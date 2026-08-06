Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsComedyBellied Up
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Bellied Up
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Bellied Up

You Betcha Guy &amp; Charlie Berens
ComedyComedy Interviews
Bellied Up
Latest episode

219 episodes

  • Bellied Up

    Why Catholics Shouldn't Have iPhones #212

    08/06/2026 | 1h 30 mins.
    Wanna call in? Leave us a voicemail: 218-303-5095
    We're at Charlie's Cabin. First up is Erika, who is curious about our thoughts on aliens visiting Earth. We also chat about our skincare routines. Then, Matt shares his struggle with his family sending way too many birthday texts and the Catholic guilt that comes with it.
  • Bellied Up

    Should the U.P. Belong to Wisconsin? #211

    07/30/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    We're at the Sunlite Bar in Detroit Lakes, MN. Our first caller is Tim from Alabama, who's curious about Michigan and why Wisconsin eats so much damn cheese. Then Pat calls in to tell us about a complicated situation involving his cousin, as well as his experience working as a budtender.

    Go to shadyrays.com and use code belliedup for 50% off 2+ pairs of polarized sunglasses. #adWanna call in? Leave us a voicemail: 218-303-5095
  • Bellied Up

    How to Win a Prank War #210

    07/23/2026 | 1h 30 mins.
    We're at The Sunlite Bar in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. We chat about what would make the coolest Midwest spa. JJ calls in to ask whether $8,000 is too much to spend on an engagement ring (answer is yes). Then Justin, owns a landscaping business in New Jersey, needs advice after his employees keep pulling them pranks. We tell him how to win it. Finally, we eat on one big ass beautiful burger.
    Go to shadyrays.com and use code belliedup for 50% off 2+ pairs of polarizedsunglasses. #adWanna call in? Leave us a voicemail: 218-303-5095
  • Bellied Up

    What You Should Do With Your Man Cave #209

    07/16/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    We're at Zoo on 22 in Detroit Lakes, MN. Our first caller is Kyle, who tells us a bizarre story involving a pumpkin. Then Ian calls in looking for advice on what he should do with the man cave in his garage.
    Go to shadyrays.com and use code belliedup for 50% off 2+ pairs of polarized sunglasses. #adWanna call in? Leave us a voicemail: 218-303-5095
    Timestamps:0:00 intro17:33 Kyle49:12 Ian
  • Bellied Up

    The Midwest Goodbye Is Killing This Business #208

    07/09/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    We're at Zoo on 22 in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. first caller runs a mowing business, but is having trouble with the Midwest goodbye when talking to customersr. Then, Megan calls in wondering how to get her husband to do more tasks around the damn house. She also owns a small bread business, so we help her out with that, too.
    Go to shadyrays.com and use code belliedup for 50% off 2+ pairs of polarizedsunglasses. #ad
    Wanna call in? Leave us a voicemail: 218-303-5095

    Timestamps:0:00 intro18:46 Will55:03 Megan
More Comedy podcasts
Trending Comedy podcasts
About Bellied Up
Belly up to the bar with Emmy winning comedian, Charlie Berens and Myles the You Betcha Guy. This podcast is truly a one of a kind comedy show. Every Thursday, Charlie and Myles belly up at a small town bar and take live callers from all over the Midwest and rest of the world. Whether you've got a problem that needs solving or something you wanna sell, we've got a spot for you at the bar. If you want to call-in and get on the show, follow us on Instagram and watch story for times to call https://www.instagram.com/bellieduppod/
Podcast website
ComedyComedy Interviews

Listen to Bellied Up, Baby, this is Keke Palmer and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 8:37:18 AM
A company fromMADSACK