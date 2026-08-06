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She's Speaking with Emily Hanks

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ComedyTV & Film
She's Speaking with Emily Hanks
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723 episodes

  • She's Speaking with Emily Hanks

    Worst Neighbor Ever w/ Emily Hanks | Serial Streamers TV Club

    08/06/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    In this episode of Serial Streamers Jami invites Emily Hanks, host of hit podcast “She’s Speaking with Emily Hanks,” to help her break down the Netflix documentary “Worst Neighbor Ever,” Episode 1.

    Emily and Jami dive into the episode titled “She Finally Snapped,” which details the case of Frances Zaayer. Frances quickly goes from family friend to paranoid and angry neighbor who’s intent on making the lives of Shawna and David Scott miserable. Frances’s hatred and paranoia culminates in a deadly shooting that leaves one person dead and another with serious injuries. Emily and Jami discuss the psychology aspect of this shocking case, and some of the parallels it has with another case highlighted in a viral Netflix documentary.

    Follow Jami Rice on IG, TikTok and YouTube @jamionair.

    Follow Emily Hanks @shesspeakingwithemilyhanks.

    Watch Serial Streamers on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jamionair and subscribe so you don’t miss out on the latest documentary recaps.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • She's Speaking with Emily Hanks

    Goodbye Ser Crispy Cole | Weekly Wrap Up with Kendrick Part 2

    08/02/2026 | 37 mins.
    WRAP UP PART 2:

    House of the Dragons Season 3 Episode 6

    SPONSOR: Rebel

    Your next favorite find is waiting at https://fromrebel.com — up to 70% off top brands in home, baby, and outdoor. Go check it out before it's gone.

    SPONSOR: Quince

    Upgrade your everyday. Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to https://quince.com/shespeaks for free shipping on and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada and the UK, too.

    SPONSOR: Tumble

    Machine Washable Rugs, Made Better. For a limited time, our listeners get 10% off + free shipping at https://tumbleliving.com/SHESPEAKS

    JOIN THE SHE’S SPEAKING PATREON! https://www.patreon.com/shesspeaking

    SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxspMsBruMQjN265ZGNoV1A

    BUY ME A COFFEE - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/shesspeaking

    FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL: @shesspeakingwithemilyhanks

    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shesspeakingwithemilyhanks

    Threads - https://www.threads.net/@shesspeakingwithemilyhanks

    I Ken Not with Kendrick Tucker available everywhere you listen

    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/i-ken-not-with-kendrick-tucker/id1525311067?i=1000653884007

    Follow Kendrick on IG and Threads - @withkendricktucker

    https://www.instagram.com/withkendricktucker/

    Buy Kendrick a Beer - https://buymeacoffee.com/realitycomics2

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • She's Speaking with Emily Hanks

    RHOA Reunion Trailer Giving DRAMA | Weekly Wrap Up with Kendrick Part 1

    08/02/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    WRAP UP PART 1:

    00:00:53 RHOA Season 17 Episode 16 + Reunion Trailer

    SPONSOR: Rebel

    Your next favorite find is waiting at https://fromrebel.com — up to 70% off top brands in home, baby, and outdoor. Go check it out before it's gone.

    SPONSOR: Quince

    Upgrade your everyday. Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to https://quince.com/shespeaks for free shipping on and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada and the UK, too.

    SPONSOR: Tumble

    Machine Washable Rugs, Made Better. For a limited time, our listeners get 10% off + free shipping at https://tumbleliving.com/SHESPEAKS

    JOIN THE SHE’S SPEAKING PATREON! https://www.patreon.com/shesspeaking

    SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxspMsBruMQjN265ZGNoV1A

    BUY ME A COFFEE - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/shesspeaking

    FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL: @shesspeakingwithemilyhanks

    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shesspeakingwithemilyhanks

    Threads - https://www.threads.net/@shesspeakingwithemilyhanks

    I Ken Not with Kendrick Tucker available everywhere you listen

    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/i-ken-not-with-kendrick-tucker/id1525311067?i=1000653884007

    Follow Kendrick on IG and Threads - @withkendricktucker

    https://www.instagram.com/withkendricktucker/

    Buy Kendrick a Beer - https://buymeacoffee.com/realitycomics2

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • She's Speaking with Emily Hanks

    A Toxic Love Story Follow-Up

    07/30/2026 | 22 mins.
    Some of us were left with questions after the Netflix doc, so I went looking for some answers!

    Check these out:

    Dateline Season 25 Episode 21 (Peacock)

    Toxic (ID) Season 1 Episode 2 (HBO)

    SPONSOR: Whisker

    Take an additional $50 off bundles with code SHESPEAKS @ https://whisker.com/SHESPEAKS

    SPONSOR: Tumble

    Machine Washable Rugs, Made Better. For a limited time, our listeners get 10% off + free shipping at https://tumbleliving.com/SHESPEAKS

    SPONSOR: Quince

    Make your summer wardrobe feel easier. Go to https://quince.com/shespeaks for free shipping on and 365-day returns Now available in Canada, too.

    JOIN THE SHE’S SPEAKING PATREON! https://www.patreon.com/shesspeaking

    SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxspMsBruMQjN265ZGNoV1A

    BUY ME A COFFEE - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/shesspeaking

    FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL: @shesspeakingwithemilyhanks

    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shesspeakingwithemilyhanks

    Threads - https://www.threads.net/@shesspeakingwithemilyhanks
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • She's Speaking with Emily Hanks

    Alicent Takes on Mysaria | Weekly Wrap Up with Kendrick Part 2

    07/26/2026 | 44 mins.
    WRAP UP PART 2:

    House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 5

    SPONSOR: Jones Road Beauty

    Use code SHESPEAKS at https://jonesroadbeauty.com to get a Free Gift with your first purchase!

    #JonesRoadBeauty #ad

    SPONSOR: Shopify

    Start your free trial at https://shopify.com/shespeaks

    SPONSOR: Whisker

    Take an additional $50 off bundles with code SHESPEAKS @ https://whisker.com/SHESPEAKS

    SPONSOR: Tumble

    Machine Washable Rugs, Made Better. For a limited time, our listeners get 10% off + free shipping at https://tumbleliving.com/SHESPEAKS

    SPONSOR: Quince

    Make your summer wardrobe feel easier. Go to https://quince.com/shespeaks for free shipping on and 365-day returns Now available in Canada, too.

    JOIN THE SHE’S SPEAKING PATREON! https://www.patreon.com/shesspeaking

    SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxspMsBruMQjN265ZGNoV1A

    BUY ME A COFFEE - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/shesspeaking

    FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL: @shesspeakingwithemilyhanks

    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shesspeakingwithemilyhanks

    Threads - https://www.threads.net/@shesspeakingwithemilyhanks

    I Ken Not with Kendrick Tucker available everywhere you listen

    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/i-ken-not-with-kendrick-tucker/id1525311067?i=1000653884007

    Follow Kendrick on IG and Threads - @withkendricktucker

    https://www.instagram.com/withkendricktucker/

    Buy Kendrick a Beer - https://buymeacoffee.com/realitycomics2
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About She's Speaking with Emily Hanks
Emily is a connoisseur of the finest reality television, an appreciator of exceptional scripted shows, and who doesn't love True Crime? If you missed the week's entertainment news, she's got you covered with the Weekly Wrap Up every Sunday! Emily believes that TV is to be used as a form of self-care and therapy, which is why she is an utter and complete mess!
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