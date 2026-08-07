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Reality with The King
The Black Effect Podcast Network and iHeartPodcasts
Latest episode
660 episodes
- Reigndrops, Carlos said what he said—and he's NOT taking it back! One tweet comparing Gizelle Bryant to NeNe Leakes sent the internet into a frenzy, and now Carlos is here to break down exactly why these two are the ultimate franchise players of their cities. This is force multiplier 101 and class is now in session. Tune in!
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- Reigndrops, this may be our messiest RHOA recap yet! Carlos is joined by Claudia Jordan, Blue Telusma, and Dustin Ross to unpack the explosive Season 17 finale and look ahead to the reunion. From debunking social media rumors and Shamea finally stepping into her own, to K. Michelle's un-fall-gettable listening party, Drew's latest courtroom drama with Ralph, and the question on everyone's mind—is there any road back for Porsha and Shamea?
Plus, the crew dives into Dr. Ken's eyebrow-raising behavior, weighs in on Porsha and Sway's chemistry, and makes bold predictions for what's to come in Part 1 of the three-part reunion. Tune in now!
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- Reigndrops,Vicki's kids haven't seen each other in EIGHT years?! Carlos may have cracked the reason. It’s Fri-Yay, so you know what that means! Carlos and Alexis Janssen are back to recap this week's RHOC. They’re rating taglines and unpacking this BOX of an episode. From a dildo in the Dior to Emily asking Vicki to stop the snore! Carlos is peeling back the layers of what may have really been happening during that explosive box game and with Tamra, while Alexis brings her perspective on the ways of her amigas. Tune in now!
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- Reigndrops, you’re in for double trouble on today’s episode! Carlos is joined by pop-culture commentator Ryan Bailey to break down the latest Next Gen: NYC episode, from Georgia's headline-making texts to Charlie’s apology and the ever-complicated Ariana situation. Plus, Ava revealing she loaned her dad money—Who was right? Who was messy? And who owes whom an apology? Grab your favorite snack and hit play because these two are serving plenty of TEA!
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- Carlos King sits down with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kelli Potter for an unfiltered and candid conversation about her journey on the hit franchise. Kelli breaks down the "storyline" narratives, clears the air about her real-life friendship with Shamia, and reflects on the cast dynamics that have shaped her season. From navigating personal trauma and financial obstacles to opening up about her mysterious man, Jarvis, Kelli lets all the peaches out of the bag as she stands up for her authenticity and reveals the real woman behind the peach.
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About Reality with The King
Reality with the King goes behind the scenes of some of your favorite reality TV shows' most iconic moments from celebrity interviews with NeNe Leakes, Teresa Guidice, Kenya Moore ,etc. and recap episodes of The Real Housewives Franchise, Vanderpump Rules, Love & Marriage Franchise and much more. Join one of the most sought-after executive producers and King of Reality Television, Carlos King, as he dishes and spills the tea with reality TV stars we all know, love, and love to hate.Podcast website
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