The Brilliant Idiots
The Brilliant Idiots

Podcast The Brilliant Idiots
Charlamange Tha God and Andrew Schulz
Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz are The Brilliant Idiots. Join them each week as they explore the issues of the day in a style that's often idiotic, sometimes brilliant and always hysterical.
Comedy

Available Episodes

  Triggered Discipline
    On this week’s **Brilliant Idiots**, Charlamagne and Schulz, are tackling everything from politics and culture to why people (apparently) don’t wash their legs. They’re breaking down viral clips, calling out political BS, and cracking jokes about the absurdities of everyday life.  Chapters 00:00 Viral Moments and Political Commentary 02:49 The Transition of Power and Political Rhetoric 05:53 Hypocrisy in Political Discourse 09:12 The Role of Media and Public Perception 11:56 Investigations and Accountability in Politics 15:01 The Dynamics of Political Strategy 17:49 The Impact of Political Messaging 21:05 The Evolution of Political Parties 23:57 The Future of Political Engagement 31:17 The Common Sense Crisis in Politics 34:00 Economic Concerns Over Identity Politics 39:54 Cultural Conversations and Their Impact on Elections 44:59 Corporate America's Role in Cultural Discourse 49:59 The Macro vs. Micro Issues in Politics 52:33 The Future of American Politics and Leadership 01:02:24 The Great Leg Washing Debate 01:04:02 Political Figures and Public Perception 01:10:04 The Future of Music and Celebrity Culture 01:14:45 Navigating Fame and Controversy 01:16:06 Legacy Media vs. New Platforms 01:18:03 Reflections on Decades and Personal Growth 01:20:09 Political Identity and Friendships 01:25:09 The Evolution of Political Discourse Idiots Footer  ************************************ Sponsor Brilliant Idiots: https://public.liveread.io/media-kit/brilliant-idiots Get Honest or Die Lying Why Small Talk Sucks By Charlamagne Tha God https://a.co/d/gpFlOol Check out Andrew Schulz www.theandrewschulz.com Alice Randall "My Black Country" Out Now! https://a.co/d/1VTFp9i Check out all the podcast on Charlamagne's "Black Effect Network" https://blackeffect.com Check Out "Summer Of 85" on Audible www.audible.com/pd/Summer-of-85-A…areTest=TestShare TaylorMade-It Production Contact: [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:34:27
  C*m on a Gold Tooth
    On this week’s Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz dive into the latest political landscape post-election. They tackle issues like Trump’s unexpected appeal, Kamala Harris’s missed opportunities, and the shifting dynamics of media influence. They discuss why America voted the way it did and what that says about the country’s future.  Chapters 00:00 Introduction  00:53 Patriotism and Political Support 02:48 Trump's Presidency and Expectations 06:00 Immigration Policies and Deportation 09:47 Election Analysis and Voter Behavior 15:09 Democratic Strategy and Messaging Issues 19:57 Media Influence and Political Campaigning 25:10 Legacy Media vs. New Media 29:45 Conclusion and Future Outlook 33:54 The Impact of Celebrity Endorsements 39:03 Political Polarization and the Role of Trump 45:58 Trans Issues and Parental Rights 51:16 Reflections on the Election Outcome 57:44 The Future of American Politics 01:08:29 Navigating Florida's Legal Landscape 01:09:53 Celebrating Quincy Jones' Legacy 01:12:37 The Return of Young Thug 01:16:44 Drake's Struggles in the Spotlight 01:21:57 Trump's Political Future and American Unity ************************************ Sponsor Brilliant Idiots: https://public.liveread.io/media-kit/brilliant-idiots Get Honest or Die Lying Why Small Talk Sucks By Charlamagne Tha God https://a.co/d/gpFlOol Check out Andrew Schulz www.theandrewschulz.com Alice Randall "My Black Country" Out Now! https://a.co/d/1VTFp9i Check out all the podcast on Charlamagne's "Black Effect Network" https://blackeffect.com Check Out "Summer Of 85" on Audible www.audible.com/pd/Summer-of-85-A…areTest=TestShare TaylorMade-It Production Contact: [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:42:29
  Ignorance Is Chablis
    In this week's episode, Charlamagne tha God and Andrew Schulz dive into their signature chaotic discussions. They’re talking everything from Charlamagne's intense love for Taylor’s mom’s pie, the art of aging and staying healthy in your 40s, and how political strategies seem to be crafted just to drive everyone a little mad. They also tackles the internet’s obsession with building up celebrities just to tear them down, dissecting why society’s thirst for drama seems bottomless. They discuss Kamala Harris’s podcast tour, shifting views on race in politics, and why both sides of the aisle seem hell-bent on exhausting us all. Sprinkle in some thoughts on masculinity, social media groupthink, and more!! Chapters 00:00 Celebrating Birthdays  02:58 Reflections on Aging and Life's Blessings 06:11 Health, Wellness, and the Reality of Aging 08:58 The Nature of Success and Public Scrutiny 11:50 The Cycle of Building Up and Tearing Down 15:06 The Primal Instincts of Society 17:59 The Cost of Success and Public Perception 20:47 The Evolution of Media and Public Discourse 23:47 Political Strategies and Audience Engagement 27:07 The Role of Black Voters in Elections 29:45 The Impact of Podcasting on Political Discourse 33:06 Comedy, Politics, and Public Perception 40:22 Analyzing Comedic Premises and Punchlines 43:15 Political Implications of Comedic Content 46:03 The Role of Humor in Political Discourse 49:22 Trump's Political Strategy and Public Perception 52:55 Diversity in the Republican Party 55:37 The Charisma Factor in Politics 58:59 Public Exhaustion with Political Rhetoric 01:01:46 The Illusion of Truth in Society 01:04:42 Misinformation and Public Trust 01:17:52 The Dynamics of Political Discourse on Media 01:20:22 Debating