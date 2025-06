Put YOUR MONEY where YOUR VALUES ARE: UNCORKED with DIANE OSGOOD

What if your next shopping decision could change—or even save—a life? What if that cheap chocolate bar, your fast fashion t-shirt, or the phone in your pocket quietly enabled child labour, environmental destruction, or modern slavery? In this eye-opening episode of the UNCOMMODiFiED Podcast, Tim uncorks a conversation with economist, sustainability strategist, and author Diane Osgood about her new book "Your Shopping Superpower." A powerful manifesto for values-aligned shopping and conscious consumer rebellion.Diane dismantles the myth that we're passive victims of market forces and flips the script: we are the economy. Armed with over thirty years of inside corporate knowledge, she reveals how real power doesn't lie in supply, but in demand. You are the kingmaker. And one intentional choice—just one—can begin to shift everything. This isn't about perfection or being an eco-saint. It's about progress. It's about swapping one product a week to better align with your values—whether that entails reducing environmental harm, rejecting products tainted by child labour, or supporting your local community.Listen and you will learn:How to make one small swap each week that aligns with your values—no boiling the ocean.The top third-party certifications to trust (and why "natural" and "eco-friendly" often mean nothing).Why "greenwashing" is the lie we want to believe, and how to avoid falling for it.How to stop feeding the problem and start living with less cognitive dissonance?And, why living your values doesn't just help the world—it makes you happier.If you've ever whispered to yourself, "It's just one purchase," this episode will challenge you to ask a bolder question: What if that one purchase had the power to destroy—or to heal? Because it does. Tim Windsorthe UNCOMMODiFiED Podcast – Host & [email protected] ://uncommodified.com/ PRODUCERS: Alyne Gagne & Kris MacQueen MUSIC BY: https://themacqueens.ca/