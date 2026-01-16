Grief and Rebirth: Finding the Joy in Life

Rebuilding a Life After Decades of Caregiving and Grief
1/14/2026 | 56 mins.
What begins as a life devoted to caregiving can, in midlife, evolve into a profound awakening toward intentional purpose. We are delighted to welcome best-selling author, speaker, and podcast host Debbie R. Weiss, who shares her extraordinary journey from decades as a family caregiver to reclaiming her life after profound loss. Hear how turning 50 was a catalyst for change, leading her to develop the "maybe I can" mindset and her signature "sprinkle effect"—a dynamic approach of taking small, intentional steps to navigate life's toughest transitions and build true resilience. Debbie’s inspiring story, chronicled in her books On Second Thought…Maybe I Can and The Sprinkle Effect, is a powerful testament that it is absolutely never too late to redefine your path and create a more vibrant, fulfilling life.IN THIS EPISODE, YOU’LL HEAR ABOUT THINGS LIKE:Childhood insecurities and limiting beliefs often lead to a life of people-pleasing and prioritizing others.Decades of family caregiving, even when purposeful, can result in profound burnout.A “turning point” moment in midlife can be a powerful catalyst to reclaim your life.Shift your mindset from “I can’t” to “maybe I can” by starting with one small, intentional step.Finding a personal creative focus is a vital act of self-preservation and a source of healing during intense grief.The “sprinkle effect” is a dynamic strategy to achieve sustainable transformation through small, intentional qualities like joy and discipline.The E + R = O formula shows that taking responsibility for your reaction to an event controls the outcome of your life.Build resilience by creating a “maybe I can list” of all the major adversities you have successfully overcome.Self-care is an imperative act, not a selfish one, necessary to show up as your best self for your family and yourself.Healing from pain is a continuous journey of learning to live with it, preventing it from controlling your life.WATCH ON YOUTUBE: Rebuilding a Life After Decades of Caregiving and Grief: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DX8Uz9krSdg&list=PL7judgDzhkAWmfyB5r5WgFD6ahombBvoh&index=4&t=1803sThe Sprinkle Effect Workbook: Practical Exercises and Thoughtful Prompts to Support Your Journey to a More Colorful and Fulfilling Life: https://bookshop.org/a/93249/9798991084703---✨ Grief & Rebirth: Healing Resources & Tools ✨🎧 Irene's Books (Including a Free Audiobook!)They Serve Bagels in Heaven—Irene’s heartfelt story of love and life beyond.Listen Free on Audible as a First Time User: https://amzn.to/4dG4l4wGet the Paperback or Hard copy: https://amzn.to/3XrE995📚 Embrace Life’s Third ChapterGood to the Last Drop—A powerful anthology on aging with purpose: https://amzn.to/3VJgEa5🛍️ Healing & Self-Care PicksCurated books and essentials from Irene: https://kit.co/GriefandRebirth📚 Grief & Rebirth BookshopBooks by podcast guests for healing & wisdom: https://bookshop.org/shop/griefandrebirth🎙️ Podcast & CommunityInspiring stories of transformation on the Grief and Rebirth website: https://griefandrebirth.com📱 Stay ConnectedSubscribe to Grief and Rebirth on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOSDru2EU1djRZaZxxFkMig?sub_confirmation=1Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/irenesweinbergFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/IreneSWeinbergTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@irenesweinberg🎥 Irene’s Spiritual Awakening StoryWatch how the podcast began: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0mJWKfg5PM🎙️ Be a Podcast GuestHave a story or healing work to share?Apply Here: https://ireneweinberg.com/be-on-the-podcast/📰 NewsletterGet updates, tips, and new episodes by signing up to the Grief and Rebirth Substack: https://substack.com/@griefandrebirth💖 Affiliate DisclaimerSome links may earn us a commission. We only share trusted, personally recommended resources.
A Transformation at 50 After Lifelong Grief | Episode Teaser
1/12/2026 | 2 mins.
How Do We Move Through the Darkness Without Sinking into Grief? (Rerelease)
1/09/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
How Tragedy Revealed Her Hidden Mediumship Powers
1/07/2026 | 41 mins.
How Losing Her Father Unlocked Her Spiritual Gifts | Episode Teaser
1/05/2026 | 2 mins.
