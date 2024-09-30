Black Girl Gone: A True Crime Podcast

MISSING: The Disappearances Of Asia Wilbon and Beverly Logan
On February 13, 2020, 16 year old Asia Wilbon went missing from Kent, Washington. She was last seen at home by her parents.
Beverly Logan was 32 years old when she disappeared from Bellville, IL. Her family last heard from her on January 25, 2022. She has not been seen or heard from since
--------
38:25
The Underclass: Episode 7 - Sincerity and Credibility
The final episode is here! Let us all take a moment to mourn the loss of the seven people who were ruthlessly taken away from their families on that fateful night of December 28th, 2000. Their names, Ronette Abrams, Alfred Goodwin, George Porter, Malik Harris, Calvin Helton, and Tyrone Long Jr., must not fade into oblivion.
We owe it to them to remember their names and the potential futures that were robbed from them. Let their tragic fate serve as a stark reminder that we must strive to create a society that values human life above all else.
Sources:
Book:
“Equal Verdicts” Written By Antonne Jones
--------
29:27
UNSOLVED: The Murder Of Bernita Sims White
On June 23, 2001, 41 year old Bernita Sims White was shot to death in Lansing Michigan at a busy park where she had been attending a birthday party with her daughter. 23 years later, he killer has never been found. Who killed Bernita?
--------
33:54
The Underclass: Episode 6 - The Newly Accused
In this weeks episode, we learn about how on November 26th, 2002, the district attorney’s office finally charged the correct suspects with murder.
They were also threatened with the death penalty just like the foursome before them. That is until they all figured out a way to work their stories separately and get out of the death penalty all together.
Sources:
Book:
“Equal Verdicts” Written By Antonne Jones
--------
18:06
The Underclass: Episode 5 - Withdraw Prosecution
This week is the moment we've all been waiting for. The D.A. finally dropped the murder charges against the innocent foursome. After all, there was a constant back and forth between the lawyers, judges, juror selection and lack of sufficient evidence.
Sources:
Book:
“Equal Verdicts” Written By Antonne Jones
True crime with a new focus...shining a light on the all too often ignored cases of Black women who have gone missing or have fallen victim to murder.
Each episode takes you on a heart wrenching journey through the stories of these women and the families they left behind. Join us as we work to uncover hidden truths and bring the stories of these women to the forefront.
Together we can seek justice for the forgotten and give a voice to the voiceless.
New episodes Monday.
AFTERTHOUGHTS now available. Join host Amara and her husband Jason as they discuss their thoughts and opinions about the weeks episode.