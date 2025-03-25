The Let Them Theory | The Messy Podcast

S2 EP1 | Why the Right Decision Feels Wrong | The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins
Welcome to Season 2, Episode 1 of The Messy Podcast!Tagline: Why the Right Decision Feels WrongIn this episode, we explore why trusting your intuition often feels uncomfortable, the link between people-pleasing and self-betrayal, and how to act on your needs despite others' disapproval.Key Takeaways:Understand why trusting your intuition can feel uncomfortable due to the neuroscience of doubt.Discover how people-pleasing leads to self-betrayal.Learn to act on your needs despite others' disapproval.Practice:Action Step: Identify one decision you've delayed due to fear of judgment. This week, say Let Them _______, then Let Me _______.
S1 EP7 | When Adults Throw Tantrums | The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins
Welcome to Season 1, Episode 7 of The Messy Podcast!Tagline: When Adults Throw Tantrums – How to Stay Calm When Others Lose ItIn this episode, we explore why adults have emotional outbursts, the cost of engaging vs. detaching, and practical scripts to de-escalate and redirect conflict.Key Takeaways:Understand why adults throw tantrums due to amygdala hijacks and unmet needs.Learn the cost of engaging in conflicts vs. the benefits of detaching.Discover practical scripts to de-escalate and redirect conflicts.Practice:Action Step: This week, when someone erupts, practice Detach & Redirect. Text us your wins!
S1 EP6 | Loving Difficult People | The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins
Welcome to Season 1, Episode 6 of The Messy Podcast!Tagline: Loving Difficult People – How to Care Without Losing YourselfIn this episode, we explore the fine line between compassion and self-betrayal, understanding the neuroscience of empathy fatigue and resentment, and providing scripts to enforce boundaries without guilt.Key Takeaways:Understand the balance between compassion and maintaining self-respect.Learn about empathy fatigue and why helping others can feel addictive.Discover actionable scripts to set boundaries without guilt.Practice:Actionable Challenge: Identify one draining person this week and practice: "Let Them ______. Let Me ______."
S1 EP5 | Let Them Think Bad Thoughts About You | The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins
Welcome to Season 1, Episode 5 of The Messy Podcast!Tagline: Let Them Think Bad Thoughts About YouIn this episode, we explore how the fear of judgment sabotages goals and how embracing self-rejection vs. self-acceptance can turn "Let Them think bad thoughts" into personal power.Key Takeaways:Understand how fear of judgment can paralyze you.Discover the neuroscience behind our craving for approval.Learn to turn judgment into personal power by embracing self-acceptance.Practice:Actionable Challenge: Do one thing you've avoided due to fear of judgment and tag us with #LetThemJudge.
S1 EP4 | The Neuroscience of Stress | The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins
Welcome to Season 1, Episode 4 of The Messy Podcast!Tagline: The Neuroscience of Stress – Why You Can't Think StraightIn this episode, we explore how your brain's primal stress response conflicts with rational control and how chronic stress traps you in survival mode. Discover how the "Let Them" and "Let Me" techniques can reset your nervous system.Key Takeaways:Understand the brain's primal stress response vs. rational control.Learn why chronic stress keeps you in survival mode.Discover how "Let Them" + "Let Me" resets your nervous system.Practice:Listener Task: Track 3 daily stressors and apply "Let Them" + "Let Me."
