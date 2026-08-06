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609 episodes
- Week 8. Lights are dim, nausea closing in... Jackie stares into the abyss as she recalls the homemade remedies she took to ensure Clyde's younger sibling matches the wallpaper she already bought.
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This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Go to www.BetterHelp.com/BitchBible
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- Jackie has a harrowing near death experience with her geriatric grandmother, tackles climate change and recaps the latest pop culture happenings.
Thanks for supporting my sponsors:
LOLA BLANKETS: Get 40% OFF with code BIBLE at checkout when you go to www.LolaBlankets.com
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SKYLIGHT: Get $30 OFF their 15" calendar at www.MySkylight.com/BitchBible
TONAL: Use code BIBLE to get $200 OFF your TONAL purchase at www.Tonal.com
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- It is week 7 and the symptoms are symptoming. The future demon seed is the size of a blueberry and driving Jackie into the arms of a Wetzels Pretzels whilst spiraling over a non FDA approved DIY Amazon gender test.
Thanks for supporting my sponsors:
The Absorption Company: Use code BITCHBIBLE at check out for up to 35% off your first order at https://www.AbsorbMore.com
ZBiotics: Use code BITCHBIBLE at checkout for 15% off any first time orders of ZBiotics probiotics at https://www.ZBiotics.com/BITCHBIBLE
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Jackie sits down with tv host Nina Parker to discuss their days together in Entertainment TV, why Jackie hates check-ins, and Clyde's alien abduction story.
Thanks for supporting my sponsors:
Nutrafol: Go to https://www.Nutrafol.com and use Code BIBLE to get $10 OFF your first month's subscription and free shipping.
Ladder: Get a free 7-day trial with no credit card, and $10 off your first month if you join at https://www.Ladder.fit/BITCHBIBLE
SKIMS: Shop SKIMS Cotton, and all of my favorite pieces at https://skims.com/bible
Kindred Bravely: Get 20% OFF your first order at https://www.KindredBravely.com/JACKIE
Jones Road: Use code BITCHBIBLE to get a free free gift with your first purchase at https://www.JonesRoadBeauty.com
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Week 6 and Jackie is in limbo. Things are starting to get real, but she can’t tell anyone about the pregnancy yet. Except everyone at her local Italian Deli, of course.
Thanks for supporting my sponsors:
Jack Archer: Use code GETJACK to get 15% off your first order at www.JackArcher.com
Jones Road Beauty: Use code BITCHBIBLE to get a free full size mascara with your first purchase at www.JonesRoadBeauty.com
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Bitch Bible
A podcast that dares to say what many are thinking, but only a bitch would say. Expect unfiltered and unapologetic discussions about sex, millennial struggles, pop culture, social faux-pas and hopefully, an insightful takeaway. Nothing is off limits. Hosted by Jackie Schimmel, creator of blog “The Bitch Bible," and your soon-to-be bitchy (and super neurotic) best friend.Podcast website
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