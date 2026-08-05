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213 episodes
- Welcome back to Barn Talk! In this episode, Sawyer and Tork are diving headfirst into some of the hottest topics shaping our world right now, with a special focus on the rapid rise of AI and its ripple effects across farms, industry, and global markets. From skyrocketing energy demands and oil market turmoil to the explosive growth in AI infrastructure and the controversial spread of data centers across rural America we’re breaking down what all this means for everyday folks, blue-collar workers, and business owners alike.
We’ll explore the competition between tech giants like Google, Meta, and Tesla to build out AI capabilities, the bubble-or-boom debate in Silicon Valley, and how open-source AI models from China are shaking up the industry. Plus, we get into government regulation, AI’s escape from a “sandboxed” environment, and the tough questions facing rural communities as farmland goes up for sale to data center developers.
Whether you’re curious, concerned, or just wondering how all this new tech could disrupt your world, this episode is packed with straight talk, debate, and some practical advice you won’t want to miss. Pull up a chair—the barn doors are wide open!
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Follow Behind The Scenes👇🏻
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● Sawyer’s Instagram ➱ https://bit.ly/3BtX0n4
● Tork’s Instagram ➱ https://bit.ly/3LGZJxS
● Sawyer’s X ➱ https://x.com/SawyerWhisler
● Tork’s X ➱ https://x.com/TorkWhisler
00:00 Growing the show through sharing
08:12 Impact of shipping disruptions
14:34 Oil production concerns and impacts
17:10 Rising oil prices and impact
24:29 Elon's data center expertise
26:49 Complaints about open source models
33:52 Big tech's competitive advantage
40:08 Changes in Local Government Elections
45:14 Debating technology's impact on culture
52:23 AI escapes containment sandbox
56:59 The promise and pitfalls of AI
01:03:10 AI replacing legal analysts
01:06:59 Challenges in the labor market
01:11:25 Embracing Ownership and Taking Risks
01:18:12 Discussing AI agents episode
01:20:47 Using agents for data analysis
01:26:10 Hoping for good crop conditions
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⚠NO FINANCIAL ADVICE / DISCLAIMER⚠
The Information discussed and shared on Barn Talk is provided for educational, informational, and entertainment purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or success for any particular purpose.
The Information contained in or provided from or through this podcast is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice.
The Information on this podcast and provided from or through our content is general in nature and is not specific to you, the user or anyone else. You should not make any decision, financial, investment, trading or otherwise, based on any of the information presented on this podcast without undertaking independent due diligence and consultation with a professional, professional broker or financial advisory.
Understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this website at your own risk.
RISK STATEMENT– The trading of Bitcoins, alternative cryptocurrencies, NFTs, individual stocks, etc. has potential rewards, and it also has potential risks involved. Trading may not be suitable for all people. Anyone wishing to invest should seek his or her own independent financial or professional advice.
#EP212
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- Welcome back to Barn Talk! In today’s episode, we’re diving deep into the world of barbecue, entrepreneurship, and rural revival with special guests Garren and Kelly Kirkman of John G’s Barbecue in Peachland, North Carolina. Hosts Sawyer and Tork sit down with the Kirkmans to uncover their incredible journey from humble beginnings in cattle farming and hospital work, through the all-night pop-ups and food truck hustle, to national recognition as one of the best barbecue joints in the country.
You’ll hear what it takes to master brisket, the power of community-driven business, and how to build resilience through every setback, including the pandemic. Along the way, we explore what it means to be a cornerstone business in rural America, how to elevate food quality above the industry norm, and why the American Dream is still alive and well, especially when there’s a little smoke in the air.
So grab a plate, settle in, and let’s head to the barn for stories of hard work, delicious barbecue, and the faith it takes to make good things happen.
