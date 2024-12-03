Powered by RND
The Clinical Problem Solvers is a multi-modal venture that works to disseminate and democratize the stories and science of diagnostic reasoning Twitter: @CPSolv...
EducationScienceHealth & WellnessMedicine

  • Episode 368 – RLR – Fever and photophobia
    Title  – Photophobia and diarrhea   Episode description RR discuss a fascinating case of fever, photophobia and diarrhea   Student discount https://www.rlrcpsolvers.com/student-discounts/   IMG discount Use coupon code RLRIMG at check out  https://rlrcpsolvers.com/annual-plan                   Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec… Read More »Episode 368 – RLR – Fever and photophobia
    33:54
  • Episode 367: Schema Episode – Acute Coronary Syndrome
    Maddy, Youssef and Andrew share their approach to acute coronary syndrome as they discuss a case presented by Sharmin. Acute Coronary Syndrome Framework To join us live on Virtual Morning Report (VMR), sign up HERE. Download CPSolvers App here RLRCPSOLVERS
    37:07
  • Episode 366: Neurology VMR – Headache and Seizure
    Episode description: We continue our campaign to #EndNeurophobia, with the help of Dr. Aaron Berkowitz. This time, Bayan presents a case of headache and seizure to Aye. Neurology DDx Schema Aye Chan Moe Thant ( @AyeThant94 ) Aye is a physician from Myanmar and now working as a clinical research team member at the Department… Read More »Episode 366: Neurology VMR – Headache and Seizure
    47:39
  • Episode 365 – Spaced Learning Series – A Diagnostic Detour
    Episode description: Jas presents a fascinating case of chest pain, dyspnea, and lower extremity edema that ends up in a very different place than any of us expected. Welcome to our new teammate Elena!  Featuring: Mukund RaguramJasdeep BajwaValeria RoldanElena Storz SchemasChest painDyspnea PyramidLower extremity edemaHypertensionAKI overviewNephrotic syndromeGlomerulonephritisAnemia thought trainHemolytic anemia   Download CPSolvers App here RLRCPSOLVERS Click here… Read More »Episode 365 – Spaced Learning Series – A Diagnostic Detour
    48:44
  • Episode 363 – RLR – Dr. Centor w/ RR – Diarrhea
    Title  – Dr. Centor joins RR for a case of diarrhea   Episode description Robert Centor, Reza and Rabih discuss a case of diarrhea   Student discount https://www.rlrcpsolvers.com/student-discounts/   IMG discount Use coupon code RLRIMG at check out  https://rlrcpsolvers.com/annual-plan
    33:48

About The Clinical Problem Solvers

The Clinical Problem Solvers is a multi-modal venture that works to disseminate and democratize the stories and science of diagnostic reasoning Twitter: @CPSolvers Website: clinicalproblemsolving.com
