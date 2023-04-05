RHONJ & Summer House - Sláinte! with Krystina Arielle + Pity Party
My guest for this week's RHONJ recap was vital because without her I don't know how much more analyzing I could have done on these women for y'all.
The solo Summer House recap starts @ 1:10:53
Check out my amazing guest Krystina Arielle:
Follow on IG - @krystinaarielle
Follow on TikTok - @krystinaarielletigner
Check out her show The High Republic on starwars.com
Watch Headless, A Sleepy Hollow Story streaming on YouTube
