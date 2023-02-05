Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Dear Media, Jackie Schimmel
A podcast that dares to say what many are thinking, but only a bitch would say. Expect unfiltered and unapologetic discussions about sex, millennial struggles, ... More
Available Episodes

  • "Oh Scary!"
    Jackie is dealing with pregnancy body shaming after a verbally abusive "masseuse" objectifies her. She also deals with her on again off again stalker, runs into CHERYL, gives a fun diabetic update and covers Met Gala fashion!
    5/2/2023
    52:55
  • Rising Phoenix
    Jackie survived therapy camp and proves to show little to no growth. She breaks down the psychology behind the Sofia Richie wedding hype, makes a strong case for child labor and how to convince your significant other that you don't gp number two.  
    4/25/2023
    47:01
  • Sirloin, Farewell.
    Jackie is away at therapy camp and decides to go out with a bang. She discovers ground beef under her breasts, has a pedicure emergency with Grandma Gloria and reflects on a problematic science project.
    4/18/2023
    44:56
  • Dalai Trauma
    Jackie is getting ready for her therapy retreat and for one final purge decides to cancel the Dalai Lama, make a case for consensual beastiality and why we should rebrand slut shaming! She hath risen!
    4/11/2023
    47:04
  • Artichokehold
    Jackie has a setback in her blissful pregnancy and considers leaving her marriage to be a single mother feasting on innocent souls and artichoke hearts.   For 10% off your first three months visit ritual.com/BIBLE. For 10% off your next purchase of Caraway Cookware go to carawayhome.com/BIBLE or use code BIBLE at checkout! $20 your fertility test at modernfertility.com/BIBLE!
    4/4/2023
    51:09

About The Bitch Bible

A podcast that dares to say what many are thinking, but only a bitch would say. Expect unfiltered and unapologetic discussions about sex, millennial struggles, pop culture, social faux-pas and hopefully, an insightful takeaway. Nothing is off limits. Hosted by Jackie Schimmel, creator of blog “The Bitch Bible," and your soon-to-be bitchy (and super neurotic) best friend.
