The Let Them Theory | The Messy Podcast

S2 EP1 | Why the Right Decision Feels Wrong | The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins

Welcome to Season 2, Episode 1 of The Messy Podcast!Tagline: Why the Right Decision Feels WrongIn this episode, we explore why trusting your intuition often feels uncomfortable, the link between people-pleasing and self-betrayal, and how to act on your needs despite others’ disapproval.Key Takeaways:Understand why trusting your intuition can feel uncomfortable due to the neuroscience of doubt.Discover how people-pleasing leads to self-betrayal.Learn to act on your needs despite others’ disapproval.Practice:Action Step: Identify one decision you’ve delayed due to fear of judgment. This week, say Let Them _______, then Let Me _______.Support Us: Visit https://themessypodcast.com to support our mission.Tune in to The Messy Podcast—navigating the chaos of life, one story at a time.