Black Girl Gone: A True Crime Podcast
Black Girl Gone: A True Crime Podcast

True crime with a new focus...shining a light on the all too often ignored cases of Black women who have gone missing or have fallen victim to murder. Each epis...
True Crime

Available Episodes

  • MISSING: The Disappearances Of Asia Wilbon and Beverly Logan
    On February 13, 2020, 16 year old Asia Wilbon went missing from Kent, Washington. She was last seen at home by her parents. Beverly Logan was 32 years old when she disappeared from Bellville, IL. Her family last heard from her on January 25, 2022. She has not been seen or heard from since Support Our Sponsors Nurtrafol Visit www.Nutrafol.com/girlgone BetterHelp Visit www.BetterHelp.com/girlgone Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    38:25
  • The Underclass: Episode 7 - Sincerity and Credibility
    The final episode is here! Let us all take a moment to mourn the loss of the seven people who were ruthlessly taken away from their families on that fateful night of December 28th, 2000. Their names, Ronette Abrams, Alfred Goodwin, George Porter, Malik Harris, Calvin Helton, and Tyrone Long Jr., must not fade into oblivion. We owe it to them to remember their names and the potential futures that were robbed from them. Let their tragic fate serve as a stark reminder that we must strive to create a society that values human life above all else. Sources: Book: “Equal Verdicts” Written By Antonne Jones https://www.amazon.com/Equal-Verdicts-Story-Street-Massacre/dp/098259626X Articles: “Drug Terf Rivalry End In GunFire” Philadelphia Inquirer- July 2001 https://www.newspapers.com/newspage/198283305/ “Massacre Was Over Car Not Drugs” Philadelphia Daily News -July 2002 https://www.newspapers.com/newspage/198287327/ “Case Smelled Like Ghetto Style Justice” Philadelphia Daily News- July 2002 https://www.newspapers.com/newspage/198283305/ Videos: Mek46st Speaks on the Lex Street Massacre https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-pzrE9T0uc The Lex Street Massacre https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSwhJ1p8R34c WAR IN PHILLY: THE LEX STREET MASSACRE STORY (MINI DOCUMENTARY) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yD3-VrKSrHU Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    29:27
  • UNSOLVED: The Murder Of Bernita Sims White
    On June 23, 2001, 41 year old Bernita Sims White was shot to death in Lansing Michigan at a busy park where she had been attending a birthday party with her daughter. 23 years later, he killer has never been found. Who killed Bernita? SUPPORT OUR SPONSOR Nutrafol Visit www.Nutrafol.com Use Code: GirlGone Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    33:54
  • The Underclass: Episode 6 - The Newly Accused
    In this weeks episode, we learn about how on November 26th, 2002, the district attorney’s office finally charged the correct suspects with murder.  They were also threatened with the death penalty just like the foursome before them. That is until they all figured out a way to work their stories separately and get out of the death penalty all together. Sources: Book: “Equal Verdicts” Written By Antonne Jones https://www.amazon.com/Equal-Verdicts-Story-Street-Massacre/dp/098259626X Articles: “Drug Terf Rivalry End In GunFire” Philadelphia Inquirer- July 2001 https://www.newspapers.com/newspage/198283305/ “Massacre Was Over Car Not Drugs” Philadelphia Daily News -July 2002 https://www.newspapers.com/newspage/198287327/ “Case Smelled Like Ghetto Style Justice” Philadelphia Daily News- July 2002 https://www.newspapers.com/newspage/198283305/ Videos: Mek46st Speaks on the Lex Street Massacre https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-pzrE9T0uc The Lex Street Massacre https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSwhJ1p8R34c WAR IN PHILLY: THE LEX STREET MASSACRE STORY (MINI DOCUMENTARY) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yD3-VrKSrHU Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    18:06
  • The Underclass: Episode 5 - Withdraw Prosecution
    This week is the moment we've all been waiting for. The D.A. finally dropped the murder charges against the innocent foursome. After all, there was a constant back and forth between the lawyers, judges, juror selection and lack of sufficient evidence. Sources: Book: “Equal Verdicts” Written By Antonne Jones https://www.amazon.com/Equal-Verdicts-Story-Street-Massacre/dp/098259626X Articles: “Drug Terf Rivalry End In GunFire” Philadelphia Inquirer- July 2001 https://www.newspapers.com/newspage/198283305/ “Massacre Was Over Car Not Drugs” Philadelphia Daily News -July 2002 https://www.newspapers.com/newspage/198287327/ “Case Smelled Like Ghetto Style Justice” Philadelphia Daily News- July 2002 https://www.newspapers.com/newspage/198283305/ Videos: Mek46st Speaks on the Lex Street Massacre https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-pzrE9T0uc The Lex Street Massacre https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSwhJ1p8R34c WAR IN PHILLY: THE LEX STREET MASSACRE STORY (MINI DOCUMENTARY) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yD3-VrKSrHU Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    22:10

About Black Girl Gone: A True Crime Podcast

True crime with a new focus...shining a light on the all too often ignored cases of Black women who have gone missing or have fallen victim to murder. Each episode takes you on a heart wrenching journey through the stories of these women and the families they left behind. Join us as we work to uncover hidden truths and bring the stories of these women to the forefront. Together we can seek justice for the forgotten and give a voice to the voiceless. New episodes Monday. AFTERTHOUGHTS now available. Join host Amara and her husband Jason as they discuss their thoughts and opinions about the weeks episode.
