonse | @zachthebold

    Vico Ortiz as Cagauma | @puertoricaninja

     

    Art by:

    Key Art by Daniel Jiménez Villalba | @Danieljimenezvillalba

    Character Art by Strange House | @strange_house

    Sallowlands Map by Marco Bernardini

    Miniatures Painted by Keo Lacebal, Angela Basset, and Erik Lonnquist

    Main Theme Song by Omar Fadel

    Set Design by Shaun Ellis

    Set Fabrication and Production Design by Noxweiler Berf

     

    FOLLOW CRITICAL ROLE!

    Website: https://www.critrole.com

    Newsletter: https://critrole.com/newsletter

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/criticalrole

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/criticalrole

    Instagram: https://instagram.com/critical_role

    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@criticalrole

     

    HEALTH & WELL-BEING

    Due to the improv nature of Critical Role and other RPG content on our channels, some themes and situations that occur in-game may be difficult for some to handle. If certain episodes or scenes become uncomfortable, we strongly suggest taking a break or skipping that particular episode.

    Your health and well-being is important to us and Psycom has a great list of international mental health resources, in case it’s useful: http://bit.ly/PsycomResources

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Critical Role

    The Onyx Spire | Age of Umbra: Sallowlands | Episode 2 Part 1

    07/23/2026 | 1h 54 mins.
    Part 1

     

    Promises of safety unravel as the group seeks refuge within the towering stronghold of Oxudos...

     

    DAGGERHEART: HOPE & FEAR

    Explore new Daggerheart content seen in Sallowlands with the first expansion for Daggerheart! Hope & Fear comes out August 25th and features new classes (Witch, Warlock, Assassin, Brawler), transformation cards, adversaries, campaign frames, and much more. Visit https://www.daggerheart.com/pre-order to learn more, or head directly to Critical Role shops to place your pre-order!

    US: https://shop.critrole.com

    UK: https://shop.critrole.co.uk

    EU: https://shop.critrole.eu

    AU: https://shop.critrole.com.au

    CA: https://canada.critrole.com

     

    AGE OF UMBRA: SALLOWLANDS

    A group of outcasts and survivors brave blasted lands in search of answers in Age of Umbra: Sallowlands. This 6-part Daggerheart mini-series features Game Master Matthew Mercer and players Laura Bailey, Jennifer English, Abubakar Salim, Vico Ortiz, and Zachery Renauldo. They’ll form an unlikely band of companions, who venture off the beaten path in search of answers in the Sallowlands, a new region of the Halcyon Domain filled with cracked badlands, dangers, and awe-inspiring secrets. What fragile hopes dare they cling to in this story of desperation and survival? Learn more at https://critrole.com/umbra

     

    BEACON

    Curious what happens when the camera turns off after an Age of Umbra episode? Watch the Cooldown episodes with the cast discussion after each episode, exclusively on Beacon! Start your 7-day free trial today at https://beacon.tv/join and get unparalleled access to the shows you love completely ad-free! You’ll receive NEW Beacon exclusive series, instant access to VODs & podcasts, live event pre-sales, merch discounts, & a private Discord.

     

    CREDITS

    See full cast and crew credits at https://critrole.com/sallowlands-credits/  

     

    Starring:

    Game Master Matthew Mercer | @matthewmercervo

    Jennifer English as Dillywin Hellekin | @jenniferjenglish

    Abubakar Salim as Mercy | @abubakarsalim

    Laura Bailey as Sister | @laurabaileyvo

    Zachery Renauldo as Alphonse | @zachthebold

    Vico Ortiz as Cagauma | @puertoricaninja

     

    Art by:

    Key Art by Daniel Jiménez Villalba | @Danieljimenezvillalba

    Character Art by Strange House | @strange_house

    Sallowlands Map by Marco Bernardini

    Miniatures Painted by Keo Lacebal, Angela Basset, and Erik Lonnquist

    Main Theme Song by Omar Fadel

    Set Design by Shaun Ellis

    Set Fabrication and Production Design by Noxweiler Berf

     

    FOLLOW CRITICAL ROLE!

    Website: https://www.critrole.com

    Newsletter: https://critrole.com/newsletter

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/criticalrole

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/criticalrole

    Instagram: https://instagram.com/critical_role

    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@criticalrole

     

    HEALTH & WELL-BEING

    Due to the improv nature of Critical Role and other RPG content on our channels, some themes and situations that occur in-game may be difficult for some to handle. If certain episodes or scenes become uncomfortable, we strongly suggest taking a break or skipping that particular episode.

    Your health and well-being is important to us and Psycom has a great list of international mental health resources, in case it’s useful: http://bit.ly/PsycomResources

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Critical Role
Welcome to Critical Role, home of a bunch of nerdy-ass voice actors playing tabletop roleplaying games! Enter a world of glorious imagination and improvisation with a group of the finest collaborative storytellers around. Here you’ll find our TTRPG and adjacent shows, including Critical Role, Exandria Unlimited, 4-Sided Dive, and a growing selection of one-shots.
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