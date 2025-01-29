The Worst Jokes Ever, Crazy Federal Spending & Looney Tunes Top 10! | Morning Crankers Podcast
Get ready for laughs and head-scratching moments on today's Morning Crankers Podcast! We break down the absolute worst jokes ever told, dive into the hilariously terrible ways the federal government spends money, and count down the top 10 greatest Looney Tunes characters of all time. Don't miss this wild ride of comedy, controversy, and cartoon nostalgia!
Morning Crankers: Construction Chaos, Looney Tunes Laughs & Overtime Taxes
Start your day with laughs as the Morning Crankers dive into today's hot topics! We rant about endless road construction projects, chat about the unpredictable weather, and rank the greatest Looney Tunes characters from #20 to #10. Plus, we tackle the frustrating reality of taxes on overtime and tips while giving a shoutout to the happenings in the greater Springfield-Branson area. Tune in for a perfect mix of comedy, nostalgia, and local insights!
"Morning Crankers: Chiefs' Big Win, Bizarre Ping Pong Story, and Looney Tunes Countdown"
Kickstart your Monday with Morning Crankers, the ultimate comedy podcast! Hosts Hans and Gred serve up laugh-out-loud moments as they recap the Kansas City Chiefs' big win over the Buffalo Bills, share the bizarre story of a man whose erotic ping pong session took a deadly twist, and poke fun at the funniest things politicians have ever said. Plus, dive into the origins of hilarious slang and sayings, and join us for a countdown of the best Looney Tunes characters from #30 to #20. Don't miss the most entertaining morning show on the planet—perfect for sports fans, comedy lovers, and pop culture enthusiasts!
Morning Crankers Comedy Podcast - Episode 2
Join the Morning Crankers for a hilarious deep dive into the week's hottest topics! In Episode 2, we cover the uproarious "Show Me Donut Showdown" in Springfield, MO, recap the intense NCAA National Championship game, analyze NFL highlights, and laugh through the latest Trump news. Packed with comedy gold, this episode is your ultimate dose of humor and current events.
The Morning Crankers are BACK after a 3-year hiatus and ready to shake things up in Springfield, MO, and beyond! In this hilarious return episode, we dive into everything from local broadcasting to regional humor. We kick things off with some famous birthdays, dive deep into the Trump inauguration (don't worry, we're making it funny), and honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day with some heart and laughs.But wait, there's more! We're officially launching our new segments: restaurant reviews, donut company critiques, burger rankings, food truck adventures, and yes, festival reviews that'll have you wondering if you should cancel that diet—because these reviews are deliciously honest!Oh, and did we mention the cold snap? We're freezing our butts off, but that didn't stop us from talking about a monkey escaping in Jefferson County right before the deep freeze. Seriously, the sheriff called it "bananas." We'll let you guess if we went with a monkey pun… Spoiler: We did.From wild weather to wilder news stories, we've got it all! So, grab a donut, a burger, or a warm drink (because it's cold as heck) and join us for the best regional morning comedy podcast—Morning Crankers is back and it's worth the wait! You won't want to miss this hilarious reunion!
Morning Crankers is a lively comedy show that blends humor, news, and bold commentary on current events, politics, and everyday life. Known for its unfiltered and comedic approach, the podcast delivers entertaining rants, offbeat stories, and discussions that resonate with listeners who enjoy raw, candid conversations.With a mix of morning energy and late-night irreverence, Morning Crankers keeps audiences engaged through unpredictable banter, sharp opinions, and a knack for finding humor in the ubsurd. Whether diving into national headlines, pop culture, local happenings or sports - Morning Crankers aims to entertain while offering a unique perspective on the world!