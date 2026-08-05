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Barn Talk

Tork and Sawyer Whisler
Business
Barn Talk
Latest episode

213 episodes

  • Barn Talk

    Why Blue-Collar Jobs Are the Only Safe Careers Left in America

    08/04/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    Welcome back to Barn Talk! In this episode, Sawyer and Tork are diving headfirst into some of the hottest topics shaping our world right now, with a special focus on the rapid rise of AI and its ripple effects across farms, industry, and global markets. From skyrocketing energy demands and oil market turmoil to the explosive growth in AI infrastructure and the controversial spread of data centers across rural America we’re breaking down what all this means for everyday folks, blue-collar workers, and business owners alike.

    We’ll explore the competition between tech giants like Google, Meta, and Tesla to build out AI capabilities, the bubble-or-boom debate in Silicon Valley, and how open-source AI models from China are shaking up the industry. Plus, we get into government regulation, AI’s escape from a “sandboxed” environment, and the tough questions facing rural communities as farmland goes up for sale to data center developers.

    Whether you’re curious, concerned, or just wondering how all this new tech could disrupt your world, this episode is packed with straight talk, debate, and some practical advice you won’t want to miss. Pull up a chair—the barn doors are wide open!

    JOIN THE BARN TALK NEWSLETTER & GET LIVE EVENT ACCESS: We're on a mission to get 10,000 subscribers, and once we do, we're hosting a live event at the barn! Sign up to get exclusive access to tickets and details.👇🏻

    Help us get there: https://www.joinbarntalk.com

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST ➱ https://bit.ly/3a7r3nR

    SUBSCRIBE TO THIS’LL DO FARM ➱ https://bit.ly/2X8g45c

    LISTEN ON:

    SPOTIFY ➱ https://open.spotify.com/show/3icVr4KWq4eUDl7Oy60YMY

    APPLE ➱ https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/barn-talk/id1574395049

    Follow Behind The Scenes👇🏻

    ● Barn Talk Instagram ➱ https://www.instagram.com/barntalkshow

    ● Barn Talk TikTok ➱ https://bit.ly/3qciekS

    ● Sawyer’s Instagram ➱ https://bit.ly/3BtX0n4

    ● Tork’s Instagram ➱ https://bit.ly/3LGZJxS

    ● Sawyer’s X ➱ https://x.com/SawyerWhisler

    ● Tork’s X ➱ https://x.com/TorkWhisler

    00:00 Growing the show through sharing

    08:12 Impact of shipping disruptions

    14:34 Oil production concerns and impacts

    17:10 Rising oil prices and impact

    24:29 Elon's data center expertise

    26:49 Complaints about open source models

    33:52 Big tech's competitive advantage

    40:08 Changes in Local Government Elections

    45:14 Debating technology's impact on culture

    52:23 AI escapes containment sandbox

    56:59 The promise and pitfalls of AI

    01:03:10 AI replacing legal analysts

    01:06:59 Challenges in the labor market

    01:11:25 Embracing Ownership and Taking Risks

    01:18:12 Discussing AI agents episode

    01:20:47 Using agents for data analysis

    01:26:10 Hoping for good crop conditions

    -------------------------------

    ⚠NO FINANCIAL ADVICE / DISCLAIMER⚠

    The Information discussed and shared on Barn Talk is provided for educational, informational, and entertainment purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or success for any particular purpose.

    The Information contained in or provided from or through this podcast is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice.

    The Information on this podcast and provided from or through our content is general in nature and is not specific to you, the user or anyone else. You should not make any decision, financial, investment, trading or otherwise, based on any of the information presented on this podcast without undertaking independent due diligence and consultation with a professional, professional broker or financial advisory.

    Understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this website at your own risk.

    RISK STATEMENT– The trading of Bitcoins, alternative cryptocurrencies, NFTs, individual stocks, etc. has potential rewards, and it also has potential risks involved. Trading may not be suitable for all people. Anyone wishing to invest should seek his or her own independent financial or professional advice.

