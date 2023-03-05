Reality with the King goes behind the scenes of some of your favorite reality TV shows' most iconic moments. In each episode, we rehash shocking betrayals, hila... More
Bonus Episode: #RHOBH Season 13 Tea 🍵
In this bonus episode, Carlos spills the tea about what's been allegedly going down in these Real Housewives of Beverly Hills streets! Anesthesiologist and wife of former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley, Annemarie Wiley, is reportedly joining the RHOBH cast. But will her husband's controversial take on transgender athletes and her friendship with Candace Owens cause a stir amongst her castmates? And that's not the only chatter, word is filming on the show is off to a slow start since veteran housewife Lisa Rinna is no longer on the show.Subscribe to Carlos' YouTube channel at youtube.com/@thecarlosking_ to watch the FULL podcast episodes. Thoughts? Opinions? Reads? Tweet me! Follow me! Twitter, Instagram and TikTok: @TheCarlosKing_
4/13/2023
13:56
SWV's Coko on Xscap'ing Drama
Carlos chats exclusively with his friend, the legendary Coko from the group SWV! They talk about the drama surrounding the show #QueensofRB and how she did not know the drama she was signing up for on the show. Additionally, she addresses all the backlash LaTocha Scott is receiving and how she is dealing with it. Will SWV co-headline with Xscape? Will Coko do a season 2? Find out now!!Head on over to Carlos' YouTube channel at youtube.com/@thecarlosking_ to watch the FULL interview with Coko. Thoughts? Opinions? Reads? Tweet me! Follow me! Twitter, Instagram and TikTok: @TheCarlosKing_
4/11/2023
34:54
Love & IHOP: Vanderpump Rules Tea PLUS Eva Marcille Files for Divorce
Reigndrops, on today's episode, Carlos is joined by Entertainment Tonight's Anthony Dominic to discuss Vanderpump Rules' season 10 drama. After news broke of Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's affair, the Bravo-verse has been in a frenzy, and Anthony is here to help us understand everything we need to know.PLUS Carlos and Anthony reveal their thoughts on why former RHOA star Eva Marcille throws in the towel on her marriage with Michael Sterling.Subscribe to Carlos' YouTube channel at youtube.com/@thecarlosking_ to watch the FULL podcast episodes.Thoughts? Opinions? Reads? Tweet me!Follow me! Twitter, Instagram and TikTok: @TheCarlosKing_
4/4/2023
31:53
Miss Quad's Return to M2M? PLUS RHUGT Premiere Recap
On today's episode, Carlos gets into some sizzling hot topics: Danielle Staub's recent comments about the Gorgas and whether or not Miss Quad will return to this upcoming season of Married to Medicine. PLUS Carlos recaps the premiere of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3! Subscribe to Carlos' YouTube channel at youtube.com/@thecarlosking_ to watch the FULL podcast episodes. Thoughts? Opinions? Reads? Tweet me! Follow me! Twitter, Instagram and TikTok: @TheCarlosKing_
3/28/2023
33:13
RHONJ: Is It Time for the Gorgas to Go? PLUS Love After Lockup's Monique & Derek
On today's episode, Carlos chats with Love After Lockup's stars Monique and Derek about their relationship, family issues with Derek’s sisters, and more!!! PLUS Carlos shares why he thinks it's time for the Gorgas to leave the Real Housewives of New Jersey.Head on over to Carlos' YouTube channel at youtube.com/@thecarlosking_ to watch his FULL interview with Monique and Derek.Thoughts? Opinions? Reads? Tweet me!Follow me! Twitter, Instagram and TikTok: @TheCarlosKing_
Reality with the King goes behind the scenes of some of your favorite reality TV shows' most iconic moments. In each episode, we rehash shocking betrayals, hilarious interactions and dramatic scenes from The Real Housewives Franchise, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, D.C., Selling Sunset and much more. Join one of the most sought-after executive producers and king of reality television, Carlos King, as he dishes and spills the tea with reality TV stars we all know, love, and love to hate.