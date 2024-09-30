This week the ladies are joined by Rotimi, eight years since his first episode at Whoreible! Starting with going down memory lane, Rotimi and the ladies getting into fame after 8 years, how they’ve changed in terms of dating, and how much growth everyone’s exhibited. After that Rotimi gets into how he met his wife & what strides they took to official tie the knot. Then the ladies get into the potential of a marriage being transactional, women going the extra mile, and why men love to lie. For the Heaux Dourve, Rotimi gets into getting intimate after child birth, and how to love your girl throughout the process. A heated debate comes up on why giving meat isn’t a form of showing love. Finally Rotimi gets into his double album & why modern R&B needs more respect. The ladies are back LIVE for ONE NIGHT ONLY in NYC at SONY HALL, DEC 3RD!Tickets are available now:https://tinyurl.com/te54w99d Follow the hosts on social media Weezy @Weezywtf & Mandii B @Fullcourtpumps and follow the Whoreible Decisions pagesInstagram @whoreible_decisionsTwitter @whoreiblepodDon't forget to tag #whoreibledecisions or @ us to let us know what you think of this week's episode!Want more? Bonus episodes, merch and more Whoreible Decisions!! Become a Patron at Patreon.com/whoreibledecisionsWant some Whoreible Decisions merchandise? GET YOURS NOW AT WHOREHIVE.COMSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:31:09
EP 395: Weezy In A Threebie
Another week, another solo with the ladies! Getting started the ladies get with the catch up, and an update on Mandii’s move and no-liquor life. Weezy then gets into why you have to break up with your shady friends. After the heaux dear’ve, Weezy finally gets into her AMAZING threesome, and what is the PERFECT unicorn in the bedroom & what fellow unicorns need to look for in couples. The ladies are back LIVE for ONE NIGHT ONLY in NYC at SONY HALL, DEC 3RD!Tickets are available now:https://tinyurl.com/te54w99d Follow the hosts on social media Weezy @Weezywtf & Mandii B @Fullcourtpumps and follow the Whoreible Decisions pagesInstagram @whoreible_decisionsTwitter @whoreiblepodDon't forget to tag #whoreibledecisions or @ us to let us know what you think of this week's episode!Want more? Bonus episodes, merch and more Whoreible Decisions!! Become a Patron at Patreon.com/whoreibledecisionsWant some Whoreible Decisions merchandise? GET YOURS NOW AT WHOREHIVE.COMSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:05:21
EP 394: Mandii Watches A Gang Bang
This week the ladies are SOLO again, giving us a CATCH UP on Mandii’s 34th Bday, moving to ATL, and the reality of living in NYC. For the “Vanilla-Ish” the ladies get into the role of ethics during a potential HSV1 outbreak in the OF content space (Please Get Tested Y’all). For the Heaux-Doeurve the ladies get into having aliens laying eggs into your body. After getting into Mandii explaining her break from dating, she gets down and gritty on the details of the group play of 2 women and 16 men that she was able to witness for the Whoreible Decision. Lastly Mandii gives tips for a successful “group play” at home, heaux-tales, plus much more! The ladies are back LIVE for ONE NIGHT ONLY in NYC at SONY HALL, DEC 3RD!Tickets are available now:https://tinyurl.com/te54w99d Follow the hosts on social media Weezy @Weezywtf & Mandii B @Fullcourtpumps and follow the Whoreible Decisions pagesInstagram @whoreible_decisionsTwitter @whoreiblepodDon't forget to tag #whoreibledecisions or @ us to let us know what you think of this week's episode!Want more? Bonus episodes, merch and more Whoreible Decisions!! Become a Patron at Patreon.com/whoreibledecisionsWant some Whoreible Decisions merchandise? GET YOURS NOW AT WHOREHIVE.COMSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:09:04
INTERVIEW: Kamala Harris Calls In To Talk Trump's Anti-Trans Ads, Policy Plans, Undecided Voters, Earning Votes + More
Vice President Harris discusses the importance of voting, combating misinformation, and her commitment to supporting communities nationwide. She addresses recent misleading ads and emphasizes the power of truth and community engagement. The VP also shares her plans for economic support, including initiatives for small businesses and minority-owned enterprises.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
16:01
Ep 393: Platonic Problems & Micro Cheating
We’re doing a SPOOKY solo for Halloween this week. First the ladies get into their costumes and the “worst” costumes they’ve ever worn, white people getting keloids, and even venturing into MICRO CHEATING. After that, the ladies get into seggs myths, and the importance of eye contact in the bedroom. Lastly, for the serious actors and actresses, the ladies get into outrageous bedroom scenarios and role playing. The ladies are back LIVE for ONE NIGHT ONLY in NYC at SONY HALL, DEC 3RD!Tickets are available now:https://tinyurl.com/te54w99d Follow the hosts on social media Weezy @Weezywtf & Mandii B @Fullcourtpumps and follow the Whoreible Decisions pagesInstagram @whoreible_decisionsTwitter @whoreiblepodDon't forget to tag #whoreibledecisions or @ us to let us know what you think of this week's episode!Want more? Bonus episodes, merch and more Whoreible Decisions!! Become a Patron at Patreon.com/whoreibledecisionsWant some Whoreible Decisions merchandise? GET YOURS NOW AT WHOREHIVE.COMSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
"WHOREible decisions has quietly become one of the hottest.... raciest, rawest podcasts on the internet" -VICE.com "What it’s like to suck a d**k from the back. How it feels to have two c**ks in your p***y. The pros and cons of “paying for penis.” These are some of the more tepid topics that were touched on the first time I tuned into the Whoreible Decisions podcast." Wilbert Cooper - VICE Tune in for a new episode every Monday, hosts Mandii B & WeezyWTF sit down and discuss with an array of guests such as: Couples, Doctors, Pornstars, Doms, Subs, Activists, Celebs, and more about their sex lives and craziest kinks!!! Brought to you by the Black Effect Podcast Network.