    #EP212
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Barn Talk

    He Quit Corporate. Now He Runs One of America's Best BBQ Joints

    07/26/2026 | 1h 55 mins.
    Welcome back to Barn Talk! In today’s episode, we’re diving deep into the world of barbecue, entrepreneurship, and rural revival with special guests Garren and Kelly Kirkman of John G’s Barbecue in Peachland, North Carolina. Hosts Sawyer and Tork sit down with the Kirkmans to uncover their incredible journey from humble beginnings in cattle farming and hospital work, through the all-night pop-ups and food truck hustle, to national recognition as one of the best barbecue joints in the country.

    You’ll hear what it takes to master brisket, the power of community-driven business, and how to build resilience through every setback, including the pandemic. Along the way, we explore what it means to be a cornerstone business in rural America, how to elevate food quality above the industry norm, and why the American Dream is still alive and well, especially when there’s a little smoke in the air.

    So grab a plate, settle in, and let’s head to the barn for stories of hard work, delicious barbecue, and the faith it takes to make good things happen.

    JOIN THE BARN TALK NEWSLETTER & GET LIVE EVENT ACCESS: We're on a mission to get 10,000 subscribers, and once we do, we're hosting a live event at the barn! Sign up to get exclusive access to tickets and details.👇🏻

    Help us get there: https://www.joinbarntalk.com

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST ➱ https://bit.ly/3a7r3nR

    SUBSCRIBE TO THIS’LL DO FARM ➱ https://bit.ly/2X8g45c

    LISTEN ON:

    SPOTIFY ➱ https://open.spotify.com/show/3icVr4KWq4eUDl7Oy60YMY

    APPLE ➱ https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/barn-talk/id1574395049

    Follow Behind The Scenes👇🏻

    ● Barn Talk Instagram ➱ https://www.instagram.com/barntalkshow

    ● Barn Talk TikTok ➱ https://bit.ly/3qciekS

    ● Sawyer’s Instagram ➱ https://bit.ly/3BtX0n4

    ● Tork’s Instagram ➱ https://bit.ly/3LGZJxS

    ● Sawyer’s X ➱ https://x.com/SawyerWhisler

    ● Tork’s X ➱ https://x.com/TorkWhisler

    00:00 The show's audience support

    10:52 Getting recognized by Texas Monthly

    15:38 Iowa Corn Checkoff benefits

    16:47 4th of July childhood memories

    24:25 Grandma's brisket cooking attempt

    31:28 Online debates and personal approach

    37:06 Starting with a pop-up stand

    42:08 Getting a food truck in 2018

    48:26 Setting up the kitchen and food truck

    49:46 Opening challenges with restaurant traffic

    59:25 Offering à la carte barbecue

    01:04:33 Managing Tuesday Invoice Orders

    01:09:49 Pricing early catering jobs

    01:14:41 Challenges for young cattle ranchers

    01:16:17 Unexpected celebrity encounters

    01:26:22 Supporting rural small town growth

    01:28:19 Staying local in Peachland

    01:36:17 Brisket cooking technique discussion

    01:40:02 Building a consistent brand

    01:45:31 Restaurant kitchen hood issues

    01:49:50 Thanking Garren and Kelly

    -------------------------------

    ⚠NO FINANCIAL ADVICE / DISCLAIMER⚠

    The Information discussed and shared on Barn Talk is provided for educational, informational, and entertainment purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or success for any particular purpose.

    The Information contained in or provided from or through this podcast is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice.

    The Information on this podcast and provided from or through our content is general in nature and is not specific to you, the user or anyone else. You should not make any decision, financial, investment, trading or otherwise, based on any of the information presented on this podcast without undertaking independent due diligence and consultation with a professional, professional broker or financial advisory.

    Understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this website at your own risk.

