Welcome back to Barn Talk! Today’s episode is all about Taylor Moyer, a guy who swapped the fast lane of NASCAR for the wide-open spaces of cattle ranching outside Charlotte, North Carolina. The conversation focused on Taylor’s wild ride from pit crews to pasture, where he’s doubled his ranch’s acreage, built his own family home, jumped into ag-tourism, dabbled in tech, gone viral on social media, and still found time to be a hands-on dad.



A key theme that emerged was Taylor’s willingness to shake up the status quo. The discussion explored how he made his dream of running a profitable ranch come true from scratch, why he doesn’t stress about "the way it’s always been done," and how he leans on new ideas like artificial intelligence to make things easier. Several points were raised about building great relationships, finding the right mentors, and being super intentional about why and how you do things especially when it comes to business and family.



If you’ve ever wondered how to carve your own path in agriculture, balance work and home, or just love a good story about reinventing yourself and making it stick, you’ll get plenty of laughs, encouragement, and real ideas from this episode. Taylor’s journey proves that with curiosity, hustle, and the right people around you, you can blaze your own trail and really enjoy the ride.



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00:00 Connecting Ag World and Society



20:29 Prioritizing family and values



28:34 Seasonal livestock migration strategy



35:14 Discussing AI and relationships in farming



51:24 Young ranchers calving first-time heifers



53:17 Managing cattle operations



01:06:10 Sell by marketing in agriculture



01:18:14 Improving cattle operations and market strategy



01:31:57 Using AI to simplify tasks



01:37:13 Using the master brief for systems



01:44:05 Tracking Rainfall and Grazing Data



02:03:20 Managing website and SEO tasks



02:14:32 Keeping in touch with people



02:16:07 Learning from Books and Podcasts



02:33:49 Understanding car downforce mechanics



02:36:09 Darn Tough Socks review



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