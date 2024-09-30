Powered by RND
Sonoro | Conner Pe
This podcast is for English learners who want to practice their listening comprehension in a natural way. In each episode, an American speaker talks about diffe...
EducationLanguage Learning

  • Using Bad Words in English
    Get my training and advanced episodes: https://www.patreon.com/listeningtime US Conversations Podcast: https://www.patreon.com/USConversations Transcript: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wABvPjALOEqLqlMWsTGTRmt4bby2qkvj/view?usp=sharing
    28:31
  • English Phrasal Verbs - Back Out
    Get my training and advanced episodes: https://www.patreon.com/listeningtime US Conversations: https://www.patreon.com/USConversations Transcript: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KsQ5FSTQmJrnMw6Qa8YoP4-5Sb5RUEvR/view?usp=sharing
    23:09
  • English Listening - Elections
    Get my training and advanced episodes: https://www.patreon.com/listeningtime US Conversations: https://www.patreon.com/USConversations Transcript: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PmWqzWYr9ZQk1l7qBtMSreCU3eo7Mwxu/view?usp=sharing
    29:54
  • English Phrasal Verbs - Back In, Back Off
    Get my training and advanced episodes: https://www.patreon.com/listeningtime US Conversations: https://www.patreon.com/USConversations Transcript: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FbLULLMw0jDNKToQKxMKvlse2C-VYtpg/view?usp=sharing
    21:10
  • English Listening - Phobias
    Get my training and advanced episodes: https://www.patreon.com/listeningtime US Conversations: https://www.patreon.com/USConversations Transcript: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10ddzJecJbc4lm5MxDzRmeJ9ISWNwB4it/view?usp=sharing
    33:19

About Listening Time: English Practice

This podcast is for English learners who want to practice their listening comprehension in a natural way. In each episode, an American speaker talks about different topics without reading a script. He speaks in a natural way, with native words and phrases, but he speaks a little more slowly and clearly than other native speakers. Each episode includes the transcript, which you can use to help you understand the speaker.
