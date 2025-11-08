Powered by RND
Tantric🌹Awakening™
Tantric🌹Awakening™
Tantric🌹Awakening™

Kendall Aragon and Andrei Knight
Education
Tantric🌹Awakening™
  • Why the Witches Were Silenced and How to Reclaim Your Power
    The witch hunts weren't just about superstition - they were a systematic erasure of feminine wisdom, power, and the Goddess herself. Ready to join the 💗𝗿𝗘𝗩𝗢𝗟𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻?™ 👉 https://tantric.myflodesk.com In this Samhain special, we explore how the Inquisitions and Salem witch trials targeted 'wise women' and 'clever folk,' how patriarchal religion rewrote creation to exclude the feminine divine, and how the Gnostic story of Sophia's quest for wisdom was twisted into a tale of sin. Discover the hidden history of Goddess worship suppression, the true meaning of 'witch' as wisdom keeper, and how you can reclaim this ancestral power in your own life today. This is sacred history they didn't want you to know - and the power they couldn't fully destroy. Come sit with us, and let's remember together.   𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰🌹𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴™ 𝗣𝗼𝗱𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝙆𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝘼𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙤𝙣 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙞 𝙆𝙣𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩   Welcome to the magickal world of Tantra, where sensuality, sexuality, and spirituality all meet in divine, blissful Union.  There is no such thing as coincidence.. you found this today for a reason.   Ready to join the 💗𝗿𝗘𝗩𝗢𝗟𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻?™ 👉 https://tantric.myflodesk.com/   Each Tantric Tuesday™, we explore topics related to self-improvement, self-empowerment, relationships, human sexuality, meditation, magick, psychedelics, religious deconstruction, and how to de-program from outdated colonialist paradigms.   🎙️ New episodes stream Noon PST | 3pm EST | 8pm GMT | 7am AEDT   🎧 Replays are available on Apple Podcasts (formerly iTunes), Amazon Music, Audible, iHeartRadio, Overcast, Pandora, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever you enjoy listening to podcasts.   The ancient practice of Tantra will not only help you deepen your connection with your Beloved, but will also impact your health, your creativity, and even your career!   For more information, or to schedule a free discovery call, please visit https://tantric.myflodesk.com   Follow Kendall on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thetantricmystic_   Follow Andrei on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/AndreiKnightAwakening     Join our Facebook group at https://Facebook.com/groups/TantricAwakening   You will learn how to awaken your energy, how to live a more sense-u-all life, overcome emotional and energetic blocks, heal trauma, form a more intimate bond with your partner, or even how to attract the ideal one into your life!   In fact, you can learn how to manifest anything and everything you desire!   Women.. Learn how to de-armor, heal trauma, increase your sensitivity, and deepen your pleasure.   Men.. Learn the secrets to becoming multi-orgasmic and pleasing your Lover like never before.   We are a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to making Tantra more accessible and less intimidating to the curious, as well as training and certifying teachers and healing practitioners who wish to make a bigger impact in the world.   Our mission is to learn from the ancient teachings, to find the common threads of the world’s great spiritual traditions (tan, the root of the word Tantra, means something woven together), and then combine that wisdom with the latest modern scientific discoveries to help bring about awakening on both an individual as well as a collective basis.   Spiritual awareness is both our birthright, as well as our destiny.  It is, truly, not only the next step of our evolution as a species, but also the solution to most - if not all - of the the problems we face, both as individuals and as a society.   When Buddha was asked whether he is a man or a god, he replied, simply, "I am awake." 🪷   Join our online community and mailing list at 𝗧𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴.𝗻𝗲𝘁 to be kept informed of upcoming online training events and exotic retreat getaways!   Thank you for all your love & support!  🙏   "Here's your chance to train with a modern day Jedi."            ~ Lynn Moore, actress "Graceland"   "This man is amazing."            ~ Keith Mitchell, NFL star and yoga instructor   “Andrei Knight’s energy and intuition is astounding!”            ~ Jeannine Tenczar, TV Personality   "If you haven't tried this yet, it's a must!! Out of this world, amazing stuff people."            ~ Zen McGrand, talent agency president   “Andrei is a true powerhouse; he is someone who is deeply, deeply connected.”            ~ Scott Murphy, Personal Coach   "Simply... life changing."            ~ Erik Mann, Reiki practitioner, massage therapist
    57:59
  Power vs Force: The Tantra of Authentic Leadership vs The Politics of Authoritarianism
    With the resurgence of authoritarianism under the Trump regime and constant political crisis in the news, what can Tantra teach us about real, authentic leadership?

This isn't about politics - it's about transcending ideological party tribalism to reclaim your own sacred inner authority. The "No Kings" movement clearly reminds us that real leaders don't dominate - they serve.

Join us as we explore the differences between power and force, the deep distinction between those who lead from essence, presence, humility, and service - and those who merely posture from ego, from behind their podiums and pulpits. What does it mean to be a leader, in its highest, Tantric sense? And how does that differ from the politician or the priest, who seeks influence, notoriety, and domination?

This is a raw conversation about authoritarianism vs consent - in relationships, in business, and in current global dynamics - and how these all mirror our own internal crises and perceptions of power, examined through the lens of energy, consciousness, and spiritual sovereignty.

In a world fractured by polarity, it is more important than ever to hear the voice of your own inner leader. This is not a political rant. This is an initiation.

📚 Referenced in this episode: "Power vs. Force" by David R. Hawkins
    1:06:20
  Healing the Witches' Wound in Men: Tantric Wisdom for the Masculine Shadow
    What if we told you, the Witches' wound isn't only present in the subconscious psyche of women, but that it is also affecting men? The ancients knew - long before our modern disconnection - that eros was medicine. The Tantras whisper, 'Desire is the doorway to liberation,' while Egyptian hymns praise Hathor as, 'She who heals the heart with her embrace.'

Discover how somatic healing and ritual touch can offer a new imprint for masculine healing.. offering men, and women alike, pathways to heal their souls through ancient Priestess wisdom. The Priestess was never a prostitute, you see; she was the one who midwifed men back into their wholeness.

Join us as we explore pleasure and initiation without shame, how to reclaim your voice, and passion as a path to transformation. If you're curious about practical ways to get out of your head and back into your body, this episode is an invitation to step into a braver, more alive version of yourself.
    1:00:44
  The 3 Holy Heresies: Sex, Magick, Psychedelics & the Return to Temple
    Society calls them sins. History called them Sacraments.

From the wild moonlit rites of Dionysus — where wine, women, and song dissolved the walls of status and self — to the Temples of Isis, where priestesses anointed kings with blue lotus and mad honey before guiding them through sacred union… these so-called taboos have always been portals to transformation. Centuries later, rebellion took a new name: we called it sex, drugs, and rock n' roll — the anthem of souls refusing to be tamed.

In this episode, we open the three forbidden doors: sex, psychedelics, and magick. We trace their lineage from ancient Temple floors to modern-day rebellions, and we share what we've witnessed guiding people through personal challenges and initiations — the breakthroughs, the heart openings, and the shedding of everything false.

What happens when we stop locking these doors… and instead dare to step through them? Press play, and let's remember the truth your body has never forgotten. If you've ever felt tugged by the forbidden, this episode is your gentle nudge home. We get intimate, bold, and curious: and share a conversation about reclaiming your pleasure, dissolving shame, and stepping into a life where your heart and your body lead.
    1:06:23
  Rose Lineage Secrets: Mary Magdalene's Hidden Teachings for Modern Relationships
    Mary Magdalene.. Prostitute, or High Priestess?

Was she forgiven of her sins after her demons were driven out of her by Jesus, or was she perhaps his greatest teacher, wife, and chosen successor, the apostle of apostles? And why was her own gospel so controversial that it remained buried until now?

Join us as we explore the mysterious and often misunderstood legends surrounding Mary Magdalene, break through religious dogma to reveal the truth about sacred sexuality, and uncover the hidden teachings of the Sisterhood of the Rose and what they reveal to us about modern, empowered relationships.

What lessons can we take away from her life and practices? How can we apply them to our lives in the modern world? Does the Sisterhood of the Rose still exist today? And, are they needed now, perhaps, more than ever?
    1:12:38

When Buddha was asked whether he is a man or a god, he replied, simply, "I am awake." 🪷

Energy awareness is the solution to most - if not all - of the problems we currently face, both as individuals and as a society. Each Tantric Tuesday™, we explore topics related to self-improvement, self-empowerment, relationships, human sexuality, meditation, magick, religious deconstruction, and how to de-program from outdated colonialist paradigms.

𝗧𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴.𝗻𝗲𝘁 is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to making Tantra more accessible and less intimidating to the curious, and empowering the healers of tomorrow.
