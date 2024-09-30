Listening Time: English Practice

Get my training and advanced episodes: https://www.patreon.com/listeningtime
English Phrasal Verbs - Back Out
English Listening - Elections
English Phrasal Verbs - Back In, Back Off
English Listening - Phobias
This podcast is for English learners who want to practice their listening comprehension in a natural way. In each episode, an American speaker talks about different topics without reading a script. He speaks in a natural way, with native words and phrases, but he speaks a little more slowly and clearly than other native speakers. Each episode includes the transcript, which you can use to help you understand the speaker. If you want my advanced podcast episodes and my specialized training, then join my membership on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/listeningtime