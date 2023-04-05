Just Sleep - Bedtime Stories for Adults

Do you have trouble drifting off to sleep? My mission is simple. To help you relax, put the stressful day behind you and drift off to sleep. In every episode, I... More
A White Heron by Sarah Orne Jewett
Tonight's bedtime story is A White Heron by Sarah Orne Jewett. Published in 1886, it is the story of a young girl named Sylvia who moves to the countryside to live with her grandmother. She meets a young hunter searching for a rare bird and must decide whether to tell him she saw it while exploring the woods.
5/4/2023
27:20
Through the Looking Glass by Lewis Carroll
Tonight's story to help you sleep is Lewis Carroll's Through the Looking Glass. The sequel to Alice in Wonderland, in this book, Alice explores a new world through the mirror in her sitting room.
4/30/2023
35:17
Little Women: The Palace Beautiful by Louisa May Alcott
Struggling to fall asleep? Quiet your mind with the continuation of Little Women by Louisa May Alcott. Published first in 1868, it follows the lives of four sisters - Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy. In this episode, Beth finds the courage to play the piano at Laurie's house and Amy is humiliated.
4/27/2023
31:54
The Safety Match by Anton Chekhov
Feeling stressed? Relax tonight with The Safety Match by Anton Chekhov, a short story to help you fall asleep. Published in 1884, this story is also known as the Swedish Match. Mark Ivanovitch has been murdered. Two men attempt to uncover how and why.
4/23/2023
48:06
The Secret Garden: The Strangest House by Frances Hodgson Burnett
Tonight I will be continuing the story The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett. In this episode, Mistress Mary explores the garden for signs of life. Later, she meets Dickon for the first time.
Do you have trouble drifting off to sleep? My mission is simple. To help you relax, put the stressful day behind you and drift off to sleep. In every episode, I will read an old story in the public domain. So lie down, settle into your pillow, close your eyes, and let me read you a story to help you sleep.