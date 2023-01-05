The Intelligence from The Economist

Get a daily burst of global illumination from The Economist’s worldwide network of correspondents as they dig past the headlines to get to the stories beneath—a... More
Available Episodes
5 of 1114
Difference between right and Ron: DeSantis miscalculates
Florida’s governor has made a headline-grabbing rightward lurch as part of a presumed bid for the White House. But both Mr DeSantis’s critics and his donors are starting to think he has overplayed his hand. Our correspondent finds that jihadist violence has, as was long feared, come to Burkina Faso. And rural America’s love affair with Japan’s tiny Kei trucks.For full access to print, digital and audio editions of The Economist, try a free 30-day digital subscription by going to www.economist.com/intelligenceoffer Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/4/2023
23:47
Another think coming? An AI pioneer steps down
Geoffrey Hinton, a legend of artificial-intelligence research, wants to be able to speak his mind about the technology’s risks. We ask whether those steeped in a field are best-placed to judge it. It has long been clear Ukraine needs more fighter jets; we look at the ones it may get at last. And the first video game about the Holocaust. For full access to print, digital and audio editions of The Economist, try a free 30-day digital subscription by going to www.economist.com/intelligenceoffer Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/3/2023
28:02
Re-route of all evil: transnational crime and Ukraine’s war
Criminal networks have had to reorganise since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with knock-on effects from Afghanistan to the Andes. We take a look at the scourge of abductions in Nigeria, and what is being done for the families of the missing. And Scotland’s Campbeltown whisky is enjoying a long-awaited resurgence.For full access to print, digital and audio editions of The Economist, try a free 30-day digital subscription by going to www.economist.com/intelligenceoffer Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/2/2023
22:43
Long shots: the complex nature of civil wars
Climate change is stirring up internecine conflicts, criminality is making them longer, and cross-border contagion is complicating matters further. We explain why civil wars are so hard to resolve. Japanese carmakers’ dominance of the automobile industry could be at risk if they don’t catch up in the race for EVs. And, a tribute to musician and civil-rights campaigner, Harry Belafonte.For full access to print, digital and audio editions of The Economist, try a free 30-day digital subscription by going to www.economist.com/intelligenceoffer Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/1/2023
23:16
Without reserves: Bolivia faces an economic crisis
AS A GAS // As a gas producer, the state was able to build up enormous reserves. But failing to pivot when global prices fell has created debt, a dollar shortage and rampant panic. The exposure of Western companies to China suggests both poles are closer than politics suggests. And, the Italian team upsetting the status quo of European football.For full access to print, digital and audio editions of The Economist, try a free 30-day digital subscription by going to www.economist.com/intelligenceoffer Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Get a daily burst of global illumination from The Economist’s worldwide network of correspondents as they dig past the headlines to get to the stories beneath—and to stories that aren’t making headlines, but should be. Published daily, our reporters provide a unique perspective on an expansive range of geopolitical issues and events shaping the world.