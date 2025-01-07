How and why were the elections historic this year in Puerto Rico? That's what we’re talking about in today's episode.
This episode is part of our short conversation series to
help you improve your comprehension of Puerto Rican Spanish.
Ep 55- Short Convos- Halloween in Puerto Rico
How is Halloween celebrated in Puerto Rico? That's what Alfredo is sharing in today's episode.
This is the fourth short, natural conversations between Alfredo and Kerry to help you improve your comprehension of Puerto Rican Spanish.
Ep 54- PR Spanish Short Convos- La Bomba Puertorriqueña
You need it, we made it! Short-form Puerto Rican listening practice.
This is our third short, natural conversations between Alfredo and Kerry to help you improve your comprehension of Puerto Rican Spanish.
Ep 53- PR Spanish Short Convos- How was your morning?
You need it, we made it! Short-form Puerto Rican listening practice.
This is our second of many short, natural conversations between Alfredo and Kerry to help you improve your comprehension of Puerto Rican Spanish.
Ep 52- PUERTO RICAN SPANISH- Short Convos
You need it, we made it! Short-form Puerto Rican listening practice.
This will be the first of many short, natural conversations between Alfredo and Kerry to help you improve your comprehension of Puerto Rican Spanish.
Equal parts conversational and educational, this podcast arose from years of working with 2nd and 3rd generation Puerto Ricans as well as Gringos who have Puerto Rican partners. For those who are looking to learn the particular flavor of Spanish used in Puerto Rico, this is the place for you!