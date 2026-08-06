The Mile Zero Murders from Uncover

As Don connects with Colorado defense attorney Eric Zale, they compare notes and troubling inconsistencies emerge—Adam Mosher’s claims about his experience, expertise, and courtroom testimony don’t hold up under scrutiny. Investigators discover that key cases Mosher cited either never went to trial or never involved him at all, leading prosecutors in Colorado to drop charges rather than rely on his evidence. But in Akron, Cybercheck remains in use, and Mosher continues testifying under oath despite mounting doubts. Determined to stop what he believes is a dangerous and unverified system, Don launches a broader effort, reaching out to other defense attorneys and building a coalition to expose the truth—knowing the outcome could affect not just his clients, but the future of criminal justice itself.



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