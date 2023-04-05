Podcast with Charlie Berens and Myles The You Betcha Guy More
Available Episodes
5 of 49
Midwest Basement Bar Essentials #48
In this episode, Myles welcomes his grandparents for a chat. The first caller shares about her husband's passion for lawn care, and wants advice on how to handle his obsession. Next, a listener needs recommendations on what he should do with his basement bar. Lastly, a caller from Illinois is moving to Milwaukee asks about the point at which he'll no longer be considered a "F.I.B." (F****** Illinois Bastard).
5/4/2023
57:10
Mystery Strip Club Money #47
First caller is calling in to hate on ranch, Next caller is Laurie, she's trying to find the ideal boyfriend, Last caller found a bunch of money in the ceiling of a strip club and wants to know what to do with it.
Please consider helping Will, with his cancer treatment Here
Get yourself a "Road Huntin For Ditch Chickens" hat
4/27/2023
53:56
The Ultimate Roommate Test #46
In this episode we're at The Red Baron Lounge in Casselton, ND. First caller lost his wisdom and wants to know if he can drink with his buddies sooner rather than later. The next caller is seeking real estate advice and also has a "buy, sell, or trade" for a sweet motorcycle. The last caller is worried that she's becoming a "Karen"... Oh! and she can play the cello.
Please consider helping Will, with his cancer treatment Here
Get yourself a "Road Huntin For Ditch Chickens" hat
4/20/2023
1:17:24
Taking Back The Bowling Industry #45
Our first caller wants to find a date for an upcoming wedding and has a beef with bowling. In the next call, we get an update from the mother who wants her daughter to get into deer hunting (Episode #36). The last caller is a tattoo artist in Wisconsin, and we get a full breakdown on what it's like to be a tattoo artist.
Please consider helping Jake's good buddy Will, with his cancer treatment Here
Get yourself a "Road Huntin For Ditch Chickens" hat
4/13/2023
1:12:05
Myles & Charlie's Wild Adventure #44
Presented By Fleet Farm
In this episode, we're at Hi-Ho Burgers & Brews in Dilworth, MN. Myles & Charlie learn an interesting fact about strawberries. First caller is a geologist who is wondering how she can get her parents to stop asking when she's going to have kids. The next caller is a "Former NFL QB" who is in the market for a hot dog roller.
Please consider helping one of our listeners' good buddy Will, with his cancer treatment Here
Get yourself a "Road Huntin For Ditch Chickens" hat