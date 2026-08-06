We're at Zoo on 22 in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. first caller runs a mowing business, but is having trouble with the Midwest goodbye when talking to customersr. Then, Megan calls in wondering how to get her husband to do more tasks around the damn house. She also owns a small bread business, so we help her out with that, too. Go to shadyrays.com and use code belliedup for 50% off 2+ pairs of polarizedsunglasses. #ad Wanna call in? Leave us a voicemail: 218-303-5095 Timestamps:0:00 intro18:46 Will55:03 Megan

We're at Zoo on 22 in Detroit Lakes, MN. Our first caller is Kyle, who tells us a bizarre story involving a pumpkin. Then Ian calls in looking for advice on what he should do with the man cave in his garage. Go to shadyrays.com and use code belliedup for 50% off 2+ pairs of polarized sunglasses. #adWanna call in? Leave us a voicemail: 218-303-5095 Timestamps:0:00 intro17:33 Kyle49:12 Ian

We're at The Sunlite Bar in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. We chat about what would make the coolest Midwest spa. JJ calls in to ask whether $8,000 is too much to spend on an engagement ring (answer is yes). Then Justin, owns a landscaping business in New Jersey, needs advice after his employees keep pulling them pranks. We tell him how to win it. Finally, we eat on one big ass beautiful burger. Go to shadyrays.com and use code belliedup for 50% off 2+ pairs of polarizedsunglasses. #adWanna call in? Leave us a voicemail: 218-303-5095

We're at the Sunlite Bar in Detroit Lakes, MN. Our first caller is Tim from Alabama, who's curious about Michigan and why Wisconsin eats so much damn cheese. Then Pat calls in to tell us about a complicated situation involving his cousin, as well as his experience working as a budtender. Go to shadyrays.com and use code belliedup for 50% off 2+ pairs of polarized sunglasses. #adWanna call in? Leave us a voicemail: 218-303-5095

Wanna call in? Leave us a voicemail: 218-303-5095 We're at Charlie's Cabin. First up is Erika, who is curious about our thoughts on aliens visiting Earth. We also chat about our skincare routines. Then, Matt shares his struggle with his family sending way too many birthday texts and the Catholic guilt that comes with it.

About Bellied Up

About Bellied Up

About Bellied Up

Belly up to the bar with Emmy winning comedian, Charlie Berens and Myles the You Betcha Guy. This podcast is truly a one of a kind comedy show. Every Thursday, Charlie and Myles belly up at a small town bar and take live callers from all over the Midwest and rest of the world. Whether you've got a problem that needs solving or something you wanna sell, we've got a spot for you at the bar. If you want to call-in and get on the show, follow us on Instagram and watch story for times to call https://www.instagram.com/bellieduppod/