C3E56 By Goat or By Boat
C3E56 By Goat or By Boat

Bells Hells' Team Wildemount travel through the cursed Savalirwood as they attempt to locate the ruins of the corrupted city Molaesmyr...

4/27/2023
3:55:48
4/27/2023
3:55:48
C3E55 Hope Within History
C3E55 Hope Within History

Bells Hells' Team Wildemount meets with the King and Queen of Uthodurn, where insight on Ludinus Da'leth reveals a new focus and destination for the group...

4/20/2023
3:24:06
4/20/2023
3:24:06
C3E54 Treacherous Toys
C3E54 Treacherous Toys

Bells Hells' Team Wildemount tangles with the pasts of some of their own through enigmatic dreams and illuminating confrontations...

4/13/2023
4:06:39
4/13/2023
4:06:39
C3E53 Ripples
C3E53 Ripples

The Team Wildemount half of Bells Hells arrive in Uthodurn, where they get a wider sense of how magic is responding to the events of the apogee solstice...

3/30/2023
3:51:10
3/30/2023
3:51:10
Previously On…| 4-Sided Dive | Episode 11: Discussing Up To C3E52
Previously On…| 4-Sided Dive | Episode 11: Discussing Up To C3E52

It's been a very topsy turvey few months with a whole lot of moony stuff happening but Ashley Johnson, Taliesin Jaffe, Liam O'Brien, and Marisha Ray are getting us caught up all the way through Episode 52! We also, of course, have The Tower of Inquiry and a very chaotic game of Moving Out awaiting you!
