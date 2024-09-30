Sit down with Game Masters George Primavera and Nick Williams as they chat with the immensely talented Jasmine Bhullar and discuss her fierce, clever, and decisive character, Heera Agneheart.
The Re-Slayers Take is the story of six misfit mercenaries that are rejected from the elite monster hunting group, The Slayer's Take, who band together forming the second-coolest monster hunting group; The Re-Slayers Take battling supernatural creatures across the rugged continent of Issylra.
Listen to new episodes of The Re-Slayer's Take every Monday anywhere you stream podcasts!
Special Guest: Jasmine Bhullar
Game Masters: Nick Williams and George Primavera
Cast Members Jasmine Bhullar, Jasper William Cartwright, Caroline Lux, Jasmine Chiong
Created by Nick Williams & George Primavera
Produced by George Primavera, Nick Williams, and Kirby Winslow
Logo Art by Jordyn Torrence
Character Art by Elaine Tipping || https://elainetipping.com/ || @TriaElf9 (Twitter) || @triaelf9 (Instagram)
“80s” Theme Song by Chill Carrier
Additional Music by Zach Carlson “Famous Friend” || @famousfriend (Instagram)
S2 E9 | The Re-Slayer's Take | The Restless Retreat
The Re-Slayers continue to follow Frog’s compass west. Yet, as they settle down to rest, they discover they are not alone in the shadows of the night.
The Re-Slayers Take is the story of six misfit mercenaries that are rejected from the elite monster hunting group, The Slayer’s Take who band together, forming the second-coolest monster hunting group; The Re-Slayers Take battling supernatural creatures across the rugged continent of Issylra.
Game Masters: Nick Williams and George Primavera
Cast Members Jasmine Bhullar, Caroline Lux, Jasmine Chiong
Created by Nick Williams & George Primavera
Produced by George Primavera, Nick Williams, and Kirby Winslow
Logo Art by Jordyn Torrence
Character Art by Elaine Tipping || https://elainetipping.com/ || @TriaElf9 (Twitter) || @triaelf9 (Instagram)
“80s” Theme Song by Chill Carrier
Additional Music by Zach Carlson “Famous Friend” || @famousfriend (Instagram)
S2 E8 | The Re-Slayer’s Take | The Melancholic March (featuring. Xander Jeanneret)
The Re-Slayers reunite Norbert with the newly restored MetaMagic Paladins and hit the road once more – this time with more questions than answers and plenty of worries to go around.
The Re-Slayers Take is the story of six misfit mercenaries that are rejected from the elite monster hunting group, The Slayer’s Take who band together, forming the second-coolest monster hunting group; The Re-Slayers Take battling supernatural creatures across the rugged continent of Issylra.
Game Masters: Nick Williams and George Primavera
Cast Members Jasmine Bhullar, Caroline Lux, Jasmine Chiong
Created by Nick Williams & George Primavera
Produced by George Primavera, Nick Williams, and Kirby Winslow
Logo Art by Jordyn Torrence
Character Art by Elaine Tipping || https://elainetipping.com/ || @TriaElf9 (Twitter) || @triaelf9 (Instagram)
“80s” Theme Song by Chill Carrier
Additional Music by Zach Carlson “Famous Friend” || @famousfriend (Instagram)
Norbert Klott by Xander Jeanneret (Guest Character)
Various NPCs by Nick Williams and George Primavera
S2 E7 | The Re-Slayer’s Take | The Promised Pact (featuring. Xander Jeanneret)
Faced with the ghostly spore-cloud of Ügel, the Re-Slayers are thrust into one of their deadliest battles yet, that may not only test their limits but could also reshape their destiny forever.
The Re-Slayers Take is the story of six misfit mercenaries that are rejected from the elite monster hunting group, The Slayer’s Take who band together, forming the second-coolest monster hunting group; The Re-Slayers Take battling supernatural creatures across the rugged continent of Issylra.
Game Masters: Nick Williams and George Primavera
Cast Members: Jasmine Bhullar, Caroline Lux, Jasmine Chiong
Created by Nick Williams & George Primavera
Produced by George Primavera, Nick Williams, and Kirby Winslow
Logo Art by Jordyn Torrence
Character Art by Elaine Tipping || https://elainetipping.com/ || @TriaElf9 (Twitter) || @triaelf9 (Instagram)
“80s” Theme Song by Chill Carrier
Additional Music by Zach Carlson “Famous Friend” || @famousfriend (Instagram)
Norbert Klott by Xander Jeanneret (Guest Character)
Zora the Red & Annika the Yellow by Dani Carr
Linus the Blue, Tobi the Pink, & Finn the Green by Liam O'Brien
Various NPCs by Nick Williams and George Primavera
S2 E6 | The Re-Slayer’s Take | The Confounding Cavern (featuring. Xander Jeanneret)
As the Re-Slayers delve into the depths of Ügelberg, they encounter a familiar evil that entangles them in a bewildering and relentless challenge.
The Re-Slayers Take is the story of six misfit mercenaries that are rejected from the elite monster hunting group, The Slayer’s Take who band together, forming the second-coolest monster hunting group; The Re-Slayers Take battling supernatural creatures across the rugged continent of Issylra.
Game Masters: Nick Williams and George Primavera
Cast Members Jasmine Bhullar, Caroline Lux, Jasmine Chiong
Created by Nick Williams & George Primavera
Produced by George Primavera, Nick Williams, and Kirby Winslow
Logo Art by Jordyn Torrence
Character Art by Elaine Tipping || https://elainetipping.com/ || @TriaElf9 (Twitter) || @triaelf9 (Instagram)
“80s” Theme Song by Chill Carrier
Additional Music by Zach Carlson “Famous Friend” || @famousfriend (Instagram)
Norbert Klott by Xander Jeanneret (Guest Character)
Various NPCs by Nick Williams and George Primavera
After six misfit mercenaries are rejected from the elite monster hunting group, The Slayer’s Take, they band together as The Re-Slayer’s Take, battling supernatural creatures across the rugged continent of Issylra. Can Idrin, Farah, Heera, Frog, Timpani, and Poogs work together to overcome the plight of The Timberblight and its undead army?
This all-ages actual play is carefully edited into bite-size episodes, making for a fresh new suite of Exandrian adventures for a long-time Critter, or a perfect first dip into the world of Critical Role.
