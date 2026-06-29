Finding Freedom with Peter Crone

In this episode, Peter sits down with Philip, a musician and father who has spent years searching for relief from the pain, shame, and emotional exhaustion he’s carried for most of his life.



Philip shares how childhood loss, instability, and painful experiences from his past shaped the way he relates to himself and the world around him, leaving him caught in cycles of self-soothing, addiction, and the feeling that something about him still needs to be fixed.



At one point, Philip says, “I just want to stop running.” As the conversation unfolds, Peter explores the exhausting pressure so many people carry to escape themselves, improve themselves, or finally become enough, and what becomes possible when we stop relating to ourselves as a problem to solve.



Disclaimer: This podcast is for informational purposes only and does not provide professional advice. The views expressed are those of the host and participants alone.