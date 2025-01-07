Powered by RND
Kerry Brennan
Equal parts conversational and educational, this podcast arose from years of working with 2nd and 3rd generation Puerto Ricans as well as Gringos who have Puert...
  • Ep 56- Short Convos- Historic Elections in PR
    How and why were the elections historic this year in Puerto Rico? That's what we’re talking about in today's episode. This episode is part of our short conversation series to help you improve your comprehension of Puerto Rican Spanish. View this episode on YouTube with subtitles- https://youtu.be/InikUYhfY1E ⁠ Join our Patreon- ⁠www.patreon.com/spanishwithkerry⁠ Find transcripts and vocab decks of today's episode on via Patreon- ⁠⁠⁠⁠www.patreon.com/spanishwithkerry⁠⁠⁠ Become a member of the Spanish with Kerry Community- ⁠⁠⁠https://kerry-brennan.mykajabi.com/store⁠  
    10:19
  • Ep 55- Short Convos- Halloween in Puerto Rico
    How is Halloween celebrated in Puerto Rico? That's what Alfredo is sharing in today's episode. This is the fourth short, natural conversations between Alfredo and Kerry to help you improve your comprehension of Puerto Rican Spanish. View this episode on YouTube with subtitles- https://youtu.be/ZjOcr7EUgPs Join our Patreon- www.patreon.com/spanishwithkerry Find transcripts and vocab decks of today's episode on via Patreon- ⁠⁠⁠www.patreon.com/spanishwithkerry⁠⁠ Become a member of the Spanish with Kerry Community- ⁠⁠https://kerry-brennan.mykajabi.com/store⁠
    7:55
  • Ep 54- PR Spanish Short Convos- La Bomba Puertorriqueña
    You need it, we made it! Short-form Puerto Rican listening practice. This is our third short, natural conversations between Alfredo and Kerry to help you improve your comprehension of Puerto Rican Spanish. Here's the page I mentioned to learn more about La Bomba Puertorriqueña- https://www.discoverpuertorico.com/es/articulo/bomba-una-expresion-esencial-de-la-cultura-puertorriquena View today's episode on YouTube with captions- https://youtu.be/8fx359V_C4w ⁠ Find transcripts and vocab decks of today's episode on via Patreon- ⁠⁠www.patreon.com/spanishwithkerry⁠ Become a member of the Spanish with Kerry Community- ⁠https://kerry-brennan.mykajabi.com/store⁠ Book a consultation with Kerry- ⁠https://calendly.com/kerryebrennan/45-min-spanish-lesson-consult-clone
    7:04
  • Ep 53- PR Spanish Short Convos- How was your morning?
    You need it, we made it! Short-form Puerto Rican listening practice. This is our second of many short, natural conversations between Alfredo and Kerry to help you improve your comprehension of Puerto Rican Spanish. View today's episode on YouTube with captions- https://youtu.be/3QciIlWfYR0?si=3frcU_kcfubEyyDO Need some lessons on Reflexive Verbs? Become a member of the Spanish with Kerry Community- https://kerry-brennan.mykajabi.com/store Find transcripts and vocab decks of today's episode on via Patreon- www.patreon.com/spanishwithkerry Book a consultation with Kerry- https://calendly.com/kerryebrennan/45-min-spanish-lesson-consult-clone
    9:55
  • Ep 52- PUERTO RICAN SPANISH- Short Convos
    You need it, we made it! Short-form Puerto Rican listening practice. This will be the first of many short, natural conversations between Alfredo and Kerry to help you improve your comprehension of Puerto Rican Spanish. View today's episode on YouTube with captions- https://youtu.be/s1MdR_DIhuo Find transcripts and vocab decks on via Patreon- https://www.patreon.com/spanishwithkerry Book a consultation with Kerry- https://calendly.com/kerryebrennan/45-min-spanish-lesson-consult-clone Become a member of the Spanish with Kerry Community- https://kerry-brennan.mykajabi.com/store
    8:57

About Learn Spanish a lo Boricua

Equal parts conversational and educational, this podcast arose from years of working with 2nd and 3rd generation Puerto Ricans as well as Gringos who have Puerto Rican partners. For those who are looking to learn the particular flavor of Spanish used in Puerto Rico, this is the place for you!
