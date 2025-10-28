Alfred’s 80th birthday should have been a celebration. Instead, it marked the start of the chaos. As Maura’s behaviour becomes more unpredictable, his family fears what will come next. To their horror, Alfred asks a handyman to install bolts inside his bedroom door.This series contains themes of domestic abuse and coercive control. If you live in the UK and require support, there are a number of helplines listed on the UK Government website that can help, visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/domestic-abuse-how-to-get-help Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Who is Maura Lane? Barrister, activist, drummer… We learn more about Maura’s past, and the occult school she was drawn to: The Order of the Morning Star. And the police visit Alfred’s house, with a letter for Maura. This series contains themes of domestic abuse and coercive control. If you live in the UK and require support, there are a number of helplines listed on the UK Government website that can help, visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/domestic-abuse-how-to-get-help Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

The Coronation weekend. While the nation celebrates, Alfred’s life unravels. Broken glass, trashed rooms, and threats fill the air. Alfred is trapped in his own home, while Paul and Anna are stranded helplessly outside.This series contains themes of domestic abuse and coercive control. If you live in the UK and require support, there are a number of helplines listed on the UK Government website that can help, visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/domestic-abuse-how-to-get-help Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Despite her arrest, Maura continues to contact Alfred. Calls, messages and even debt collectors appear at his door. A trial looms, but Maura has no intention of letting go. And the family makes a shocking discovery about Alfred’s will. This series contains themes of domestic abuse and coercive control. If you live in the UK and require support, there are a number of helplines listed on the UK Government website that can help, visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/domestic-abuse-how-to-get-help Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Maura's in court, but the case is far from open and shut. Instead, she sacks her barrister and opts to represent herself. At the end of their ordeal, one question for Alfred and his family remains - what was Maura’s true aim? The books? The school? Or the magic itself?This series contains themes of domestic abuse and coercive control. If you live in the UK and require support, there are a number of helplines listed on the UK Government website that can help, visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/domestic-abuse-how-to-get-help Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Toil and Trouble

When 80-year-old Alfred Douglas invites a near stranger to stay, his family thinks nothing of it. Alfred is a world-renowned expert in tarot and his students often visit his extensive library at his home in Rye. This is how he learned from his teacher and why now he runs a magic school - the Order of the Morning Star. When the pandemic hits, Alfred and his guest, Maura, provide each other with much-needed companionship. But when it’s all over, things change. To Alfred’s family, it seems Maura’s interest in magic is becoming less about knowledge, and more about power. As Alfred is slowly isolated from everyone he knows, the family can only watch on - do they have any right to intervene? Fearing for Alfred’s safety they start to keep a diary of what is happening to him. They’re right to be concerned, Alfred is in danger. Taylor Glenn and Hannah George, hosts of the podcast Drunk Women Solving Crime, explore a true story of magic, control and fear…that all ends up in court.For more true crime that you'll be obsessed with head to AlwaysTrueCrime.com. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.