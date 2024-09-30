EP 396:Transactional Marriage (Ft. Rotimi)

This week the ladies are joined by Rotimi, eight years since his first episode at Whoreible! Starting with going down memory lane, Rotimi and the ladies getting into fame after 8 years, how they’ve changed in terms of dating, and how much growth everyone’s exhibited. After that Rotimi gets into how he met his wife & what strides they took to official tie the knot. Then the ladies get into the potential of a marriage being transactional, women going the extra mile, and why men love to lie. For the Heaux Dourve, Rotimi gets into getting intimate after child birth, and how to love your girl throughout the process. A heated debate comes up on why giving meat isn’t a form of showing love. Finally Rotimi gets into his double album & why modern R&B needs more respect. The ladies are back LIVE for ONE NIGHT ONLY in NYC at SONY HALL, DEC 3RD!Tickets are available now:https://tinyurl.com/te54w99d Follow the hosts on social media Weezy @Weezywtf & Mandii B @Fullcourtpumps and follow the Whoreible Decisions pagesInstagram @whoreible_decisionsTwitter @whoreiblepodDon't forget to tag #whoreibledecisions or @ us to let us know what you think of this week's episode!Want more? Bonus episodes, merch and more Whoreible Decisions!! Become a Patron at Patreon.com/whoreibledecisionsWant some Whoreible Decisions merchandise? GET YOURS NOW AT WHOREHIVE.COMSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.