Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
723 episodes
- In this episode of Serial Streamers Jami invites Emily Hanks, host of hit podcast “She’s Speaking with Emily Hanks,” to help her break down the Netflix documentary “Worst Neighbor Ever,” Episode 1.
Emily and Jami dive into the episode titled “She Finally Snapped,” which details the case of Frances Zaayer. Frances quickly goes from family friend to paranoid and angry neighbor who’s intent on making the lives of Shawna and David Scott miserable. Frances’s hatred and paranoia culminates in a deadly shooting that leaves one person dead and another with serious injuries. Emily and Jami discuss the psychology aspect of this shocking case, and some of the parallels it has with another case highlighted in a viral Netflix documentary.
Follow Jami Rice on IG, TikTok and YouTube @jamionair.
Follow Emily Hanks @shesspeakingwithemilyhanks.
Watch Serial Streamers on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jamionair and subscribe so you don’t miss out on the latest documentary recaps.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- WRAP UP PART 2:
House of the Dragons Season 3 Episode 6
SPONSOR: Rebel
Your next favorite find is waiting at https://fromrebel.com — up to 70% off top brands in home, baby, and outdoor. Go check it out before it's gone.
SPONSOR: Quince
Upgrade your everyday. Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to https://quince.com/shespeaks for free shipping on and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada and the UK, too.
SPONSOR: Tumble
Machine Washable Rugs, Made Better. For a limited time, our listeners get 10% off + free shipping at https://tumbleliving.com/SHESPEAKS
JOIN THE SHE’S SPEAKING PATREON! https://www.patreon.com/shesspeaking
SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxspMsBruMQjN265ZGNoV1A
BUY ME A COFFEE - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/shesspeaking
FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL: @shesspeakingwithemilyhanks
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shesspeakingwithemilyhanks
Threads - https://www.threads.net/@shesspeakingwithemilyhanks
I Ken Not with Kendrick Tucker available everywhere you listen
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/i-ken-not-with-kendrick-tucker/id1525311067?i=1000653884007
Follow Kendrick on IG and Threads - @withkendricktucker
https://www.instagram.com/withkendricktucker/
Buy Kendrick a Beer - https://buymeacoffee.com/realitycomics2
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- WRAP UP PART 1:
00:00:53 RHOA Season 17 Episode 16 + Reunion Trailer
SPONSOR: Rebel
Your next favorite find is waiting at https://fromrebel.com — up to 70% off top brands in home, baby, and outdoor. Go check it out before it's gone.
SPONSOR: Quince
Upgrade your everyday. Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to https://quince.com/shespeaks for free shipping on and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada and the UK, too.
SPONSOR: Tumble
Machine Washable Rugs, Made Better. For a limited time, our listeners get 10% off + free shipping at https://tumbleliving.com/SHESPEAKS
JOIN THE SHE’S SPEAKING PATREON! https://www.patreon.com/shesspeaking
SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxspMsBruMQjN265ZGNoV1A
BUY ME A COFFEE - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/shesspeaking
FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL: @shesspeakingwithemilyhanks
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shesspeakingwithemilyhanks
Threads - https://www.threads.net/@shesspeakingwithemilyhanks
I Ken Not with Kendrick Tucker available everywhere you listen
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/i-ken-not-with-kendrick-tucker/id1525311067?i=1000653884007
Follow Kendrick on IG and Threads - @withkendricktucker
https://www.instagram.com/withkendricktucker/
Buy Kendrick a Beer - https://buymeacoffee.com/realitycomics2
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Some of us were left with questions after the Netflix doc, so I went looking for some answers!
Check these out:
Dateline Season 25 Episode 21 (Peacock)
Toxic (ID) Season 1 Episode 2 (HBO)
SPONSOR: Whisker
Take an additional $50 off bundles with code SHESPEAKS @ https://whisker.com/SHESPEAKS
SPONSOR: Tumble
Machine Washable Rugs, Made Better. For a limited time, our listeners get 10% off + free shipping at https://tumbleliving.com/SHESPEAKS
SPONSOR: Quince
Make your summer wardrobe feel easier. Go to https://quince.com/shespeaks for free shipping on and 365-day returns Now available in Canada, too.
