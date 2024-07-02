The Distractible podcast with Mark Fischbach, Wade Barnes, and Bob Muyskens is a space to have thoughtful discussions about funny, out there, or otherwise inter...

Phiwosopher Wade has weturned with an even warger question to expwore: Do we have fwee will?

Professor Mark gives students Bob and Wade the hefty assignment to find the most entertaining and educational content before dismissal.

Wade is (adjective) to be (verb)ing Mark and Bob the challenge to (verb) in this new (noun) all about Mad Libs.

Distractible: America's #1 trusted news source brings you all of the exclusive and unbiased coverage you need for the 2024 presidential election. Pig orgasms.

The Distractible podcast with Mark Fischbach, Wade Barnes, and Bob Muyskens is a space to have thoughtful discussions about funny, out there, or otherwise interesting stories from everyday life. Also an opportunity for three friends to remind each other they are not as smart as they think.