Ten Minute Bible Talks Devotional Bible Study

We Are Needy | The Writings | Psalm 116

Everyone has needs. Are you ignoring your neediness for the idol of self-reliance? Are you bringing your needs to the Lord? In today's episode, Patrick shares how Psalm 116 encourages us to recognize our neediness and bring it to the feet of the God who can provide. Passages: Psalm 116