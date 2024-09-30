Ten Minute Bible Talks Devotional Bible Study

Are you homesick? Do you long to dwell in peace? Have you gotten too comfortable in your present life? In today's episode, Jensen shares how Psalm 120 reminds us that, one day, we will be home with God once again.
Prepare your heart this Advent with the 2024 TMBT Advent Calendar! Each day, receive a new prompt for Scripture, prayer, and reflection—designed to help you slow down and reflect on the Hope, Love, Peace, and Joy that Jesus offers. Sign up now to receive your free Advent calendar!
Your support makes TMBT possible. Ten Minute Bible Talks is a crowd-funded project. Join the TMBTeam to reach more people with the Bible. Give now.
Like this content? Make sure to leave us a rating and share it so that others can find it, too. Use #asktmbt to connect with us, ask questions, and suggest topics. We'd love to hear from you!
To learn more, visit our website and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @TenMinuteBibleTalks.
Don't forget to subscribe to the TMBT Newsletter here.
Passages: Psalm 120
--------
9:07
A Lamp For My Feet | The Writings | Psalm 119
What do you think will complete you? Do you look to God's Word for wisdom, answers, and delight? Is Scripture shaping your heart? In today's episode, Tanya shares how Psalm 119 encourages us to see God's Word as a lamp for our feet.
Prepare your heart this Advent with the 2024 TMBT Advent Calendar! Each day, receive a new prompt for Scripture, prayer, and reflection—designed to help you slow down and reflect on the Hope, Love, Peace, and Joy that Jesus offers. Sign up now to receive your free Advent calendar!
Your support makes TMBT possible. Ten Minute Bible Talks is a crowd-funded project. Join the TMBTeam to reach more people with the Bible. Give now.
Like this content? Make sure to leave us a rating and share it so that others can find it, too. Use #asktmbt to connect with us, ask questions, and suggest topics. We'd love to hear from you!
To learn more, visit our website and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @TenMinuteBibleTalks.
Don't forget to subscribe to the TMBT Newsletter here.
Passages: Psalm 119
--------
7:10
7 Reasons to Rejoice (No Matter What) | The Writings | Psalm 118
How can I be joyful during hardships? Have you made God your refuge? How does a Christian live a victorious life? In today's episode, Keith shares how Psalm 118 gives us 7 reasons for why we can rejoice no matter our circumstances.
Prepare your heart this Advent with the 2024 TMBT Advent Calendar! Each day, receive a new prompt for Scripture, prayer, and reflection—designed to help you slow down and reflect on the Hope, Love, Peace, and Joy that Jesus offers. Sign up now to receive your free Advent calendar!
Your support makes TMBT possible. Ten Minute Bible Talks is a crowd-funded project. Join the TMBTeam to reach more people with the Bible. Give now.
Like this content? Make sure to leave us a rating and share it so that others can find it, too. Use #asktmbt to connect with us, ask questions, and suggest topics. We'd love to hear from you!
To learn more, visit our website and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @TenMinuteBibleTalks.
Don't forget to subscribe to the TMBT Newsletter here.
Passages: Psalm 118
--------
9:28
Participation Paralysis | The Writings | Psalm 117
Is plot paralysis keeping you from participating in God's story? Are you living as if you're the main character? Do you know your part within God's story? In today's episode, Jeff shares how Psalm 117 encourages us to participate as conduits of God's steadfast love in our world.
Prepare your heart this Advent with the 2024 TMBT Advent Calendar! Each day, receive a new prompt for Scripture, prayer, and reflection—designed to help you slow down and reflect on the Hope, Love, Peace, and Joy that Jesus offers. Sign up now to receive your free Advent calendar!
Your support makes TMBT possible. Ten Minute Bible Talks is a crowd-funded project. Join the TMBTeam to reach more people with the Bible. Give now.
Like this content? Make sure to leave us a rating and share it so that others can find it, too. Use #asktmbt to connect with us, ask questions, and suggest topics. We'd love to hear from you!
To learn more, visit our website and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @TenMinuteBibleTalks.
Don't forget to subscribe to the TMBT Newsletter here.
Passages: Psalm 117
--------
13:33
We Are Needy | The Writings | Psalm 116
Everyone has needs. Are you ignoring your neediness for the idol of self-reliance? Are you bringing your needs to the Lord? In today's episode, Patrick shares how Psalm 116 encourages us to recognize our neediness and bring it to the feet of the God who can provide.
Prepare your heart this Advent with the 2024 TMBT Advent Calendar! Each day, receive a new prompt for Scripture, prayer, and reflection—designed to help you slow down and reflect on the Hope, Love, Peace, and Joy that Jesus offers. Sign up now to receive your free Advent calendar!
Your support makes TMBT possible. Ten Minute Bible Talks is a crowd-funded project. Join the TMBTeam to reach more people with the Bible. Give now.
Like this content? Make sure to leave us a rating and share it so that others can find it, too. Use #asktmbt to connect with us, ask questions, and suggest topics. We'd love to hear from you!
To learn more, visit our website and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @TenMinuteBibleTalks.
Don't forget to subscribe to the TMBT Newsletter here.
Passages: Psalm 116
About Ten Minute Bible Talks Devotional Bible Study
Top 5 devotional podcasts worldwide according to Chartable.com: Connect with God in the time it takes you to drive to work or empty the dishwasher. Every episode focuses on one passage, explains it and applies it to your life. Co-hosted by Keith Simon, Jensen Holt McNair, Tanya Willmeth, Jeff Parrett and Patrick Miller.