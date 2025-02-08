Powered by RND
PodcastsBusinessScam Inc from The Economist
Listen to Scam Inc from The Economist in the App
Listen to Scam Inc from The Economist in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Scam Inc from The Economist

Podcast Scam Inc from The Economist
The Economist
A sophisticated, predatory, multi-billion dollar industry is emerging from the shadows. It already rivals the size of the illicit drug trade. And it’s about to ...
BusinessTrue CrimeSociety & CultureDocumentary

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • 3. The bottom line
    How do you run a scam operation? Perks, recruitment, outsourcing and a monthly landscaping budget—this is Scam Inc. To listen to the full series, subscribe to Economist Podcasts+.If you’re already a subscriber to The Economist, you have full access to all our shows as part of your subscription. For more information about how to access Economist Podcasts+, please visit our FAQs page or watch our video explaining how to link your account.
    --------  
    38:05
  • 2. Opportunity of a lifetime
    Who are the scammers? They're not who you think. To listen to the full series, subscribe to Economist Podcasts+.If you’re already a subscriber to The Economist, you have full access to all our shows as part of your subscription. For more information about how to access Economist Podcasts+, please visit our FAQs page or watch our video explaining how to link your account.
    --------  
    36:00
  • 1. Pigs in a barrel
    You wouldn’t fall for a scam—would you? A small town in Kansas is left reeling after one of its best and brightest gets sucked in.To listen to the full series, subscribe to Economist Podcasts+.If you’re already a subscriber to The Economist, you have full access to all our shows as part of your subscription. For more information about how to access Economist Podcasts+, please visit our FAQs page or watch our video explaining how to link your account.
    --------  
    40:38
  • Trailer: Scam Inc
    A sophisticated, predatory, multi-billion dollar industry is emerging from the shadows. It already rivals the size of the illicit drug trade. And it’s about to get bigger and much more powerful. The Economist’s Sue-Lin Wong follows a trail that starts with the collapse of a bank in rural Kansas to uncover a global, underground scam economy built around human trafficking, corruption and money laundering. Can it be stopped?To listen to the full series subscribe to Economist Podcasts+.
    --------  
    3:47

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About Scam Inc from The Economist

A sophisticated, predatory, multi-billion dollar industry is emerging from the shadows. It already rivals the size of the illicit drug trade. And it’s about to get bigger and much more powerful. The Economist’s Sue-Lin Wong follows a trail that starts with the collapse of a bank in rural Kansas to uncover a global, underground scam economy built around human trafficking, corruption and money laundering. Can it be stopped?To listen to the full series subscribe to Economist Podcasts+.
Podcast website

Listen to Scam Inc from The Economist, Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Scam Inc from The Economist: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast Economist Podcasts
    Economist Podcasts
    News
  • Podcast The Intelligence from The Economist
    The Intelligence from The Economist
    News, Daily News
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.6.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/10/2025 - 2:36:19 AM