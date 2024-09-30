Powered by RND
Am I the Genius?

youtube.com/@amithegenius
Learn something Genius today -- Am I the Genius? is a show all about collective experiences, each topic with our own comedic spin on it! You can expect a new ep...
EducationSelf-Improvement

  • Lawyers, What Did You Have to Explain a COMPLETE IDIOT You were Defending?
    Lawyers, What Did You Have to Explain a COMPLETE IDIOT You were Defending?
26:42
    26:42
  • What's the WILDEST 'Wrong Number' Call You've Ever Received?
    What's the WILDEST 'Wrong Number' Call You've Ever Received?
26:50
    26:50
  • What Great MYSTERIES have Finally been SOLVED?
    What Great MYSTERIES have Finally been SOLVED?
25:35
    25:35
  • What Happened at YOUR Job that Felt like Something Straight out of ‘The Office’?
    What Happened at YOUR Job that Felt like Something Straight out of 'The Office'?
27:33
    27:33
  • What was the Hardest PRISON HABIT to Break After Being Released?
    What was the Hardest PRISON HABIT to Break After Being Released?
26:17
    26:17

About Am I the Genius?

Learn something Genius today -- Am I the Genius? is a show all about collective experiences, each topic with our own comedic spin on it! You can expect a new episode every day with topics ranging from asking Doctors "What Happens when Surgery goes Wrong?" to asking about the "Moment that made a Calm Person Snap". Submit your own stories at 📝 amithejerk.com/submit full videos on 📺 youtube.com/@amithegenius talk to us on 📸Instagram too: @amithegenius