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Help us get there: https://www.joinbarntalk.com
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LISTEN ON:
SPOTIFY ➱ https://open.spotify.com/show/3icVr4KWq4eUDl7Oy60YMY
APPLE ➱ https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/barn-talk/id1574395049
Follow Behind The Scenes👇🏻
● Barn Talk Instagram ➱ https://www.instagram.com/barntalkshow
● Barn Talk TikTok ➱ https://bit.ly/3qciekS
● Sawyer’s Instagram ➱ https://bit.ly/3BtX0n4
● Tork’s Instagram ➱ https://bit.ly/3LGZJxS
● Sawyer’s X ➱ https://x.com/SawyerWhisler
● Tork’s X ➱ https://x.com/TorkWhisler
00:00 The show's audience support
10:52 Getting recognized by Texas Monthly
15:38 Iowa Corn Checkoff benefits
16:47 4th of July childhood memories
24:25 Grandma's brisket cooking attempt
31:28 Online debates and personal approach
37:06 Starting with a pop-up stand
42:08 Getting a food truck in 2018
48:26 Setting up the kitchen and food truck
49:46 Opening challenges with restaurant traffic
59:25 Offering à la carte barbecue
01:04:33 Managing Tuesday Invoice Orders
01:09:49 Pricing early catering jobs
01:14:41 Challenges for young cattle ranchers
01:16:17 Unexpected celebrity encounters
01:26:22 Supporting rural small town growth
01:28:19 Staying local in Peachland
01:36:17 Brisket cooking technique discussion
01:40:02 Building a consistent brand
01:45:31 Restaurant kitchen hood issues
01:49:50 Thanking Garren and Kelly
-------------------------------
⚠NO FINANCIAL ADVICE / DISCLAIMER⚠
The Information discussed and shared on Barn Talk is provided for educational, informational, and entertainment purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or success for any particular purpose.
The Information contained in or provided from or through this podcast is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice.
The Information on this podcast and provided from or through our content is general in nature and is not specific to you, the user or anyone else. You should not make any decision, financial, investment, trading or otherwise, based on any of the information presented on this podcast without undertaking independent due diligence and consultation with a professional, professional broker or financial advisory.
Understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this website at your own risk.
RISK STATEMENT– The trading of Bitcoins, alternative cryptocurrencies, NFTs, individual stocks, etc. has potential rewards, and it also has potential risks involved. Trading may not be suitable for all people. Anyone wishing to invest should seek his or her own independent financial or professional advice.
#EP211
#iowacorn #landus #gateway
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- Welcome back to Barn Talk! In this special episode, the conversation focused on uncovering the traits and habits that set successful people apart—especially those who've visited the barn as guests over the years. Instead of the usual hot topics, the discussion explored the common threads among high-achieving farmers, ranchers, entrepreneurs, and business owners, sharing lessons learned firsthand from memorable interviews and personal experiences. A key theme that emerged was the importance of going "all in," lifelong learning, resilience, humility, and staying true to your values of faith, family, and legacy. Tune in for an episode packed with insights and real stories aimed at inspiring anyone striving to carve their own path and live a life of meaning and purpose.
JOIN THE BARN TALK NEWSLETTER & GET LIVE EVENT ACCESS: We're on a mission to get 10,000 subscribers, and once we do, we're hosting a live event at the barn! Sign up to get exclusive access to tickets and details.👇🏻
Help us get there: https://www.joinbarntalk.com
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST ➱ https://bit.ly/3a7r3nR
SUBSCRIBE TO THIS’LL DO FARM ➱ https://bit.ly/2X8g45c
LISTEN ON:
SPOTIFY ➱ https://open.spotify.com/show/3icVr4KWq4eUDl7Oy60YMY
APPLE ➱ https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/barn-talk/id1574395049
Follow Behind The Scenes👇🏻
● Barn Talk Instagram ➱ https://www.instagram.com/barntalkshow
● Barn Talk TikTok ➱ https://bit.ly/3qciekS
● Sawyer’s Instagram ➱ https://bit.ly/3BtX0n4
● Tork’s Instagram ➱ https://bit.ly/3LGZJxS
● Sawyer’s X ➱ https://x.com/SawyerWhisler
● Tork’s X ➱ https://x.com/TorkWhisler
00:00 Encouraging reviews and subscriptions
08:23 Oil market reactions to canal issues
13:47 Pfizer's role in cheese production
15:50 Discussing traits of successful guests
23:51 Importance of taking risks
28:45 Embracing diverse learning experiences
36:45 Focusing on priorities over quitting
40:05 Building success from failure
44:48 Embracing not knowing everything
51:25 Following your own path
56:13 Embracing contrarian thinking
01:03:09 Balancing personal and professional life
01:05:06 Balancing Work and Family Priorities
01:13:45 Life's constant problem-solving
01:19:44 Speaking at Iowa State Fair
01:20:17 Meeting us at state fairs
-------------------------------
⚠NO FINANCIAL ADVICE / DISCLAIMER⚠
The Information discussed and shared on Barn Talk is provided for educational, informational, and entertainment purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or success for any particular purpose.
