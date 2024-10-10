Mixed Kids Are Trying Too Hard: Motherf*ckin Mini Episode
Langston and David answer a listener's voicemail about mixed kids trying too hard and how to figure out how to strike the balance of both identities. CALL US & LEAVE A MESSAGE! 844-LIL-MOMS aka 844-545-6667 LANGSTON KERMAN'S STAND-UP SPECIAL "BAD POETRY" IS OUT NOW ON NETFLIX DAVID GBORIE'S STAND-UP SPECIAL "GBIRTH OF A NATION" OUT NOW ON PATREON INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/mymommatoldmepod/ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm1wMf8iYG-imuTwqje2PNg TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@mymommatoldmepod?lang=en MY MOMMA TOLD ME MERCH IS NOW AVAILABLE! Visit https://mymommatoldme.merchtable.com/ FOLLOW LANGSTON KERMAN ON ALL PLATFORMS: @langstonkerman FOLLOW DAVID GBORIE ON INSTAGRAM: @coolguyjokes87See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
38:02
Kwanzaa Is On The Come Up! (with Al Jackson)
Is Kwanzaa on the come-up? Langston and David sit with Al Jackson (Daytime Talk After Dark Podcast) to discuss this joyous celebration. Recorded just in time for the holidays, the guys discuss the younger generation investing in Kwanzaa over TikTok, teetering the line of commercialized holidays, and more. Plus, how many members do you need to make a cult successful? These questions and more get answered in this special episode. CALL US & LEAVE A MESSAGE! 844-LIL-MOMS aka 844-545-6667 LANGSTON KERMAN'S STAND-UP SPECIAL "BAD POETRY" IS OUT NOW ON NETFLIX DAVID GBORIE'S STAND-UP SPECIAL "GBIRTH OF A NATION" OUT NOW ON PATREON INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/mymommatoldmepod/ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm1wMf8iYG-imuTwqje2PNg TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@mymommatoldmepod?lang=en MY MOMMA TOLD ME MERCH IS NOW AVAILABLE! Visit https://mymommatoldme.merchtable.com/ FOLLOW LANGSTON KERMAN ON ALL PLATFORMS: @langstonkerman FOLLOW DAVID GBORIE ON INSTAGRAM: @coolguyjokes87See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:17:20
START THE STEAL TOUR: PORTLAND!
Lil' Mommas and Gentiles Alike! We wrap up the last stop of the Start the Steal Tour in Portland. CALL US & LEAVE A MESSAGE! 844-LIL-MOMS aka 844-545-6667 LANGSTON KERMAN'S STAND-UP SPECIAL "BAD POETRY" IS OUT NOW ON NETFLIX DAVID GBORIE'S STAND-UP SPECIAL "GBIRTH OF A NATION" OUT NOW ON PATREON INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/mymommatoldmepod/ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm1wMf8iYG-imuTwqje2PNg TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@mymommatoldmepod?lang=en MY MOMMA TOLD ME MERCH IS NOW AVAILABLE! Visit https://mymommatoldme.merchtable.com/ FOLLOW LANGSTON KERMAN ON ALL PLATFORMS: @langstonkerman FOLLOW DAVID GBORIE ON INSTAGRAM: @coolguyjokes87See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:42:48
Mattress Firms Are Drug Fronts (with Langston Kerman and David Gborie)
Are Mattress Firm stores drug fronts? Langston and David record from IDK Studios in Denver to discuss this fan-submitted conspiracy theory. Who goes into these stores? Should we start soliciting conspiracy theories on Hinge? David and Langston dive into a TikTok video from the White Lady Bacon Pastor and break down what a private investigator does for work. Plus, they address the Start the Steal show cancellations. CALL US & LEAVE A MESSAGE! 844-LIL-MOMS aka 844-545-6667 LANGSTON KERMAN'S STAND-UP SPECIAL "BAD POETRY" IS OUT NOW ON NETFLIX DAVID GBORIE'S STAND-UP SPECIAL "GBIRTH OF A NATION" OUT NOW ON PATREON INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/mymommatoldmepod/ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm1wMf8iYG-imuTwqje2PNg TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@mymommatoldmepod?lang=en MY MOMMA TOLD ME MERCH IS NOW AVAILABLE! Visit https://mymommatoldme.merchtable.com/ FOLLOW LANGSTON KERMAN ON ALL PLATFORMS: @langstonkerman FOLLOW DAVID GBORIE ON INSTAGRAM: @coolguyjokes87See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
58:35
Did Denzel Do The Bending?!: Motherf*ckin Mini Episode
Langston and David answer a listener’s email speculations about Denzel Washington. **JOIN US AT "START THE STEAL 2024" IN THE FOLLOWING CITIES** SEATTLE, WA - 12/12 - Laugh's Comedy Club PORTLAND, OR - 12/15 - Helium Comedy Club Tickets can be purchased at My Momma Told Me's Linktree CALL US & LEAVE A MESSAGE! 844-LIL-MOMS aka 844-545-6667 LANGSTON KERMAN'S STAND-UP SPECIAL "BAD POETRY" IS OUT NOW ON NETFLIX DAVID GBORIE'S STAND-UP SPECIAL "GBIRTH OF A NATION" OUT NOW ON PATREON INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/mymommatoldmepod/ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm1wMf8iYG-imuTwqje2PNg TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@mymommatoldmepod?lang=en MY MOMMA TOLD ME MERCH IS NOW AVAILABLE! Visit https://mymommatoldme.merchtable.com/ FOLLOW LANGSTON KERMAN ON ALL PLATFORMS: @langstonkerman FOLLOW DAVID GBORIE ON INSTAGRAM: @coolguyjokes87See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Comedians Langston Kerman and David Gborie take a deep dive into the most exciting, groundbreaking and sometimes problematic Black conspiracy theories. They’ll have guests cover silly conspiracies, scary conspiracies and conspiracies they learned from that uncle who used to wear jeans when he went swimming in the public pool.