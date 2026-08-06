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On Point with Meghna Chakrabarti

WBUR
Daily NewsNews
On Point with Meghna Chakrabarti
Latest episode

762 episodes

  • On Point with Meghna Chakrabarti

    Ty Cobb once advised President Trump. Now he calls him 'evil'

    08/06/2026 | 38 mins.
    Ty Cobb served as special White House counsel in the first Trump administration. Now, he’s one of the president’s loudest critics. Ty Cobb talks about why he thinks the president is no longer fit for office.

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    Thank you for listening. Help power On Point by making a donation here: wbur.org/giveonpoint
  • On Point with Meghna Chakrabarti

    Why women's clothing sizes are so confusing

    08/05/2026 | 38 mins.
    How can you wear an XS shirt in one fabric, brand or style -- but an XL in another?

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    Thank you for listening. Help power On Point by making a donation here: wbur.org/giveonpoint
  • On Point with Meghna Chakrabarti

    Could 'predistribution' solve America's wealth gap?

    08/04/2026 | 37 mins.
    Redistributing wealth through things like taxpayer-funded welfare programs gets a lot of pushback in the U.S. But what if income inequality could be fixed, not after the fact, but before it happened?

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    Thank you for listening. Help power On Point by making a donation here: wbur.org/giveonpoint
  • On Point with Meghna Chakrabarti

    Trump’s latest bid to rewrite the rules of federal funding

    08/03/2026 | 40 mins.
    Billions of dollars of federal grants support everything from medical research to community services. Now, the Trump administration wants to tie that money to the president’s political priorities.

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    Thank you for listening. Help power On Point by making a donation here: wbur.org/giveonpoint
  • On Point with Meghna Chakrabarti

    Your fitness resolution is 200 years old

    07/31/2026 | 34 mins.
    Humans have been obsessed with fitness for centuries. But how did this fascination start? In the new book “When Fitness Went Global” historian Conor Heffernan examines the rise of physical culture worldwide.

    ***
    Thank you for listening. Help power On Point by making a donation here: wbur.org/giveonpoint
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About On Point with Meghna Chakrabarti
Get ready for your aha moment: Every weekday, host Meghna Chakrabarti pierces your news bubble to expose the whole story. Getting answers to the questions that need to be asked, examining our history and the human condition. No topic is too complicated or off the table. It’s all On Point.
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