The Ultimate Roommate Test #46

In this episode we're at The Red Baron Lounge in Casselton, ND. First caller lost his wisdom and wants to know if he can drink with his buddies sooner rather than later. The next caller is seeking real estate advice and also has a "buy, sell, or trade" for a sweet motorcycle. The last caller is worried that she's becoming a "Karen"... Oh! and she can play the cello. Please consider helping Will, with his cancer treatment Here Get yourself a "Road Huntin For Ditch Chickens" hat