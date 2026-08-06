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The Mile Zero Murders from Uncover

CBC
True Crime
The Mile Zero Murders from Uncover
Latest episode

323 episodes

  • The Mile Zero Murders from Uncover

    The Mile Zero Murders | S38 Trailer

    08/06/2026 | 2 mins.
    The Mile Zero Murders investigates the baffling wave of disappearances and murders in the small town of Dawson Creek, B.C., a community struggling with a deadly local drug trade. Host Timothy Sawa and CBC's the fifth estate explore missing person cases like that of Cole Hosack and Renee Didier. The question that drives this series is the same one that haunts this community: where is the justice?
  • The Mile Zero Murders from Uncover

    S37 E7: Hope in West Texas | The Expert Witness

    06/22/2026 | 36 mins.
    In Midland, Texas, prosecutor Lisa Borden took a different approach with Cybercheck. After closely questioning Adam Mosher and finding Cybercheck lacked peer review and proper authentication, she refused to use it in court, concluding the technology was not scientifically reliable. Sam Mullins’ gets to sit down with Cybercheck creator Adam Moser. Mosher tells him his backstory as a movie buff. He explains that the technology was inspired by crime TV and movies and built with the help of government grants and technology students. And then just as COVID hit, Moser says, cyber check started reaching out to its first potential clients. But he wasn’t prepared for what happened next.

    Binge all 9 episodes of this season on our YouTube page, or get them ad-free on CBC True Crime Premium on Apple Podcasts.

    A listener's guide to Uncover: Where to go next
  • The Mile Zero Murders from Uncover

    S37 E1: The Thing | The Expert Witness

    06/09/2026 | 36 mins.
    The city of Akron, Ohio reels from rising violence and stalled investigations until arrests suddenly begin to happen. A mysterious new AI-powered tool called Cyber Check has arrived. Criminal defense attorney Don Malarcik first encounters the technology when it’s used to implicate his young client in a murder. With no clear explanation of how it works, and no public record of its existence, Don and his team begin digging into Cyber Check, uncovering unsettling questions about whether this powerful new technology is delivering justice—or quietly reshaping it.

    Binge all 9 episodes of this season on our YouTube page, or get them ad-free on CBC True Crime Premium on Apple Podcasts.
  • The Mile Zero Murders from Uncover

    S37 E2: Don’s Copy | The Expert Witness

    06/08/2026 | 31 mins.
    In the ‘parallel universe’ of Boulder Colorado, defense attorney Eric Zale is working on a very similar case. A report claims to link a suspect to incriminating online activity, but offers no clear explanation of how it works or how its conclusions were reached. Unaware of Zale or any other Cybercheck cases outside of Akron, Don Malarcik continues to dig deeper. Don hires experts and investigators, but no one can verify Cyber Check’s methods or it’s creator Adam Mosher’s credentials. Meanwhile, prosecutors continue relying on the technology, presenting it as powerful, cutting-edge evidence. As Don prepares to challenge Mosher in court, he realizes he’s not just defending one client—he’s confronting a black-box system that could quietly reshape how guilt is determined, without transparency or accountability.

    Binge all 9 episodes of this season on our YouTube page, or get them ad-free on CBC True Crime Premium on Apple Podcasts.
  • The Mile Zero Murders from Uncover

    S37 E3: Ducks in a Row | The Expert Witness

    06/07/2026 | 32 mins.
    As Don connects with Colorado defense attorney Eric Zale, they compare notes and troubling inconsistencies emerge—Adam Mosher’s claims about his experience, expertise, and courtroom testimony don’t hold up under scrutiny. Investigators discover that key cases Mosher cited either never went to trial or never involved him at all, leading prosecutors in Colorado to drop charges rather than rely on his evidence. But in Akron, Cybercheck remains in use, and Mosher continues testifying under oath despite mounting doubts. Determined to stop what he believes is a dangerous and unverified system, Don launches a broader effort, reaching out to other defense attorneys and building a coalition to expose the truth—knowing the outcome could affect not just his clients, but the future of criminal justice itself.

    Binge all 9 episodes of this season on our YouTube page, or get them ad-free on CBC True Crime Premium on Apple Podcasts.

    A listener's guide to Uncover: Where to go next
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About The Mile Zero Murders from Uncover
The Mile Zero Murders investigates the baffling wave of disappearances and murders in the small town of Dawson Creek, B.C., a community struggling with a deadly local drug trade. Host Timothy Sawa explores missing person cases like that of Cole Hosack and Renee Didier, pursuing leads from grieving families, reluctant authorities and the drug dealers themselves. The question that drives this series is the same one that haunts this community: where is the justice? About UNCOVER: Crime. Investigation. Revelation. Uncover brings you explosive, high-caliber true crime year-round. From CIA mind control to serial abuse, mysterious disappearances to wrongful imprisonment. Each season features a new host who is deeply connected to the story, committed to tracking down the truth. With over 30 seasons to choose from, Uncover represents the best in true crime.For early access to episodes, plus ad-free listening, visit apple.co/cbctruecrime.
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