RR discuss a fascinating case of fever, photophobia and diarrhea
Maddy, Youssef and Andrew share their approach to acute coronary syndrome as they discuss a case presented by Sharmin. Acute Coronary Syndrome Framework To join us live on Virtual Morning Report (VMR), sign up HERE. Download CPSolvers App here RLRCPSOLVERS
Episode 366: Neurology VMR – Headache and Seizure
Episode description: We continue our campaign to #EndNeurophobia, with the help of Dr. Aaron Berkowitz. This time, Bayan presents a case of headache and seizure to Aye. Neurology DDx Schema Aye Chan Moe Thant ( @AyeThant94 ) Aye is a physician from Myanmar and now working as a clinical research team member at the Department… Read More »Episode 366: Neurology VMR – Headache and Seizure
Episode 365 – Spaced Learning Series – A Diagnostic Detour
Episode description: Jas presents a fascinating case of chest pain, dyspnea, and lower extremity edema that ends up in a very different place than any of us expected. Welcome to our new teammate Elena! Featuring: Mukund RaguramJasdeep BajwaValeria RoldanElena Storz SchemasChest painDyspnea PyramidLower extremity edemaHypertensionAKI overviewNephrotic syndromeGlomerulonephritisAnemia thought trainHemolytic anemia Download CPSolvers App here RLRCPSOLVERS Click here… Read More »Episode 365 – Spaced Learning Series – A Diagnostic Detour
Episode 363 – RLR – Dr. Centor w/ RR – Diarrhea
Robert Centor, Reza and Rabih discuss a case of diarrhea