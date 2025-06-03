What if your most significant strength wasn’t just how hard you pull but how well you synchronize with others? In this episode of the UNCOMMODiFiED Podcast, Tim Windsor syncs up with Abby Peckham, the Head Coach of the High School Girls Program at Saratoga Rowing Association in Saratoga Springs, New York. A coach who has learned that the rhythm of life and leadership has far more to do with trust, timing, and teamwork than we like to admit. From the hum of bubbles beneath a shell gliding across the water to a young woman sobbing in a McDonald's parking lot before discovering the power of showing up, Abby shares real, unfiltered stories of pain, presence, perseverance, and what happens when we learn to row as one.Whether you’re leading a team, building a business, parenting through chaos, or simply trying to get your life back on track, this episode delivers. We discuss how our blades, which don’t cut through the water but instead plant into it for leverage, are like the commitments that drive us forward. We explore why synchronized effort trumps solo hustle, why posture becomes more important when the wind hits hardest, and how leadership requires us to be fully present and unflinchingly honest. This isn’t just a rowing lesson—it’s a blueprint for navigating the waters of life, business, and becoming UNCOMMODiFiED in a world that constantly tells you to paddle alone.Tim Windsorthe UNCOMMODiFiED Podcast – Host & [email protected]
