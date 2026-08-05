Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
533 episodes
- 2 hours of skinwalker horror stories from the high desert of the American Southwest. In the first, an 81-year-old man lost in open desert for 9 days walks out alive, and his family slowly realizes the miracle they prayed for is something else entirely. In the second, a veteran Utah game warden is called to a dead bighorn ram and finds a set of tracks that should not exist. 2 men, 2 encounters, one thing the people of that country refuse to name. Grab your headphones, turn the lights down, and enjoy. If you're into scary stories, Follow/subscribe for new episodes every week.
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/its_just_creepy
Story Credits:
►Sent in to https://www.justcreepy.net/
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:01:47 Story 1
01:21:36 Story 2
Music by:
►'Decoherence' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au
Business inquiries:
►creepydc13@gmail.com
#scarystories #horrorstories #skinwalker
💀As always, thanks for watching! 💀
- Reality has rules, until the day it doesn't. In this episode, we've got two scary Glitch in the Matrix stories told by the men who lived them: a repairman sent to fix the internet at a house that shouldn't exist, and a night-shift worker alone in the Nevada desert who realizes something out past his fence line is very, very wrong. Two ordinary jobs, two ordinary men, and two moments where the world slipped and showed its seams. Dim the lights, get comfortable, and remember, not every glitch is a mistake.
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/its_just_creepy
Story Credits:
►Sent in to https://www.justcreepy.net/
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:01:40 Story 1
00:22:02 Story 2
Music by:
►'Decoherence' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au
Business inquiries:
►creepydc13@gmail.com
#scarystories #horrorstories
💀As always, thanks for watching! 💀
Scary Bigfoot Stories That Will Keep You Out of the Woods | Fire Towers & Drowned Roads07/31/2026 | 2h 33 mins.Two of the darkest Bigfoot encounters we've ever told, set in the most remote corners of the American West. First, a fire lookout spends a season alone in the Idaho backcountry, until the only other person on the mountain stops answering his radio, and the knocking on his tower begins. Then, four fishermen follow an old map to a road exposed at the bottom of a drought-stricken California reservoir, and discover they aren't the only thing that's been waiting for the water to drop. Two stories, told by the men who survived them. Headphones recommended. Listener discretion is advised.
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/its_just_creepy
Story Credits:
►Sent in to https://www.justcreepy.net/
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:01:45 Story 1
01:15:55 Story 2
Music by:
►'Decoherence' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au
Business inquiries:
►creepydc13@gmail.com
#scarystories #horrorstories #bigfoot
💀As always, thanks for watching! 💀
- For 11 years, Wade Larsen worked volunteer search and rescue in the same stretch of northern Minnesota wilderness, and for eleven years, the winter cases never added up. Missing people found miles past their last known point. Victims who walked away from roads instead of toward them. And boots, always the boots, removed and set side by side in the snow. Then his own brother's truck turns up frozen at the edge of thirty-one thousand roadless acres, and Wade learns the truth behind a century of disappearances: the missing were never lost. Something old is out there in the cedar swamps, something patient, and it doesn't hunt the people who enter its country. It keeps them. A full-length wendigo horror story set in the deep winter woods of northern Minnesota.
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/its_just_creepy
Story Credits:
►Sent in to https://www.justcreepy.net/
Music by:
►'Decoherence' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au
Business inquiries:
►creepydc13@gmail.com
#scarystories #horrorstories #wendigo
💀As always, thanks for watching! 💀
- Two summer trips that should have been ordinary, and the strangers who made sure they weren't. From gallon jugs emptied one by one along a bone-dry trail to a campout where the headcount kept coming back wrong, these stories prove the scariest thing in the wilderness isn't out in the dark. It's the person standing right beside you, waiting for someone to notice. Dim the lights, get comfortable, and remember to count.
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/its_just_creepy
Story Credits:
►Sent in to https://www.justcreepy.net/
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:00:18 Story 1
00:52:59 Story 2
Music by:
►'Decoherence' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au
Business inquiries:
►creepydc13@gmail.com
#scarystories #horrorstories #camping
💀As always, thanks for watching! 💀
More True Crime podcasts
- 20/20True Crime
- MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious StoriesTrue Crime
- Crime JunkieTrue Crime
- Dateline NBCNews, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Serialously with Annie EliseDaily News, Documentary, News, Society & Culture, True Crime
- MorbidComedy, True Crime
- Betrayal WeeklyRelationships, Society & Culture, True Crime
- The DeckTrue Crime
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia HardstarkTrue Crime
Trending True Crime podcasts
- Dateline: True Crime WeeklyTrue Crime
- True SunlightNews, News Commentary, True Crime
- 13th Juror PodcastDocumentary, Government, News, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Strange and Unexplained with Daisy EaganScience, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Weird Little GuysSociety & Culture, True Crime
- Crime SaladTrue Crime
- Hell and GoneSociety & Culture, True Crime
- Bedtime StoriesTrue Crime
- ChameleonDocumentary, Society & Culture, TV & Film, True Crime
- Creeps and CrimesComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Crime SceneDocumentary, History, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Blood TrailsTrue Crime
- People are the WorstComedy, True Crime
- Twisted Tales with Heidi WongTV & Film, True Crime
- Royal SwindleTrue Crime
- Heart Starts Pounding: Horrors, Hauntings and MysteriesDrama, Fiction, History, True Crime
- The Minds of Madness - True Crime StoriesDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
- The Connect- with Johnny MitchellTrue Crime
- The Turning - Seasons 1, 2 & 3Documentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
- MorbidologyDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Strictly StalkingSociety & Culture, True Crime
- The Emily ShowEntertainment News, News, True Crime
- Generation Why: True CrimeDocumentary, Government, Society & Culture, True Crime
- MURDERISHHistory, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Forensic FilesSociety & Culture, True Crime
- ScamandaDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
About Just Creepy: Scary Stories
Just Creepy: Scary Stories to Keep You Up at Night. This is your home for terrifying stories that stay with you long after the episode ends. From Skinwalkers and Wendigos to true scary stories, creepy encounters, forest horrors, and deep woods nightmares, each episode is designed to pull you in and keep you on edge. New episodes drop every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 2 PM Pacific Time. https://linktr.ee/its_just_creepyPodcast website
Listen to Just Creepy: Scary Stories, 20/20 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Just Creepy: Scary Stories
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.