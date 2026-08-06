Part 2







The five wandering heretics clamber throughout the great towering city in search of a way out...







DAGGERHEART: HOPE & FEAR



Explore new Daggerheart content seen in Sallowlands with the first expansion for Daggerheart! Hope & Fear comes out August 25th and features new classes (Witch, Warlock, Assassin, Brawler), transformation cards, adversaries, campaign frames, and much more. Visit https://www.daggerheart.com/pre-order to learn more, or head directly to Critical Role shops to place your pre-order!



US: https://shop.critrole.com



UK: https://shop.critrole.co.uk



EU: https://shop.critrole.eu



AU: https://shop.critrole.com.au



CA: https://canada.critrole.com







AGE OF UMBRA: SALLOWLANDS



A group of outcasts and survivors brave blasted lands in search of answers in Age of Umbra: Sallowlands. This 6-part Daggerheart mini-series features Game Master Matthew Mercer and players Laura Bailey, Jennifer English, Abubakar Salim, Vico Ortiz, and Zachery Renauldo. They’ll form an unlikely band of companions, who venture off the beaten path in search of answers in the Sallowlands, a new region of the Halcyon Domain filled with cracked badlands, dangers, and awe-inspiring secrets. What fragile hopes dare they cling to in this story of desperation and survival? Learn more at https://critrole.com/umbra







BEACON



Curious what happens when the camera turns off after an Age of Umbra episode? Watch the Cooldown episodes with the cast discussion after each episode, exclusively on Beacon! Start your 7-day free trial today at https://beacon.tv/join and get unparalleled access to the shows you love completely ad-free! You’ll receive NEW Beacon exclusive series, instant access to VODs & podcasts, live event pre-sales, merch discounts, & a private Discord.







CREDITS



See full cast and crew credits at https://critrole.com/sallowlands-credits/







Starring:



Game Master Matthew Mercer | @matthewmercervo



Jennifer English as Dillywin Hellekin | @jenniferjenglish



Abubakar Salim as Mercy | @abubakarsalim



Laura Bailey as Sister | @laurabaileyvo



Zachery Renauldo as Alphonse | @zachthebold



Vico Ortiz as Cagauma | @puertoricaninja







Art by:



Key Art by Daniel Jiménez Villalba | @Danieljimenezvillalba



Character Art by Strange House | @strange_house



Sallowlands Map by Marco Bernardini



Miniatures Painted by Keo Lacebal, Angela Basset, and Erik Lonnquist



Main Theme Song by Omar Fadel



Set Design by Shaun Ellis



Set Fabrication and Production Design by Noxweiler Berf







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HEALTH & WELL-BEING



Due to the improv nature of Critical Role and other RPG content on our channels, some themes and situations that occur in-game may be difficult for some to handle. If certain episodes or scenes become uncomfortable, we strongly suggest taking a break or skipping that particular episode.



Your health and well-being is important to us and Psycom has a great list of international mental health resources, in case it’s useful: http://bit.ly/PsycomResources



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