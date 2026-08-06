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Just Sleep - Bedtime Stories for Adults
Bedtime Stories with Taesha Glasgow
Latest episode
582 episodes
- Tonight's bedtime story is the continuation of Emily of New Moon by L M Montgomery. Support the podcast and enjoy ad-free and bonus episodes. Try FREE for 7 days on Apple Podcasts. For other podcast platforms go to https://justsleeppodcast.com/support
Or, you can support with a one time donation at buymeacoffee.com/justsleeppod
Order your copy of the Just Sleep book! https://www.justsleeppodcast.com/book/
If you like this episode, please remember to follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts. Also, share with any family or friends that might have trouble drifting off.
Goodnight!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Fall asleep fast to the conclusion of Little Lord Fauntleroy by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Find the earlier chapters here if you listen on Spotify: https://www.justsleeppodcast.com/little-lord-fauntleroy-by-frances-hodgson-burnett/
Support the podcast and enjoy ad-free and bonus episodes. Try FREE for 7 days on Apple Podcasts. For other podcast platforms go to https://justsleeppodcast.com/support
Or, you can support with a one time donation at buymeacoffee.com/justsleeppod
Order your copy of the Just Sleep book! https://www.justsleeppodcast.com/book/
If you like this episode, please remember to follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts. Also, share with any family or friends that might have trouble drifting off.
Goodnight!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Tonight's sleep story is A Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare, retold by Edith Nesbit. You might know the story of Hermia and Helena, their love square ,and the mischievous sprite Puck originally written by William Shakespeare. This adaptation by Edith Nesbit condenses and simplifies the story but the end remains the same. If you're still awake, the other two stories are As You Like It and the Two Gentlemen of Verona.
Support the podcast and enjoy ad-free and bonus episodes. Try FREE for 7 days on Apple Podcasts. For other podcast platforms go to https://justsleeppodcast.com/support
Or, you can support with a one time donation at buymeacoffee.com/justsleeppod
Order your copy of the Just Sleep book! https://www.justsleeppodcast.com/book/
If you like this episode, please remember to follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts. Also, share with any family or friends that might have trouble drifting off.
Goodnight!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Fall asleep fast to the next chapter of the little known work by Louisa May Alcott, author of Little Women. Support the podcast and enjoy ad-free and bonus episodes. Try FREE for 7 days on Apple Podcasts. For other podcast platforms go to https://justsleeppodcast.com/support
Or, you can support with a one time donation at buymeacoffee.com/justsleeppod
Order your copy of the Just Sleep book! https://www.justsleeppodcast.com/book/
If you like this episode, please remember to follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts. Also, share with any family or friends that might have trouble drifting off.
Goodnight!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Fall asleep fast to the next chapters of Little Lord Fauntleroy by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Find the earlier chapters here if you listen on Spotify: https://www.justsleeppodcast.com/little-lord-fauntleroy-by-frances-hodgson-burnett/
Support the podcast and enjoy ad-free and bonus episodes. Try FREE for 7 days on Apple Podcasts. For other podcast platforms go to https://justsleeppodcast.com/support
Or, you can support with a one time donation at buymeacoffee.com/justsleeppod
Order your copy of the Just Sleep book! https://www.justsleeppodcast.com/book/
If you like this episode, please remember to follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts. Also, share with any family or friends that might have trouble drifting off.
Goodnight!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Just Sleep - Bedtime Stories for Adults
Do you have trouble drifting off to sleep? My mission is simple. To help you relax, put the stressful day behind you and drift off to sleep. In every episode, I will read an old story in the public domain. So lie down, settle into your pillow, close your eyes, and let me read you a bedtime story to help you sleep.Support the podcast and enjoy ad-free and bonus episodes. Try FREE for 7 days on Apple Podcasts. For other podcast platforms go to https://justsleeppodcast.com/support Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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