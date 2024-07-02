Powered by RND
Distractible

The Distractible podcast with Mark Fischbach, Wade Barnes, and Bob Muyskens is a space to have thoughtful discussions about funny, out there, or otherwise inter...
  • The Election Episode
    The Election Episode

Distractible: America's #1 trusted news source brings you all of the exclusive and unbiased coverage you need for the 2024 presidential election. Pig orgasms.
    --------  
    54:29
  • Wade Is Sopping
    Wade Is Sopping

Bob's word games always get us dripping with excitement.
    --------  
    46:23
  • Get Mad Libs
    Get Mad Libs

Wade is (adjective) to be (verb)ing Mark and Bob the challenge to (verb) in this new (noun) all about Mad Libs.
    --------  
    50:41
  • Edutainment!
    Edutainment!

Professor Mark gives students Bob and Wade the hefty assignment to find the most entertaining and educational content before dismissal.
    --------  
    1:02:55
  • Wadey’s Wittle Phiwosophy Hour (Part 2)
    Wadey's Wittle Phiwosophy Hour (Part 2)

Phiwosopher Wade has weturned with an even warger question to expwore: Do we have fwee will?
    --------  
    1:01:31

About Distractible

The Distractible podcast with Mark Fischbach, Wade Barnes, and Bob Muyskens is a space to have thoughtful discussions about funny, out there, or otherwise interesting stories from everyday life. Also an opportunity for three friends to remind each other they are not as smart as they think.
