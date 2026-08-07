The Intelligence from The Economist

We examine one of America’s primary races, in which a sharply lefty candidate beat the establishment figure. What does that reveal about changes in the Democratic Party? For decades China’s Yangtze River was a polluted, overfished mess. We look at the wins from cleaning it up—and who loses. And a fond look back at postcards as they fade from use.



Guests and host:

John Prideaux, executive editor and host, “Checks and Balance”

Gabriel Crossley, China correspondent

Catherine Nixey, Britain correspondent

Jason Palmer, co-host of “The Intelligence”



Topics covered:

America’s primary season, Democratic Socialists of America, Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed

China, Yangtze River, remediation

postcards, second world war, British history



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