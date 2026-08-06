In this episode of Serial Streamers Jami invites Emily Hanks, host of hit podcast “She’s Speaking with Emily Hanks,” to help her break down the Netflix documentary “Worst Neighbor Ever,” Episode 1.



Emily and Jami dive into the episode titled “She Finally Snapped,” which details the case of Frances Zaayer. Frances quickly goes from family friend to paranoid and angry neighbor who’s intent on making the lives of Shawna and David Scott miserable. Frances’s hatred and paranoia culminates in a deadly shooting that leaves one person dead and another with serious injuries. Emily and Jami discuss the psychology aspect of this shocking case, and some of the parallels it has with another case highlighted in a viral Netflix documentary.



Follow Jami Rice on IG, TikTok and YouTube @jamionair.



Follow Emily Hanks @shesspeakingwithemilyhanks.



Watch Serial Streamers on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jamionair and subscribe so you don’t miss out on the latest documentary recaps.

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