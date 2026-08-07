Reigndrops,Vicki's kids haven't seen each other in EIGHT years?! Carlos may have cracked the reason. It’s Fri-Yay, so you know what that means! Carlos and Alexis Janssen are back to recap this week's RHOC. They’re rating taglines and unpacking this BOX of an episode. From a dildo in the Dior to Emily asking Vicki to stop the snore! Carlos is peeling back the layers of what may have really been happening during that explosive box game and with Tamra, while Alexis brings her perspective on the ways of her amigas. Tune in now!

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