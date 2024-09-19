Amelia Dyer Pt. 2

After Amelia Dyer was exposed as a merciless serial killer, the police scrambled to find her. They were too late -- she'd already disappeared. But when dead infants started washing up on the banks of the Thames River, it was clear Amelia was still out there. And this time, the authorities were determined to catch this serial killer before she vanished again.