Perspectives on American Identity 01:24:47 The Role of Foreign Opinions in American Discourse 01:30:24 Statues and Their Representations in Society 01:37:01 Political Rallies and Public Perception 01:44:10 Personal Stories and Reflections on Life 01:57:30 Celebrating Milestones and Humor in Life ************************************ Sponsor Brilliant Idiots: https://public.liveread.io/media-kit/brilliant-idiots Get Honest or Die Lying Why Small Talk Sucks By Charlamagne Tha God https://a.co/d/gpFlOol Check out Andrew Schulz www.theandrewschulz.com Alice Randall "My Black Country" Out Now! https://a.co/d/1VTFp9i Check out all the podcast on Charlamagne's "Black Effect Network" https://blackeffect.com Check Out "Summer Of 85" on Audible www.audible.com/pd/Summer-of-85-A…areTest=TestShare TaylorMade-It Production Contact: [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2:00:33
  The Brilliance of Idiocracy
    This week Charlamagne tha God and Andrew Schulz discuss their evolution as podcasters, their influence on political discourse, and the complexities of border security. They explore the intersection of comedy and politics, particularly in relation to their interviews with political figures like Kamala Harris. The conversation delves into the role of hope and change in American identity, the challenges of public perception, and the importance of accountability in political narratives. They discuss the humor and rhetoric used by politicians, particularly Trump, and the challenges faced by liberal voices in conservative media. The conversation also touches on the intersection of comedy and politics, highlighting the backlash against comedians for their political commentary. They delve into the implications of AI and robotics, political satire surrounding Trump and Kamala, and the importance of voter demographics. Chapters 00:00 Introduction  03:08 Influence and Political Commentary 06:04 Border Security and Political Accountability 09:03 Comedy, Politics, and Public Perception 11:50 Interview Dynamics and Political Discourse 15:13 Transgender Issues and Political Narratives 17:49 Hope, Change, and American Identity 21:04 The Role of Comedy in Political Conversations 23:57 Kamala Harris and Political Strategy 26:50 Final Thoughts on Political Engagement 35:10 Political Wins and Border Policies 39:00 Media Perspectives and Political Authenticity 41:24 The Role of Liberal Voices in Conservative Media 46:43 Trump's Humor and Political Rhetoric 51:01 The Nature of Political Discourse 57:12 Comedy, Censorship, and Political Backlash 01:09:15 Glorilla’s Impact and Taylor Swift's Miami Show 01:11:29 Pastor's Controversial Advice on Abstinence 01:13:50 The Humor in Sexual Experiences and Relationships 01:16:32 The Future of AI and Robotics 01:22:35 Tribute to Liam Payne and One Direction's Legacy 01:30:31 Exploring Personal Growth and Self-Understanding 01:39:20 The Complexity of Public Perception and Identity ************************************ Sponsor Brilliant Idiots: https://public.liveread.io/media-kit/brilliant-idiots Get Honest or Die Lying Why Small Talk Sucks By Charlamagne Tha God https://a.co/d/gpFlOol Check out Andrew Schulz www.theandrewschulz.com Alice Randall "My Black Country" Out Now! https://a.co/d/1VTFp9i Check out all the podcast on Charlamagne's "Black Effect Network" https://blackeffect.com Check Out "Summer Of 85" on Audible www.audible.com/pd/Summer-of-85-A…areTest=TestShare TaylorMade-It Production Contact: [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:44:02
  Love & Boonkyball
    This week, Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz talk about the aftermath of Trump's interview on Flagrant, and the political circus surrounding his appearances. They break down the power of political rallies, celebrity endorsements, and how both sides of the media use the same content to push their narratives. They also talk about Drake’s recent antics, the emotional toll of fame, and the need for confidence. They debate male vulnerability, playing one-on-one for your dignity, and ask the question why no one takes male booty burglaries seriously? Plus, random topics like bootyball, male vulnerability, and more!  Chapters 00:00 Introduction 00:59 Political Landscape and Battleground States 04:45 Interviewing Trump: Insights and Reactions 10:02 The Role of Celebrity in Politics 17:01 Media Strategy: Engaging with Non-Traditional Platforms 24:07 The Importance of Authenticity in Political Interviews 29:46 Democratic Strategy: Learning from Trump 32:00 Drake vs. Kendrick: The Fan Wars 34:58 Nostalgia and Personal Growth 37:08 Drake's Need for a Break 41:07 Kendrick's Upcoming Dominance 44:09 Ray J's Bold Statements 47:54 The Seriousness of Male Vulnerability 52:00 Play for Your Ass: A New Game Show? 55:53 The Baby Oil Debate 01:02:09 LeBron James and Bronny NBA Journey 01:05:14 Nepotism in Sports: A Necessary Evil? 01:19:13 Living Forever: The Pros and Cons 01:22:32 Celebrity Encounters and Their Impact 01:29:59 Micro Penises and Masculinity ************************************ Sponsor Brilliant Idiots: https://public.liveread.io/media-kit/brilliant-idiots Get Honest or Die Lying Why Small Talk Sucks By Charlamagne Tha God https://a.co/d/gpFlOol Check out Andrew Schulz www.theandrewschulz.com Alice Randall "My Black Country" Out Now! https://a.co/d/1VTFp9i Check out all the podcast on Charlamagne's "Black Effect Network" https://blackeffect.com Check Out "Summer Of 85" on Audible www.audible.com/pd/Summer-of-85-A…areTest=TestShare TaylorMade-It Production Contact: [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:34:13

About The Brilliant Idiots

Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz are The Brilliant Idiots. Join them each week as they explore the issues of the day in a style that's often idiotic, sometimes brilliant and always hysterical.