    RISK STATEMENT– The trading of Bitcoins, alternative cryptocurrencies, NFTs, individual stocks, etc. has potential rewards, and it also has potential risks involved. Trading may not be suitable for all people. Anyone wishing to invest should seek his or her own independent financial or professional advice.

    #EP211

    #iowacorn #landus #gateway
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Barn Talk

    Why Going Bankrupt Was the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me

    07/20/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    Welcome back to Barn Talk! In this special episode, the conversation focused on uncovering the traits and habits that set successful people apart—especially those who've visited the barn as guests over the years. Instead of the usual hot topics, the discussion explored the common threads among high-achieving farmers, ranchers, entrepreneurs, and business owners, sharing lessons learned firsthand from memorable interviews and personal experiences. A key theme that emerged was the importance of going "all in," lifelong learning, resilience, humility, and staying true to your values of faith, family, and legacy. Tune in for an episode packed with insights and real stories aimed at inspiring anyone striving to carve their own path and live a life of meaning and purpose.

    JOIN THE BARN TALK NEWSLETTER & GET LIVE EVENT ACCESS: We're on a mission to get 10,000 subscribers, and once we do, we're hosting a live event at the barn! Sign up to get exclusive access to tickets and details.👇🏻

    Help us get there: https://www.joinbarntalk.com

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST ➱ https://bit.ly/3a7r3nR

    SUBSCRIBE TO THIS’LL DO FARM ➱ https://bit.ly/2X8g45c

    LISTEN ON:

    SPOTIFY ➱ https://open.spotify.com/show/3icVr4KWq4eUDl7Oy60YMY

    APPLE ➱ https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/barn-talk/id1574395049

    Follow Behind The Scenes👇🏻

    ● Barn Talk Instagram ➱ https://www.instagram.com/barntalkshow

    ● Barn Talk TikTok ➱ https://bit.ly/3qciekS

    ● Sawyer’s Instagram ➱ https://bit.ly/3BtX0n4

    ● Tork’s Instagram ➱ https://bit.ly/3LGZJxS

    ● Sawyer’s X ➱ https://x.com/SawyerWhisler

    ● Tork’s X ➱ https://x.com/TorkWhisler

    00:00 Encouraging reviews and subscriptions

    08:23 Oil market reactions to canal issues

    13:47 Pfizer's role in cheese production

    15:50 Discussing traits of successful guests

    23:51 Importance of taking risks

    28:45 Embracing diverse learning experiences

    36:45 Focusing on priorities over quitting

    40:05 Building success from failure

    44:48 Embracing not knowing everything

    51:25 Following your own path

    56:13 Embracing contrarian thinking

    01:03:09 Balancing personal and professional life

    01:05:06 Balancing Work and Family Priorities

    01:13:45 Life's constant problem-solving

    01:19:44 Speaking at Iowa State Fair

    01:20:17 Meeting us at state fairs

    -------------------------------

    ⚠NO FINANCIAL ADVICE / DISCLAIMER⚠

    The Information discussed and shared on Barn Talk is provided for educational, informational, and entertainment purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or success for any particular purpose.

    The Information contained in or provided from or through this podcast is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice.

    The Information on this podcast and provided from or through our content is general in nature and is not specific to you, the user or anyone else. You should not make any decision, financial, investment, trading or otherwise, based on any of the information presented on this podcast without undertaking independent due diligence and consultation with a professional, professional broker or financial advisory.

    Understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this website at your own risk.

    RISK STATEMENT– The trading of Bitcoins, alternative cryptocurrencies, NFTs, individual stocks, etc. has potential rewards, and it also has potential risks involved. Trading may not be suitable for all people. Anyone wishing to invest should seek his or her own independent financial or professional advice.

