Just Sleep - Bedtime Stories for Adults

Tonight's sleep story is A Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare, retold by Edith Nesbit. You might know the story of Hermia and Helena, their love square ,and the mischievous sprite Puck originally written by William Shakespeare. This adaptation by Edith Nesbit condenses and simplifies the story but the end remains the same. If you're still awake, the other two stories are As You Like It and the Two Gentlemen of Verona.



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