School of Practice
School of Practice

Edutopia
  • A Flexible Seating Arrangement That Teachers Love
    After trying numerous seating arrangements—including rows, blocks, and U shapes—educator Jay Schauer stumbled on a desk layout that outperformed them all. Edutopia’s community took notice. In this episode of School of Practice, Schauer walks listeners through the many benefits of arranging desks in L-shaped groups, including better communication, greater flexibility, and improved learning outcomes for students. Plus, we ask him how to adapt the setup for testing, tiny rooms, and a range of other real classroom challenges. Related resources: A Desk Layout Alternative to Rows and Circles A Strategic Approach to Seating Arrangements in High School 11 Smart Student Desk Layouts Research: Learning With Jigsaw: A Systematic Review Gathering All the Pieces of the Puzzle More Than 40 Years Later Boosting Student Belonging With the Jigsaw Technique
    18:07
  How to Use 'The Look' like an Expert Teacher
    It's a powerful, non-verbal classroom management tool designed to curb off-task behavior without breaking the flow of learning. Here's how to use it across grade levels. Crystal Frommert has been using "the look" in her classroom for 20 years. She says the tactic—a skeptical glance and an arched eyebrow directed at a chronic whisperer, for example—is almost universal among teachers, despite recent debates about whether the practice has run its course. Frommert, who has taught math at the middle and high school levels, explains why she thinks "the look" still works; how it fits in with other classroom management tools; and what she does to adapt it for students who may not pick up on non-verbal cues. Plus, we ask what's on everyone's mind: Can it actually work on teenagers?
    14:17
  Introducing Edutopia's School of Practice
    School of Practice, the first podcast from the team at Edutopia, brings you ready-to-use strategies to improve your teaching today. Join us for 15-minute episodes filled with smart, pedagogy-shifting advice—backed by research and test-driven by teachers just like you.
    1:13

About School of Practice

School of Practice, the first podcast from the team at Edutopia, brings you ready-to-use strategies to improve your teaching today. Join us for 15-minute episodes filled with smart, pedagogy-shifting advice—backed by research and test-driven by teachers just like you.