    #EP210
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Barn Talk

    How to Build a Profitable Ranch When You Don't Inherit Land

    07/13/2026 | 2h 45 mins.
    Welcome back to Barn Talk! Today’s episode is all about Taylor Moyer, a guy who swapped the fast lane of NASCAR for the wide-open spaces of cattle ranching outside Charlotte, North Carolina. The conversation focused on Taylor’s wild ride from pit crews to pasture, where he’s doubled his ranch’s acreage, built his own family home, jumped into ag-tourism, dabbled in tech, gone viral on social media, and still found time to be a hands-on dad.

    A key theme that emerged was Taylor’s willingness to shake up the status quo. The discussion explored how he made his dream of running a profitable ranch come true from scratch, why he doesn’t stress about "the way it’s always been done," and how he leans on new ideas like artificial intelligence to make things easier. Several points were raised about building great relationships, finding the right mentors, and being super intentional about why and how you do things especially when it comes to business and family.

    If you’ve ever wondered how to carve your own path in agriculture, balance work and home, or just love a good story about reinventing yourself and making it stick, you’ll get plenty of laughs, encouragement, and real ideas from this episode. Taylor’s journey proves that with curiosity, hustle, and the right people around you, you can blaze your own trail and really enjoy the ride.

    JOIN THE BARN TALK NEWSLETTER & GET LIVE EVENT ACCESS: We're on a mission to get 10,000 subscribers, and once we do, we're hosting a live event at the barn! Sign up to get exclusive access to tickets and details.👇🏻

    Help us get there: https://www.joinbarntalk.com

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST ➱ https://bit.ly/3a7r3nR

    SUBSCRIBE TO THIS’LL DO FARM ➱ https://bit.ly/2X8g45c

    LISTEN ON:

    SPOTIFY ➱ https://open.spotify.com/show/3icVr4KWq4eUDl7Oy60YMY

    APPLE ➱ https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/barn-talk/id1574395049

    Follow Behind The Scenes👇🏻

    ● Barn Talk Instagram ➱ https://www.instagram.com/barntalkshow

    ● Barn Talk TikTok ➱ https://bit.ly/3qciekS

    ● Sawyer’s Instagram ➱ https://bit.ly/3BtX0n4

    ● Tork’s Instagram ➱ https://bit.ly/3LGZJxS

    ● Sawyer’s X ➱ https://x.com/SawyerWhisler

    ● Tork’s X ➱ https://x.com/TorkWhisler



    00:00 Connecting Ag World and Society

    20:29 Prioritizing family and values

    28:34 Seasonal livestock migration strategy

    35:14 Discussing AI and relationships in farming

    51:24 Young ranchers calving first-time heifers

    53:17 Managing cattle operations

    01:06:10 Sell by marketing in agriculture

    01:18:14 Improving cattle operations and market strategy

    01:31:57 Using AI to simplify tasks

    01:37:13 Using the master brief for systems

    01:44:05 Tracking Rainfall and Grazing Data

    02:03:20 Managing website and SEO tasks

    02:14:32 Keeping in touch with people

    02:16:07 Learning from Books and Podcasts

    02:33:49 Understanding car downforce mechanics

    02:36:09 Darn Tough Socks review

    -------------------------------

    ⚠NO FINANCIAL ADVICE / DISCLAIMER⚠

    The Information discussed and shared on Barn Talk is provided for educational, informational, and entertainment purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or success for any particular purpose.

    The Information contained in or provided from or through this podcast is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice.

    The Information on this podcast and provided from or through our content is general in nature and is not specific to you, the user or anyone else. You should not make any decision, financial, investment, trading or otherwise, based on any of the information presented on this podcast without undertaking independent due diligence and consultation with a professional, professional broker or financial advisory.

    Understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this website at your own risk.

    RISK STATEMENT– The trading of Bitcoins, alternative cryptocurrencies, NFTs, individual stocks, etc. has potential rewards, and it also has potential risks involved. Trading may not be suitable for all people. Anyone wishing to invest should seek his or her own independent financial or professional advice.

