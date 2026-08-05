For 11 years, Wade Larsen worked volunteer search and rescue in the same stretch of northern Minnesota wilderness, and for eleven years, the winter cases never added up. Missing people found miles past their last known point. Victims who walked away from roads instead of toward them. And boots, always the boots, removed and set side by side in the snow. Then his own brother's truck turns up frozen at the edge of thirty-one thousand roadless acres, and Wade learns the truth behind a century of disappearances: the missing were never lost. Something old is out there in the cedar swamps, something patient, and it doesn't hunt the people who enter its country. It keeps them. A full-length wendigo horror story set in the deep winter woods of northern Minnesota.



Linktree: https://linktr.ee/its_just_creepy



Story Credits:

►Sent in to https://www.justcreepy.net/



Music by:

►'Decoherence' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au



Business inquiries:

►creepydc13@gmail.com



#scarystories #horrorstories #wendigo



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