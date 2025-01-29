Morning Crankers Return: Springfield MO's Comedy Podcast - Donuts, Burgers, Escaped Monkeys & More!

The Morning Crankers are BACK after a 3-year hiatus and ready to shake things up in Springfield, MO, and beyond! In this hilarious return episode, we dive into everything from local broadcasting to regional humor. We kick things off with some famous birthdays, dive deep into the Trump inauguration (don't worry, we're making it funny), and honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day with some heart and laughs.But wait, there's more! We're officially launching our new segments: restaurant reviews, donut company critiques, burger rankings, food truck adventures, and yes, festival reviews that'll have you wondering if you should cancel that diet—because these reviews are deliciously honest!Oh, and did we mention the cold snap? We're freezing our butts off, but that didn't stop us from talking about a monkey escaping in Jefferson County right before the deep freeze. Seriously, the sheriff called it "bananas." We'll let you guess if we went with a monkey pun… Spoiler: We did.From wild weather to wilder news stories, we've got it all! So, grab a donut, a burger, or a warm drink (because it's cold as heck) and join us for the best regional morning comedy podcast—Morning Crankers is back and it's worth the wait! You won't want to miss this hilarious reunion!