    #EP209 #iowacorn
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Barn Talk

    I Won a Super Bowl as a Rookie. Here's Why I'm Going Back to Farming

    06/24/2026 | 2h 8 mins.
    Welcome back to Barn Talk! In today’s episode, the conversation focused on the incredible journey of Grey Zabel, who demonstrates that you can make it to the absolute peak of professional sports while remaining a farm kid at heart. From growing up in Pierre, South Dakota as a fifth-generation farmer to his college football career at North Dakota State and being picked 18th overall by the Seattle Seahawks, Grey’s story is both inspiring and down-to-earth. A key theme that emerged was the importance of faith, family, farming, and football, which Grey describes as the four pillars of his life. The discussion explored the challenges and triumphs of his rookie NFL season—including a Super Bowl win—his dedication to running Northland Farms, and the decision to invest in land rather than adopt a flashy lifestyle. Several points were raised, including the parallels between the hard work required in farming and the NFL, the pressures faced by young people in agriculture, and the enduring power of rural values. Whether you are a fan of football, farming, or stories of perseverance, you won’t want to miss this episode packed with heart and grit.

    JOIN THE BARN TALK NEWSLETTER & GET LIVE EVENT ACCESS: We're on a mission to get 10,000 subscribers, and once we do, we're hosting a live event at the barn! Sign up to get exclusive access to tickets and details.👇🏻

    Help us get there: https://www.joinbarntalk.com

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST ➱ https://bit.ly/3a7r3nR  

    SUBSCRIBE TO THIS’LL DO FARM ➱ https://bit.ly/2X8g45c 

    LISTEN ON:

    SPOTIFY ➱ https://open.spotify.com/show/3icVr4KWq4eUDl7Oy60YMY 

    APPLE ➱ https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/barn-talk/id1574395049

    Follow Behind The Scenes👇🏻

    ● Barn Talk Instagram ➱ https://www.instagram.com/barntalkshow 

    ● Barn Talk TikTok ➱ https://bit.ly/3qciekS   

    ● Sawyer’s Instagram  ➱ https://bit.ly/3BtX0n4   

    ● Tork’s Instagram ➱ https://bit.ly/3LGZJxS

    ● Sawyer’s X ➱ https://x.com/SawyerWhisler 

    ● Tork’s X ➱ https://x.com/TorkWhisler 

        

    13:59 Choosing Football over Baseball in College

    20:58 Draft experience and relief

    34:42 Rookie dinner experiences with the offensive line

    51:26 Importance of family history in farming

    01:01:45 Moving from hands-on work to management

    01:06:49 Diversifying strategies in grain farming and livestock

    01:13:04 Discussing the rising cost of land prices over decades

    01:31:30 Discussing first class ticket networking

    01:41:00 Hunting trip at the farm in December

    01:52:05 Enjoying college football days

    02:00:11 Trust and Faith in Farming Life

    -------------------------------

    ⚠NO FINANCIAL ADVICE / DISCLAIMER⚠ 

    The Information discussed and shared on Barn Talk is provided for educational, informational, and entertainment purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or success for any particular purpose.

    The Information contained in or provided from or through this podcast is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice.

    The Information on this podcast and provided from or through our content is general in nature and is not specific to you, the user or anyone else. You should not make any decision, financial, investment, trading or otherwise, based on any of the information presented on this podcast without undertaking independent due diligence and consultation with a professional, professional broker or financial advisory.

    Understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this website at your own risk.

    RISK STATEMENT– The trading of Bitcoins, alternative cryptocurrencies, NFTs, individual stocks, etc. has potential rewards, and it also has potential risks involved. Trading may not be suitable for all people. Anyone wishing to invest should seek his or her own independent financial or professional advice.

    #EP208
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Barn Talk
Barn Talk is a weekly podcast, hosted by father-son duo Sawyer & Tork Whisler. We exist to share content that educates, inspires, and makes viewers laugh out loud. From the Ag business world to investing, current events, entrepreneurship and much, much more, our vision is to promote agriculture in a positive light, while relating with everyday Americans in discussing kitchen table topics.
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