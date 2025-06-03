Powered by RND
  • the POWER of PULLING TOGETHER: UNCORKED with ABBIE PECKHAM
    What if your most significant strength wasn’t just how hard you pull but how well you synchronize with others? In this episode of the UNCOMMODiFiED Podcast, Tim Windsor syncs up with Abby Peckham, the Head Coach of the High School Girls Program at Saratoga Rowing Association in Saratoga Springs, New York. A coach who has learned that the rhythm of life and leadership has far more to do with trust, timing, and teamwork than we like to admit. From the hum of bubbles beneath a shell gliding across the water to a young woman sobbing in a McDonald's parking lot before discovering the power of showing up, Abby shares real, unfiltered stories of pain, presence, perseverance, and what happens when we learn to row as one.Whether you’re leading a team, building a business, parenting through chaos, or simply trying to get your life back on track, this episode delivers. We discuss how our blades, which don’t cut through the water but instead plant into it for leverage, are like the commitments that drive us forward. We explore why synchronized effort trumps solo hustle, why posture becomes more important when the wind hits hardest, and how leadership requires us to be fully present and unflinchingly honest. This isn’t just a rowing lesson—it’s a blueprint for navigating the waters of life, business, and becoming UNCOMMODiFiED in a world that constantly tells you to paddle alone.Tim Windsorthe UNCOMMODiFiED Podcast – Host & [email protected]://uncommodified.com/  PRODUCERS: Kris MacQueen & Alyne GagneMUSIC BY: https://themacqueens.ca/
    38:39
  • GETTING BEYOND MAYBE
    In this fire-starting episode of the UNCOMMODiFiED podcast, host Tim Windsor dismantles the fear-fueled complacency that keeps us chained to “what is” and makes a fierce case for stepping boldly into the space of “what may be” and “what now is.” Tim challenges listeners to confront their sense of insignificance and to stop waiting for permission, conditions, or saviours to push them into action. From the prison walls that once confined Nelson Mandela to the mental cages we build around our dreams, this episode is a wake-up call for anyone tired of being stuck in passive potential.But this isn’t just inspiration—it’s a battle plan. You’ll walk away with five gritty, practical steps to ignite your transformation: from dreaming uncomfortable dreams that spark neural rewiring, to eliminating excuses, surrounding yourself with catalysts, taking relentless action, and reprogramming your mindset to embrace risk as a gateway to impact. If you’re ready to stop bitching and start GETTING BEYOND MAYBE to NOW WHAT IS … hit play. This one isn’t for the faint of heart—it’s for those hungry to turn audacious ideas into irreversible realities.Tim Windsorthe UNCOMMODiFiED Podcast – Host & [email protected]://uncommodified.com/  PRODUCERS: Kris MacQueen & Alyne GagneMUSIC BY: https://themacqueens.ca/
    10:48
  • GIVING a DAMN: UNCORKED with WILLIAM WALLACE & ADAM SMITH
    What if giving a damn wasn’t just a nice sentiment—but a radical act of rebellion against apathy? What if care were currency, and the real wealth in a community came from 100 men who stopped scrolling, showed up, and put their money where their heart is? In this episode of the UNCOMMODiFiED Podcast, Tim Windsor sits down with William Wallace—the thespian-turned-body-bag salesman—and Adam Smith—the IT guy who's been to hell and back—to unpack the movement, 100 MEN WHO GIVE A DAMN … No politics, no proxies—just raw grassroots generosity and radical action.This isn’t about charity-as-usual. It’s about showing up, stepping in, and stirring others to do the same. You’ll walk away with a challenge: stop outsourcing your care and start taking ownership of your impact. Find 100 people who give a damn—or be the one who starts it. Takeaways? Learn the power of micro-communities, how nominating and voting puts local causes on the map, why presence is as powerful as money, and how not giving a damn is the real risk. The question isn’t, “Can we make a difference?” It’s, “Why the hell aren’t we already?”Tim Windsorthe UNCOMMODiFiED Podcast – Host & [email protected]://uncommodified.com/  PRODUCERS: Alyne Gagne & Kris MacQueen MUSIC BY: https://themacqueens.ca/
    39:27
  • Put YOUR MONEY where YOUR VALUES ARE: UNCORKED with DIANE OSGOOD
    What if your next shopping decision could change—or even save—a life? What if that cheap chocolate bar, your fast fashion t-shirt, or the phone in your pocket quietly enabled child labour, environmental destruction, or modern slavery? In this eye-opening episode of the UNCOMMODiFiED Podcast, Tim uncorks a conversation with economist, sustainability strategist, and author Diane Osgood about her new book "Your Shopping Superpower." A powerful manifesto for values-aligned shopping and conscious consumer rebellion.Diane dismantles the myth that we're passive victims of market forces and flips the script: we are the economy. Armed with over thirty years of inside corporate knowledge, she reveals how real power doesn't lie in supply, but in demand. You are the kingmaker. And one intentional choice—just one—can begin to shift everything. This isn't about perfection or being an eco-saint. It's about progress. It's about swapping one product a week to better align with your values—whether that entails reducing environmental harm, rejecting products tainted by child labour, or supporting your local community.Listen and you will learn:How to make one small swap each week that aligns with your values—no boiling the ocean.The top third-party certifications to trust (and why "natural" and "eco-friendly" often mean nothing).Why "greenwashing" is the lie we want to believe, and how to avoid falling for it.How to stop feeding the problem and start living with less cognitive dissonance?And, why living your values doesn't just help the world—it makes you happier.If you've ever whispered to yourself, "It's just one purchase," this episode will challenge you to ask a bolder question: What if that one purchase had the power to destroy—or to heal? Because it does. Tim Windsorthe UNCOMMODiFiED Podcast – Host & [email protected]://uncommodified.com/  PRODUCERS: Alyne Gagne & Kris MacQueen MUSIC BY: https://themacqueens.ca/ 
    36:07
  • WHO’S in YOUR CORNER? UNCORKED with MANDY BUJOLD
    Are you ready to discover who’s truly in your corner?In this episode of the UNCOMMODiFiED podcast, Tim Windsor goes one-on-one with Olympic boxer, community builder, and all-around badass Mandy Bujold. They unpack the beauty of boxing—not just the sport, but the metaphor it offers for life. This conversation jabs at the illusion of independence and lands solid punches on the myth of solo success. Mandy shares why the fiercest fights aren’t always in the ring and how true community shows up when the spotlight turns off and the arena goes silent. If you think life is an individual sport, this episode will swing hard enough to shake your beliefs.Listen and you’ll hear about Mandy’s legal battle against the IOC to defend the rights of pregnant athletes, how she shifted from punching for gold to punching for good, and why she’s now helping Community and Business Leaders step into the ring—for charity. You’ll walk away challenged to ask: Who’s in your corner? And who are you in the corner for? Whether you're a leader, a parent, or just someone trying to fight the good fight, Mandy’s story will make you rethink what true strength—and community—really looks like.Tim Windsorthe UNCOMMODiFiED Podcast – Host & [email protected]://uncommodified.com/  PRODUCERS: Kris MacQueen & Alyne GagneMUSIC BY: https://themacqueens.ca/  
    32:04

About the UNCOMMODiFiED Podcast

WE ARE ALL BORN WITH THE WONDROUS POTENTIAL TO STAND OUT FROM THE HERD AND LIVE A SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTFUL LIFE- SO, LET’S START RIGHT NOW! the UNCOMMODiFiED Podcast … an Unusually Provocative Guide to Standing Out in a Crowded World
