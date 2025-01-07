Ep 53- PR Spanish Short Convos- How was your morning?

You need it, we made it! Short-form Puerto Rican listening practice. This is our second of many short, natural conversations between Alfredo and Kerry to help you improve your comprehension of Puerto Rican Spanish. View today's episode on YouTube with captions- https://youtu.be/3QciIlWfYR0?si=3frcU_kcfubEyyDO Need some lessons on Reflexive Verbs? Become a member of the Spanish with Kerry Community- https://kerry-brennan.mykajabi.com/store Find transcripts and vocab decks of today's episode on via Patreon- www.patreon.com/spanishwithkerry Book a consultation with Kerry- https://calendly.com/kerryebrennan/45-min-spanish-lesson-consult-clone