The Information contained in or provided from or through this podcast is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice.
The Information on this podcast and provided from or through our content is general in nature and is not specific to you, the user or anyone else. You should not make any decision, financial, investment, trading or otherwise, based on any of the information presented on this podcast without undertaking independent due diligence and consultation with a professional, professional broker or financial advisory.
Understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this website at your own risk.
RISK STATEMENT– The trading of Bitcoins, alternative cryptocurrencies, NFTs, individual stocks, etc. has potential rewards, and it also has potential risks involved. Trading may not be suitable for all people. Anyone wishing to invest should seek his or her own independent financial or professional advice.
#EP210
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- Welcome back to Barn Talk! Today’s episode is all about Taylor Moyer, a guy who swapped the fast lane of NASCAR for the wide-open spaces of cattle ranching outside Charlotte, North Carolina. The conversation focused on Taylor’s wild ride from pit crews to pasture, where he’s doubled his ranch’s acreage, built his own family home, jumped into ag-tourism, dabbled in tech, gone viral on social media, and still found time to be a hands-on dad.
A key theme that emerged was Taylor’s willingness to shake up the status quo. The discussion explored how he made his dream of running a profitable ranch come true from scratch, why he doesn’t stress about "the way it’s always been done," and how he leans on new ideas like artificial intelligence to make things easier. Several points were raised about building great relationships, finding the right mentors, and being super intentional about why and how you do things especially when it comes to business and family.
If you’ve ever wondered how to carve your own path in agriculture, balance work and home, or just love a good story about reinventing yourself and making it stick, you’ll get plenty of laughs, encouragement, and real ideas from this episode. Taylor’s journey proves that with curiosity, hustle, and the right people around you, you can blaze your own trail and really enjoy the ride.
JOIN THE BARN TALK NEWSLETTER & GET LIVE EVENT ACCESS: We're on a mission to get 10,000 subscribers, and once we do, we're hosting a live event at the barn! Sign up to get exclusive access to tickets and details.👇🏻
Help us get there: https://www.joinbarntalk.com
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST ➱ https://bit.ly/3a7r3nR
SUBSCRIBE TO THIS’LL DO FARM ➱ https://bit.ly/2X8g45c
LISTEN ON:
SPOTIFY ➱ https://open.spotify.com/show/3icVr4KWq4eUDl7Oy60YMY
APPLE ➱ https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/barn-talk/id1574395049
Follow Behind The Scenes👇🏻
● Barn Talk Instagram ➱ https://www.instagram.com/barntalkshow
● Barn Talk TikTok ➱ https://bit.ly/3qciekS
● Sawyer’s Instagram ➱ https://bit.ly/3BtX0n4
● Tork’s Instagram ➱ https://bit.ly/3LGZJxS
● Sawyer’s X ➱ https://x.com/SawyerWhisler
● Tork’s X ➱ https://x.com/TorkWhisler
00:00 Connecting Ag World and Society
20:29 Prioritizing family and values
28:34 Seasonal livestock migration strategy
35:14 Discussing AI and relationships in farming
51:24 Young ranchers calving first-time heifers
53:17 Managing cattle operations
01:06:10 Sell by marketing in agriculture
01:18:14 Improving cattle operations and market strategy
01:31:57 Using AI to simplify tasks
01:37:13 Using the master brief for systems
01:44:05 Tracking Rainfall and Grazing Data
02:03:20 Managing website and SEO tasks
02:14:32 Keeping in touch with people
02:16:07 Learning from Books and Podcasts
02:33:49 Understanding car downforce mechanics
02:36:09 Darn Tough Socks review
-------------------------------
⚠NO FINANCIAL ADVICE / DISCLAIMER⚠
The Information discussed and shared on Barn Talk is provided for educational, informational, and entertainment purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or success for any particular purpose.
The Information contained in or provided from or through this podcast is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice.
