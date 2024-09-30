S2 E8 | The Re-Slayer’s Take | The Melancholic March (featuring. Xander Jeanneret)

The Re-Slayers reunite Norbert with the newly restored MetaMagic Paladins and hit the road once more – this time with more questions than answers and plenty of worries to go around. The Re-Slayers Take is the story of six misfit mercenaries that are rejected from the elite monster hunting group, The Slayer’s Take who band together, forming the second-coolest monster hunting group; The Re-Slayers Take battling supernatural creatures across the rugged continent of Issylra. Listen to new episodes of The Re-Slayer’s Take every Monday anywhere you stream podcasts! Listen to this audio adventure two weeks early and uninterrupted by ads with Beacon! Sign up for a Beacon Membership today at https://beacon.tv/join! Game Masters: Nick Williams and George Primavera Cast Members Jasmine Bhullar, Caroline Lux, Jasmine Chiong Created by Nick Williams & George Primavera Produced by George Primavera, Nick Williams, and Kirby Winslow Logo Art by Jordyn Torrence Character Art by Elaine Tipping || https://elainetipping.com/ || @TriaElf9 (Twitter) || @triaelf9 (Instagram) “80s” Theme Song by Chill Carrier Additional Music by Zach Carlson “Famous Friend” || @famousfriend (Instagram) Norbert Klott by Xander Jeanneret (Guest Character) Various NPCs by Nick Williams and George Primavera Learn more about Hero Club: https://heroclubpodcast.com/ Follow us! Website: https://www.critrole.com Newsletter: https://critrole.com/newsletter Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/criticalrole Twitter: https://twitter.com/criticalrole Instagram: https://instagram.com/critical_role TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@criticalrole Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/criticalrole Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices