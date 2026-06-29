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Finding Freedom with Peter Crone

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EducationHealth & Wellness
Finding Freedom with Peter Crone
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21 episodes

  • Finding Freedom with Peter Crone

    20. Finding Freedom from Feeling Like It's All Up to You | Inside The Mastermind

    06/29/2026 | 1h
    What you’re about to hear are excerpts from the 3-month Mastermind program. Two Masterminders bring very different life experiences and challenges, with the common goal of finding freedom from suffering.

    In this episode, Peter works with Sam and Edi as they explore the limitations they've carried for years. Through both conversations, a deeper understanding begins to emerge around our stories about who we are, and what becomes possible when those stories are questioned.

    Interested in experiencing the Mastermind for yourself? Join a free Mastermind Preview on July 1, where you'll get a taste of the work, witness live coaching, and learn more about Mastermind 10. Register for free at petercrone.com/mm-preview
  • Finding Freedom with Peter Crone

    19. Finding Freedom from Survival Mode with Håvard

    06/17/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    In this episode, Peter sits down with Håvard as they explore the impact of growing up in an environment where conflict felt unpredictable and safety never felt certain.

    Håvard shares how, from a young age, he learned to stay alert, anticipate problems, and carry responsibility far beyond his years. What began as a way of protecting himself gradually became a life spent in survival mode, always preparing for what might go wrong.

    As the conversation unfolds, a deeper understanding begins to emerge around the pressure he has been carrying for decades, and what might be possible beyond it.
  • Finding Freedom with Peter Crone

    18. Finding Freedom from People Pleasing with Hanane

    06/03/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    In this episode, Peter sits down with Hanane as they explore the impact of growing up feeling responsible for keeping the peace in an unpredictable environment. Hanane shares how, from a very young age, she learned to stay quiet, careful, and emotionally contained in order to avoid conflict and protect those around her.

    Over time, that way of being began to shape how she relates to herself, her relationships, and her ability to fully express who she is.

    At one point, Peter asks: “What is it like to walk around now as an adult woman but you’re not free to be you?”

    As the conversation unfolds, a deeper understanding begins to emerge around the pressure of trying not to upset others, the identities we adopt to feel safe, and what becomes possible when we begin to question the roles we’ve carried for so long.
  • Finding Freedom with Peter Crone

    17. Finding Freedom from the Need to Heal with Phillip

    05/20/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    In this episode, Peter sits down with Philip, a musician and father who has spent years searching for relief from the pain, shame, and emotional exhaustion he’s carried for most of his life.

    Philip shares how childhood loss, instability, and painful experiences from his past shaped the way he relates to himself and the world around him, leaving him caught in cycles of self-soothing, addiction, and the feeling that something about him still needs to be fixed.

    At one point, Philip says, “I just want to stop running.” As the conversation unfolds, Peter explores the exhausting pressure so many people carry to escape themselves, improve themselves, or finally become enough, and what becomes possible when we stop relating to ourselves as a problem to solve.

    Disclaimer: This podcast is for informational purposes only and does not provide professional advice. The views expressed are those of the host and participants alone.
  • Finding Freedom with Peter Crone

    16. Finding Freedom from Doing It All Alone with Leonie

    04/29/2026 | 59 mins.
    In this episode, Peter sits with Leonie as they explore the experience of feeling like everything in life is up to you.

    Leonie shares how early loss and taking on responsibility at a young age shaped the way she relates to herself, her work, and the world around her. As a musician with a deep desire to reach others through her art, she finds herself feeling stuck, depleted, and carrying a weight she can’t seem to shake. As the conversation unfolds, Peter offers a deeper understanding around the patterns she’s been living in.

    If you’ve ever felt like you have to do it all on your own, or that something is holding you back despite your effort, this episode offers a powerful invitation to experience life differently.

    Disclaimer: This podcast is for informational purposes only and does not provide professional advice. The views expressed are those of the host and participants alone.
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About Finding Freedom with Peter Crone
Listen in as the Mind Architect, Peter Crone, guides everyday people from fear and limitation to profound insights and newfound freedom. Witness powerful conversations, discover new revelations, and apply these insights to your own life. Together, let’s help a billion people discover what it truly means to be free.
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