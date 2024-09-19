After Amelia Dyer was exposed as a merciless serial killer, the police scrambled to find her. They were too late -- she'd already disappeared. But when dead infants started washing up on the banks of the Thames River, it was clear Amelia was still out there. And this time, the authorities were determined to catch this serial killer before she vanished again. Mind of a Serial Killer is a Crime House Original. Follow us on Instagram and TikTok @crimehouse for more true crime content.
When it comes to serial killers, few have been as prolific as Amelia Dyer. In 19th century England, Amelia ran a group home for infants called a baby farm. But instead of helping these children, she murdered them. Eventually, her scheme was revealed. But could the police stop Amelia before she murdered again? Mind of a Serial Killer is a Crime House Original. Follow us on Instagram and TikTok @crimehouse for more true crime content.
To the outside world, Charlie Brandt was a regular guy who loved fishing, drinking, and hanging out with his friends. In secret, he was a vicious serial killer. After a horrifying murder-suicide revealed his true nature in 2004, the authorities wondered: how many victims did Charlie Brandt really have? Mind of a Serial Killer is a Crime House Original. Follow us on Instagram and TikTok @crimehouse for more true crime content.
When Charlie Brandt was a child, he murdered his mother and tried to kill his father and sister. For the rest of his life, he hid this terrible secret from the world. When the truth finally came to light in 2004, an even more frightening secret was revealed: Charlie Brandt was a serial killer. Mind of a Serial Killer is a Crime House Original. Follow us on Instagram and TikTok @crimehouse for more true crime content.
In the gripping finale of our limited series, we explore Jeffrey Dahmer’s final murder spree and the chilling events that led to his downfall. As one of the world’s most notorious serial killers spiraled out of control, discover the shocking moments that sealed his fate. Don’t miss the final chapter of Mind of a Serial Killer, a Crime House Original. And come back next week as we examine the life of another serial killer. Follow @crimehouse on Instagram and TikTok for more bone-chilling true crime content.
Every Monday, delve into the myriad minds of history’s most notorious serial killers like never before. In Mind of a Serial Killer, hosts Vanessa Richardson and Dr. Tristin Engels, a Clinical and Forensic Psychologist, combine true crime storytelling with expert psychological analysis to uncover what drives these infamous killers.
From Jeffrey Dahmer to Ted Bundy, they explore not just the lives and crimes of these infamous killers but the twisted psychology behind them. Together, they tackle the haunting question: what makes a serial killer?
Follow Mind of a Serial Killer—a Crime House Studios original—wherever you get your podcasts. For more true crime content, follow us on Instagram and TikTok @crimehouse.