Kwanzaa Is On The Come Up! (with Al Jackson)

Is Kwanzaa on the come-up? Langston and David sit with Al Jackson (Daytime Talk After Dark Podcast) to discuss this joyous celebration. Recorded just in time for the holidays, the guys discuss the younger generation investing in Kwanzaa over TikTok, teetering the line of commercialized holidays, and more. Plus, how many members do you need to make a cult successful? These questions and more get answered in this special episode.