JOIN THE SHE’S SPEAKING PATREON! https://www.patreon.com/shesspeaking
SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxspMsBruMQjN265ZGNoV1A
BUY ME A COFFEE - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/shesspeaking
FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL: @shesspeakingwithemilyhanks
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shesspeakingwithemilyhanks
Threads - https://www.threads.net/@shesspeakingwithemilyhanks
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- WRAP UP PART 2:
House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 5
SPONSOR: Jones Road Beauty
Use code SHESPEAKS at https://jonesroadbeauty.com to get a Free Gift with your first purchase!
#JonesRoadBeauty #ad
SPONSOR: Shopify
Start your free trial at https://shopify.com/shespeaks
SPONSOR: Whisker
Take an additional $50 off bundles with code SHESPEAKS @ https://whisker.com/SHESPEAKS
SPONSOR: Tumble
Machine Washable Rugs, Made Better. For a limited time, our listeners get 10% off + free shipping at https://tumbleliving.com/SHESPEAKS
SPONSOR: Quince
Make your summer wardrobe feel easier. Go to https://quince.com/shespeaks for free shipping on and 365-day returns Now available in Canada, too.
JOIN THE SHE’S SPEAKING PATREON! https://www.patreon.com/shesspeaking
SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxspMsBruMQjN265ZGNoV1A
BUY ME A COFFEE - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/shesspeaking
FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL: @shesspeakingwithemilyhanks
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shesspeakingwithemilyhanks
Threads - https://www.threads.net/@shesspeakingwithemilyhanks
I Ken Not with Kendrick Tucker available everywhere you listen
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/i-ken-not-with-kendrick-tucker/id1525311067?i=1000653884007
Follow Kendrick on IG and Threads - @withkendricktucker
https://www.instagram.com/withkendricktucker/
Buy Kendrick a Beer - https://buymeacoffee.com/realitycomics2
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Comedy podcasts
- SmartLessComedy, Education, Society & Culture
- This Past Weekend w/ Theo VonComedy
- Baby, this is Keke PalmerComedy, Society & Culture
- Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonaldComedy, Comedy Interviews, News, Society & Culture
- The Weekly Show with Jon StewartComedy, News, News Commentary
- The ToastComedy, TV & Film
- Call Her DaddyComedy
- The Joe Rogan ExperienceComedy
- Giggly SquadComedy
- Armchair Expert with Dax ShepardComedy, Music, TV & Film
Trending Comedy podcasts
- DoughboysArts, Comedy, Food
- Judge John HodgmanComedy, Kids & Family, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Madigan’s PubcastComedy, Stand-Up Comedy
- Dear ChelseaComedy, Education, Self-Improvement
- The Adam and Dr. Drew ShowComedy, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture
- Blocks w/ Neal BrennanComedy, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture
- Rodeo Time with Dale BrisbyChristianity, Comedy, Religion & Spirituality, Sports, Wilderness
- Hasan Minhaj Doesn't KnowComedy, Comedy Interviews
- FlagrantComedy
- Girls Gotta EatComedy, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Not Gonna Lie with Kylie KelceComedy, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Leyendas LegendariasComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Therapuss with Jake ShaneComedy
- Wrong Turns with Jameela JamilComedy, Comedy Interviews, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Are You Garbage? Comedy PodcastComedy
- Jeff Lewis Has IssuesComedy, Comedy Interviews, Society & Culture
- The YardComedy, Leisure, Video Games
- The Adam Friedland ShowComedy, Comedy Interviews, News, Politics, Stand-Up Comedy
- So True with Caleb HearonComedy
- TigerBellyComedy, Society & Culture, Stand-Up Comedy
- Intimacy CoordinatorComedy
- La CotorrisaComedy
- H3 PodcastComedy
- The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico BeanComedy
- Once We Were SpacemenArts, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Performing Arts, TV & Film
- Spitballers Comedy PodcastComedy, Improv, Kids & Family
- رختکن بازندههاComedy, Comedy Interviews, Education, Health & Wellness, Leisure, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
About She's Speaking with Emily Hanks
Emily is a connoisseur of the finest reality television, an appreciator of exceptional scripted shows, and who doesn't love True Crime? If you missed the week's entertainment news, she's got you covered with the Weekly Wrap Up every Sunday! Emily believes that TV is to be used as a form of self-care and therapy, which is why she is an utter and complete mess!Podcast website
Listen to She's Speaking with Emily Hanks, SmartLess and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
She's Speaking with Emily Hanks
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
She's Speaking with Emily Hanks: Podcasts in Family