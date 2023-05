124. Entering My "Healing Girl Era": Healthy Habit Reset (Part 1)

Today's episode is all about a habit reset. I am currently resetting my entire life. I feel like since I moved out, so much has changed in my life on top of moving out and living on my own for the first time. As much as I have stayed in my routines, I have also haven't. I feel that I have gotten very lax .... almost lazy and have lost a lot of the personal discipline surrounding these routines and keeping them super consistent. The key here is consistency. I feel like I have fallen in and out of these habits and routines for the past year and a half. Tune in to hear how I am overcoming feelings of sluggishness, inflammation, and discomfort by resetting my life and my habits in a healthy, positive mindset ... one that isn't focused on numbers or weight loss and instead on feeling good mentally, physically, and emotionally. This episode is brought to you by Ritual. Head to http://www.ritual.com/ALLANA to get 10% off your first three months and add HyaCera to your ritual.Dyson VacuumAtomic Habits by James ClearShelby SaccoJoin the #HotGirlReset group hereShop my Revolve favorites hereSTAY UP TO DATE: personal IGpodcast IGtiktokyoutubepinterestFor business inquiries, only: [email protected]