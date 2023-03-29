Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Barn Talk Q&A: School to Workforce, Health Insurance For Entrepreneurs & Best Social Media Platforms
    Welcome to Barn Talk! What happens at the barn, stays in the barn, but not today! We're letting it all out. It's time for some Q&A. It's been a minute and the questions have piled up a bit so we will try to get through as many as we can. If you were recently affected by tornadoes in the Midwest, you may qualify for double incentives. Click Apply Now or Log In to start your application at..propane.com/farmincentive/barntalk
    4/28/2023
    1:20:12
  • Barn Talk Hot Topics: Bud Light Boycott, Nashville School Shooting & Montana TikTok Ban
    Welcome to Barn Talk! What happens at the barn, stays in the barn, but not today! We're letting it all out! If we had more time Hot Topics could be a daily show. So much hotness, so little time. We're going to cram as much in as possible today. Pay the fee!
    4/18/2023
    1:30:00
  • The Commodities Corner: Inside the Fascinating World of Commodity Markets w/John Greiner
    Welcome to Barn Talk! What happens in the barn, stays in the barn, but not today! We're letting it all out! Whenever there is a market update, That update comes from none other than Kat's Grain. With the amount of volatility in the commodity markets, we thought, who better to help us help you understand how it all works than the King Kat himself, John Griener Welcome to Barn Talk!
    4/14/2023
    1:17:29
  • Barn Talk Q&A: Thoughts On The Restrict Act, Farm Subsides & Negotiating Nursery Contracts
    Welcome to Barn Talk! What happens at the barn, stays in the barn, but not today! We're letting it all out. It's time for some Q&A. It's been a minute and the questions have piled up a bit so we will try to get through as many as we can. Pay the Fee!
    4/4/2023
    1:33:11
  • Barn Talk Hot Topics: Downfall of American Banks, Government Sneakiness & A Digital Dollar
    Welcome to Barn Talk! What happens at the barn, stays in the barn, but not today! We're letting it all out! The topics are hotter than a  bank melt down, A deep dive into banks, Government sneakiness and one coin to control us all!  All this and more in today's hot topics. But first pay the fee!
    3/29/2023
    1:14:45

About Barn Talk

Barn Talk is a weekly podcast, hosted by father-son duo Sawyer &amp; Tork Whisler. We exist to share content that educates, inspires, and makes viewers laugh out loud. From the Ag business world to investing, current events, entrepreneurship and much, much more, our vision is to promote agriculture in a positive light, while relating with everyday Americans in discussing kitchen table topics.
