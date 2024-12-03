Former FBI lawyer says Trump's plan to shake up FBI leadership is unprecedented
Trump's Trials is now Trump's Terms. Each episode, host Scott Detrow curates NPR coverage of the incoming Trump administration.All Things Considered host Mary Louise Kelly talks with Andrew Weissmann, a top lawyer at the FBI from 2011-2013, about President-elect Trump's plan to replace FBI director Christopher Wray with an ally, Kash Patel. Support NPR and hear every episode sponsor-free with NPR+. Sign up at plus.npr.org.Learn more about sponsor message choices: podcastchoices.com/adchoicesNPR Privacy Policy
--------
6:55
Trump says he intends to nominate loyalist Kash Patel to serve as FBI director
Trump's Trials is now Trump's Terms. Each episode, host Scott Detrow curates NPR coverage of the incoming Trump administration.President-elect Donald Trump announced over the weekend that he would be replacing FBI director Chris Wray with Kash Patel, a longtime ally. Patel has made controversial statements about the agency. A Martinez speaks to NPR's Carrie Johnson.Support NPR and hear every episode sponsor-free with NPR+. Sign up at plus.npr.org.Learn more about sponsor message choices: podcastchoices.com/adchoicesNPR Privacy Policy
--------
5:04
The man who helped roll back abortion rights now wants to 'crush liberal dominance'
Trump's Trials is now Trump's Terms. Each episode, host Scott Detrow curates NPR coverage of the incoming Trump administration.Leonard Leo was a key architect of the conservative supermajority on the Supreme Court that rolled back the federal right to an abortion. Now, he anticipates to exert more conservative influence on the judiciary under a second Trump presidency. NPR's Steve Inskeep spoke to Leonard Leo and NPR's Carrie Johnson. Support NPR and hear every episode sponsor-free with NPR+. Sign up at plus.npr.org.Learn more about sponsor message choices: podcastchoices.com/adchoicesNPR Privacy Policy
--------
12:09
Trump plans to use presidential power to control spending
Trump's Trials is now Trump's Terms. Each episode, host Scott Detrow curates NPR coverage of the incoming Trump administration.President-elect Trump wants to roll back spending that Congress has already approved. But a 1974 law may stand in his way. NPR's Franco Ordoñez reports.Support NPR and hear every episode sponsor-free with NPR+. Sign up at plus.npr.org.Learn more about sponsor message choices: podcastchoices.com/adchoicesNPR Privacy Policy
--------
5:11
Hedge fund manager Scott Bessent is Trump's pick for treasury secretary
Trump's Trials is now Trump's Terms. Each episode, host Scott Detrow curates NPR coverage of the incoming Trump administration.This episode: President-elect Trump plans to nominate hedge fund manager Scott Bessent to serve as Treasury Secretary. He'll be tasked with moving big parts of the incoming president's agenda, including tax cuts and tariffs. NPR's Scott Horsley speaks with All Things Considered host Ailsa Chang.Support NPR and hear every episode sponsor-free with NPR+. Sign up at plus.npr.org.Learn more about sponsor message choices: podcastchoices.com/adchoicesNPR Privacy Policy
Host Scott Detrow curates NPR's reporting, analysis and updates on the people wielding power in President Trump's second administration and the policies they are pursuing — from his closest political advisors to cabinet secretaries and top military leaders. We explore who they are, what they believe, and how they'll govern. Support NPR's reporting by subscribing to Trump's Terms+ and unlock sponsor-free listening. Learn more at plus.npr.org.