Black Girl Gone: A True Crime Podcast

The Underclass: Episode 7 - Sincerity and Credibility

The final episode is here! Let us all take a moment to mourn the loss of the seven people who were ruthlessly taken away from their families on that fateful night of December 28th, 2000. Their names, Ronette Abrams, Alfred Goodwin, George Porter, Malik Harris, Calvin Helton, and Tyrone Long Jr., must not fade into oblivion. We owe it to them to remember their names and the potential futures that were robbed from them. Let their tragic fate serve as a stark reminder that we must strive to create a society that values human life above all else. Sources: Book: “Equal Verdicts” Written By Antonne Jones https://www.amazon.com/Equal-Verdicts-Story-Street-Massacre/dp/098259626X Articles: “Drug Terf Rivalry End In GunFire” Philadelphia Inquirer- July 2001 https://www.newspapers.com/newspage/198283305/ “Massacre Was Over Car Not Drugs” Philadelphia Daily News -July 2002 https://www.newspapers.com/newspage/198287327/ “Case Smelled Like Ghetto Style Justice” Philadelphia Daily News- July 2002 https://www.newspapers.com/newspage/198283305/ Videos: Mek46st Speaks on the Lex Street Massacre https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-pzrE9T0uc The Lex Street Massacre https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSwhJ1p8R34c WAR IN PHILLY: THE LEX STREET MASSACRE STORY (MINI DOCUMENTARY) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yD3-VrKSrHU Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices