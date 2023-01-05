Today's episode is all about a habit reset. I am currently resetting my entire life. I feel like since I moved out, so much has changed in my life on top of moving out and living on my own for the first time. As much as I have stayed in my routines, I have also haven't. I feel that I have gotten very lax .... almost lazy and have lost a lot of the personal discipline surrounding these routines and keeping them super consistent. The key here is consistency. I feel like I have fallen in and out of these habits and routines for the past year and a half. Tune in to hear how I am overcoming feelings of sluggishness, inflammation, and discomfort by resetting my life and my habits in a healthy, positive mindset ... one that isn't focused on numbers or weight loss and instead on feeling good mentally, physically, and emotionally. This episode is brought to you by Ritual. Head to http://www.ritual.com/ALLANA to get 10% off your first three months and add HyaCera to your ritual.Dyson VacuumAtomic Habits by James ClearShelby SaccoJoin the #HotGirlReset group hereShop my Revolve favorites hereSTAY UP TO DATE: personal IGpodcast IGtiktokyoutubepinterestFor business inquiries, only: [email protected]
5/1/2023
38:53
123. The Ultimate "That Girl" Travel Reset: Getting Back into Your Routine
I am freshly back from a nine-day trip from LA and Palm Springs. I was staying with my friend, Steph, for most of the time, and then I headed down to Palm Springs with Trin and Kaylie. Coachella was a weekend for books and I cannot wait to do it again next year. The ultimate travel reset. You know I am currently resetting my life so let's cover what I do to do just that. Enjoy! This episode is sponsored by Cymbiotika. Use code MORNINGRAE for 15% off at cymbiotika.com or create your own custom bundle and get up to 45% off. Join the #HotGirlReset group hereShop my Revolve favorites hereSTAY UP TO DATE: personal IGpodcast IGtiktokyoutubepinterest
4/24/2023
18:37
122. The Pilates Princess Hype: The Entry of Boutique Fitness with Carrie Dorr, Founder of Pure Barre
In today's episode we have Carrie Dorr, the founder of Pure Barre. We discuss everything on how and why she started Pure Barre, the founding story of it, pilates ... all the hype around Pilates, her wellness rituals, her morning routine, everything about the connect mental and physical strength, and the overall fitness industry. We talk about everything and anything wellness. Enjoy!! VISIT O44 way here O44 Way's IGJoin the #HotGirlReset group hereShop my Revolve favorites hereSTAY UP TO DATE: personal IGpodcast IGtiktokyoutubepinterestFor all business inquiries, email: [email protected]
4/19/2023
32:31
121. From Creator to Business Owner with Hannah Ashton, Founder of Dream Daily
Today's episode we have Hannah Ashton, the 23-year-old founder and creator of Dream Daily. We discuss everything from being a creator to a business owner, navigating post-grad as an entrepreneur, and just everything surrounding those topics. This episode is brought to you by Panic Pack. Head to www.thepanicpack.com and use code ALLANA15 for 15% off.SHOP to Dream Daily here Hannah's IGJoin the #HotGirlReset group hereShop my Revolve favorites hereSTAY UP TO DATE: personal IGpodcast IGtiktokyoutubepinterestFor all business inquiries, email: [email protected]
4/10/2023
36:13
120. Dating in your 20s 101: Apps, First Date + Rules
Today's episode as you can tell by the title is dating 101. Obviously, these are fun little things... don't take it too seriously. I am just your 23-year-old older sister, that's what the advice is... maybe I am younger than you and I am giving you advice. But I am just giving you some sisterly, best friend advice, we're on facetime, and you're asking me what to do. Maybe you're new to dating or maybe you've been on a million-and-one dates like myself. We are going to do a little advice episode on dating. Enjoy!! This episode is sponsored by Ritual. Head to http://www.ritual.com/ALLANA to get 10% off your first three months.Join the #HotGirlReset group hereShop my Revolve favorites hereSTAY UP TO DATE: personal IGpodcast IGtiktokyoutubepinterestFor all business inquiries, email: [email protected]
Looking to be inspired and motivated to live your best life? Allana has got you! She is the queen of morning routines, balancing EVERYTHING, productivity, health, and wellness. Lan is here to give you a reason to be excited about Mondays and to get out on your hot girl walks! Tune in on Monday mornings to start your week off right with a new episode of the Morning Rae.