The Information on this podcast and provided from or through our content is general in nature and is not specific to you, the user or anyone else. You should not make any decision, financial, investment, trading or otherwise, based on any of the information presented on this podcast without undertaking independent due diligence and consultation with a professional, professional broker or financial advisory.
Understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this website at your own risk.
RISK STATEMENT– The trading of Bitcoins, alternative cryptocurrencies, NFTs, individual stocks, etc. has potential rewards, and it also has potential risks involved. Trading may not be suitable for all people. Anyone wishing to invest should seek his or her own independent financial or professional advice.
#EP209 #iowacorn
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- Welcome back to Barn Talk! In today’s episode, the conversation focused on the incredible journey of Grey Zabel, who demonstrates that you can make it to the absolute peak of professional sports while remaining a farm kid at heart. From growing up in Pierre, South Dakota as a fifth-generation farmer to his college football career at North Dakota State and being picked 18th overall by the Seattle Seahawks, Grey’s story is both inspiring and down-to-earth. A key theme that emerged was the importance of faith, family, farming, and football, which Grey describes as the four pillars of his life. The discussion explored the challenges and triumphs of his rookie NFL season—including a Super Bowl win—his dedication to running Northland Farms, and the decision to invest in land rather than adopt a flashy lifestyle. Several points were raised, including the parallels between the hard work required in farming and the NFL, the pressures faced by young people in agriculture, and the enduring power of rural values. Whether you are a fan of football, farming, or stories of perseverance, you won’t want to miss this episode packed with heart and grit.
JOIN THE BARN TALK NEWSLETTER & GET LIVE EVENT ACCESS: We're on a mission to get 10,000 subscribers, and once we do, we're hosting a live event at the barn! Sign up to get exclusive access to tickets and details.👇🏻
Help us get there: https://www.joinbarntalk.com
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST ➱ https://bit.ly/3a7r3nR
SUBSCRIBE TO THIS’LL DO FARM ➱ https://bit.ly/2X8g45c
LISTEN ON:
SPOTIFY ➱ https://open.spotify.com/show/3icVr4KWq4eUDl7Oy60YMY
APPLE ➱ https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/barn-talk/id1574395049
Follow Behind The Scenes👇🏻
● Barn Talk Instagram ➱ https://www.instagram.com/barntalkshow
● Barn Talk TikTok ➱ https://bit.ly/3qciekS
● Sawyer’s Instagram ➱ https://bit.ly/3BtX0n4
● Tork’s Instagram ➱ https://bit.ly/3LGZJxS
● Sawyer’s X ➱ https://x.com/SawyerWhisler
● Tork’s X ➱ https://x.com/TorkWhisler
13:59 Choosing Football over Baseball in College
20:58 Draft experience and relief
34:42 Rookie dinner experiences with the offensive line
51:26 Importance of family history in farming
01:01:45 Moving from hands-on work to management
01:06:49 Diversifying strategies in grain farming and livestock
01:13:04 Discussing the rising cost of land prices over decades
01:31:30 Discussing first class ticket networking
01:41:00 Hunting trip at the farm in December
01:52:05 Enjoying college football days
02:00:11 Trust and Faith in Farming Life
-------------------------------
⚠NO FINANCIAL ADVICE / DISCLAIMER⚠
The Information discussed and shared on Barn Talk is provided for educational, informational, and entertainment purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or success for any particular purpose.
The Information contained in or provided from or through this podcast is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice.
The Information on this podcast and provided from or through our content is general in nature and is not specific to you, the user or anyone else. You should not make any decision, financial, investment, trading or otherwise, based on any of the information presented on this podcast without undertaking independent due diligence and consultation with a professional, professional broker or financial advisory.
Understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this website at your own risk.
RISK STATEMENT– The trading of Bitcoins, alternative cryptocurrencies, NFTs, individual stocks, etc. has potential rewards, and it also has potential risks involved. Trading may not be suitable for all people. Anyone wishing to invest should seek his or her own independent financial or professional advice.
#EP208
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About Barn Talk
Barn Talk is a weekly podcast, hosted by father-son duo Sawyer & Tork Whisler. We exist to share content that educates, inspires, and makes viewers laugh out loud. From the Ag business world to investing, current events, entrepreneurship and much, much more, our vision is to promote agriculture in a positive light, while relating with everyday Americans in discussing kitchen table topics.Podcast website
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