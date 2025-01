Haley Goes Viral Again!

This week the Kultgen family discusses:1. Haley's Viral Bishop Budde Cookies2. Trump's Pardon Of Violent Criminals3. What Happens When You Die?4. Trump Vs. the 14th Amendment5. Trump's Deportation Plan6. Pete Hegseth Running The U.S. MilitaryIf you have a question for anyone on the show, record it in a 1 minute or under audio or video clip and send it to: [email protected]