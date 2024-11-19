The Confidence Podcast: Confidence Tips for Self-Esteem, Self-Worth, Self-Love, Self-Confidence and Courage to Overcome Self-Doubt, Overthinking, Insecurity, Perfectionism, Procrastination and Impostor Syndrome

PodcastsEducationThe Confidence Podcast: Confidence Tips for Self-Esteem, Self-Worth, Self-Love, Self-Confidence and Courage to Overcome Self-Doubt, Overthinking, Insecurity, Perfectionism, Procrastination and Impostor Syndrome
Trish Blackwell
The Confidence Podcast is the podcast for women who struggle with perfectionism, self-doubt, and a self-critical voice. If you know you have potential and purpo...
#626: High Achiever Hacks to Make Progress No Matter What (How to Not Get Distracted by Life's Drama)
You're driven, and focused, but then life happens. You told yourself that you would be super consistent, but what are you supposed to do when there's a family crisis, when you get sick, or when you're just stretched too thin. This episode is going to offer simple hacks that will take you out of the overwhelm and fog that derails so many well-intentioned people and help you keep things simple, clear and progressively moving forward. Get the full show notes and transcript at: www.trishblackwell.com/626

⚡️ POWER PHRASE PYRAMID ⚡️ 
Top Thought: "I am always making progress and I execute with efficiency and power." 
Medium Thought: "I am flexible, adaptable and able to pivot forward in creative ways." 
Beginner Thought: "I am committed, and I find a way to move the needle forward, no matter the circumstance."
30:11
#625: How to Really Love Yourself and Your Life
Do you want to be able to really love yourself, and your life, like, not just when things are going well for you or when you're getting external validation from others? This episode is for you. Look, I've been there … I put my worth and value, and my ability to love myself into the hands of what I couldn't control -- performance, affirmation, success and dating the right people. Ultimately, I loved myself when I got the positive feedback, but when I didn't, it felt like my world (and my worth) was caving in on me. You're not alone if you feel this way too, and in this episode I'm going to be coaching on exactly how to start the renovation process in your mind that will redesign how you think about yourself and how you feel about yourself, and about your life. Get the full show notes and transcript at: www.trishblackwell.com/625

⚡️ POWER PHRASE PYRAMID ⚡️ 
Top Thought: "I am becoming someone who loves their life - and all the ups and downs that make it up." 
Medium Thought: "I like my life and I like myself: the best is yet to come." 
Beginner Thought: "I am becoming someone who loves their life - and all the ups and downs that make it up."
35:57
#624: Commonly Asked Confidence Questions (Listener Q&A) - Part 2
Have you always wanted to ask me a question? In this episode we talk about: How to advance in your career without sacrificing your close connection to your children? How to not be afraid of making the wrong decision... How to make big decisions in life without feeling overwhelmed, anxious and like you're second-guessing myself? How to stay confident after disappointments and failures, and it feels like nothing is working? What to do if you have high anxiety and feel unsettled in the workplace? How do you know if you should have boundaries and when it's time to move on from a job? www.trishblackwell.com/624
28:40
#623: Commonly Asked Confidence Questions | Part 1 (Listener Submitted)
Have you always wanted to ask me a question? Do you have burning questions about confidence that you just don't know who or how to ask? Do you wonder what other people want to know about confidence? Today's episode is extra special because it's all about YOU! That's right, we're tackling your listener-submitted questions. From how to handle self-doubt to building unshakeable confidence in everyday situations, we're covering the topics you care most about. So get ready for some real talk, actionable tips, and a whole lot of inspiration. www.trishblackwell.com/623
36:10
#622: How to Never Give Up: Building Mental Toughness in 3 Steps
Do you want to know the secret to overcoming any obstacle that comes your way? It's not talent, luck, or resources - it's GRIT, or mental toughness! In this podcast, I'm coaching on the power of grit and how it can help you develop the resilience and determination you need to achieve your goals. I'll share some strategies and techniques to help you develop mental toughness, overcome obstacles, and achieve your goals. From building resilience to managing stress and anxiety, I'm going to cover it all. The truth is that you cannot become mentally tough doing comfortable or easy things. Mental toughness is what allows us to turn our doubt into motivation. After you listen to this podcast, you're going to want to take massive action on doing those hard things that you have been putting off, guaranteed. Get the full show notes and transcript at: www.trishblackwell.com/622

⚡️ POWER PHRASE PYRAMID ⚡️ 
Top Thought: "I don't stop until I get what I want." 
Medium Thought: "I am gritty." 
Beginner Thought: "I can do hard things. My effort and my willingness are my superpowers."
About The Confidence Podcast: Confidence Tips for Self-Esteem, Self-Worth, Self-Love, Self-Confidence and Courage to Overcome Self-Doubt, Overthinking, Insecurity, Perfectionism, Procrastination and Impostor Syndrome
The Confidence Podcast is the podcast for women who struggle with perfectionism, self-doubt, and a self-critical voice. If you know you have potential and purpose, but you still secretly feel like you're behind, not enough, or even an impostor, then this podcast is for you. In each episode, world-renown Confidence Coach Trish Blackwell will teach you how to live confidently and courageously as the woman God created you to be. This podcast is your weekly resource to train your thoughts, take them captive, and use them to help you live with joy, abundance, peace, power, and, of course, confidence. Get FREE instant access to the Confidence Masterclass to learn exactly how to have more confidence with the 3-part "Confidence Formula" at www.trishblackwell.com/freeclass.
