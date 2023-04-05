On Point with Meghna Chakrabarti

Let's make sense of the world – together. From the economy and health care to politics and the environment – and so much more – On Point host Meghna Chakrabarti... More
Available Episodes
The clock ticks on the debt limit: Lessons from America's last debt ceiling crisis
The U.S. debt limit clock is ticking. The nation could default in weeks. In 2011, the country came within 72 hours of that happening.
5/10/2023
47:34
Rebroadcast: Is customer service bad on purpose?
Press one. Press two. Try to find a human, but you can’t. Welcome to the nightmare that is customer service.
5/9/2023
47:22
'It goes so fast': NPR's Mary Louise Kelly on her life as journalist and mother
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly has reported from around the world. In her new book, she looks back on the choices she made as a reporter and a mother.
Mary Louise Kelly joins Meghna Chakrabarti, live at the Brattle Theatre in Cambridge, Mass.
5/8/2023
47:35
Does the Supreme Court need a code of conduct?
The Supreme Court doesn’t have a code of ethics -- unlike every other judicial bench in the U.S. Who should require and enforce a code of ethics on the high court? Amanda Frost joins Meghna Chakrabarti.
5/5/2023
47:09
First person: A tragedy inspired her activism
When Sheila Clemmons Lee’s son was killed in a Nashville police traffic stop in 2017, she joined a coalition campaigning to create a police oversight board. Now, the Republican super-majority in the Tennessee state legislature has moved to abolish the board.
