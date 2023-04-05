Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
She Speaks Bravo with Emily Hanks

She Speaks Bravo with Emily Hanks

Podcast She Speaks Bravo with Emily Hanks
Podcast She Speaks Bravo with Emily Hanks

She Speaks Bravo with Emily Hanks

Cloud10 and iHeartPodcasts
Here at She Speaks Bravo we believe that Bravo TV is a great form of self care and therapy. Emily has been using it for over a decade and she is a complete... m... More
Here at She Speaks Bravo we believe that Bravo TV is a great form of self care and therapy. Emily has been using it for over a decade and she is a complete... m... More

Available Episodes

  VPR - James's Amazing Beach Day with Pia
    James was so excited to plan a day at the beach! Then Schwartz had to go and make that tacky joke and ruin everything. FOLLOW PIA ON SOCIAL: @piagetv
    4/28/2023
    1:46:46
  RHONJ & Summer House - Sláinte! with Krystina Arielle + Pity Party
    My guest for this week's RHONJ recap was vital because without her I don't know how much more analyzing I could have done on these women for y'all.  The solo Summer House recap starts @ 1:10:53 Check out my amazing guest Krystina Arielle: Follow on IG - @krystinaarielle Follow on TikTok - @krystinaarielletigner Check out her show The High Republic on starwars.com Watch Headless, A Sleepy Hollow Story streaming on YouTube
    4/27/2023
    2:31:20
  RHUGT 3 - Bottle of Lame - Season Finale
    I seriously can not believe the bottle storyline was real and not just a simple accidental throw away situation. I can't. We have reached a new low.
    4/23/2023
    56:43
  VPR - Miraval Lies + Tom is a Cult Leader with Pia
    Tom isn't currently a cult leader, but I swear when you guys get into this episode I think I make a strong case for Tom ending up as a cult leader in like 10 years IF NOT SOONER! FOLLOW PIA ON SOCIAL: @piagetv
    4/21/2023
    2:09:00
  RHONJ & Summer House - I Smell a Rat + Who Wears the Crazy Pants
    I am at the point of utter exhaustion with both these shows.  Summer House recap starts @ 44:37
    4/20/2023
    1:45:18

About She Speaks Bravo with Emily Hanks

Here at She Speaks Bravo we believe that Bravo TV is a great form of self care and therapy. Emily has been using it for over a decade and she is a complete... mess. When she needs a break from Bravo, she turns to her other true love... True Crime. Nothing like a True Crime docuseries to wash that anxiety away!

She Speaks Bravo with Emily Hanks: Podcasts in Family