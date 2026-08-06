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Culips Everyday English Podcast

Culips English Podcast
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Culips Everyday English Podcast
Latest episode

347 episodes

  • Culips Everyday English Podcast

    Chatterbox #351 – From Intermediate to Fluent

    08/06/2026 | 53 mins.
    How do you get from intermediate English to sounding almost like a native speaker? Jesús Florez did it, and he’s back on the show to tell Andrew how. He explains the years he spent creating his own English immersion at home and names the four shows that finally moved him up to an advanced level. Listen in to hear his story and his advice for taking your own English to the next level.

    Free Resources and Links

    The interactive transcript, study guide, and quizzes for this episode are free for everyone. No membership needed.

    Become a Culips member to get study materials for every episode, live speaking classes, ad-free audio, member-only perks, and more. Click here to join.

    Join our Discord community to connect with other learners and get more English practice. Click here to join.

    Jesús’s YouTube channel

    Jesús’s Instagram

    Keep an ear out for these phrases during the episode:

    A long time in the making

    To shift gears

    Give or take

    To lend itself to (something)

    A cut above (the rest)

    It bears repeating
  • Culips Everyday English Podcast

    Bonus Episode #178 – Once in a Lifetime

    08/03/2026 | 26 mins.
    Have you ever gotten a second chance at something you thought you would only get to do once? In this bonus episode, Andrew talks about the first Culips meetup in Seoul and then tells the story of trying to see one of his favorite bands play a second time. Listen along to learn some vocabulary that will help make your English more natural and improve your listening fluency.

    The Study Materials for This Episode Are Free:

    The interactive transcript, study guide, and quiz for this episode are free for everyone. No membership needed.

    Become a Culips member to get study materials for every episode, live speaking classes, ad-free audio, member-only perks, and more.

    Join our Discord community to connect with other learners and get more English practice.

    Expressions

    A turnout

    To talk into the void

    To be taken aback

    A high-water mark

    Now or never

    Once-in-a-lifetime

    To shell out

    When life gives you lemons, make lemonade

    Someone’s mind is made up

    To go through
  • Culips Everyday English Podcast

    Catch Word #294 – Touch Grass

    07/26/2026 | 21 mins.
    Have you ever looked up from your phone and realized that an hour just disappeared? In this Catch Word lesson, Andrew and Indiana teach you how to tell someone to “touch grass” and how to describe a person as “terminally online” or “chronically online.” They explain the difference in tone between these expressions, why “touch grass” can sound like a real insult, and when each one is appropriate to use.

    The Best Way to Learn with This Episode:

    Culips members get an interactive transcript, a helpful study guide, and ad-free audio for this episode.

    Take your English to the next level by becoming a Culips member. Become a Culips member now: Click here

    Members can access the ad-free version: Click here.

    Join our Discord community to connect with other learners and get more English practice. Click here to join.

    Keep an ear out for these phrases during the episode:

    To touch grass

    Terminally online / Chronically online

    To be cooped up

    To be wrapped up in something

    A break with reality

    To get the last word
  • Culips Everyday English Podcast

    Chatterbox #350 – Hyperblanding

    07/19/2026 | 36 mins.
    Have you ever traveled to a city far from home and felt like you had already been there? The same coffee shops, the same clothing stores, even the same songs playing inside the cafes. In this Chatterbox episode, Andrew and Anna talk about hyperblanding, the idea that fashion, music, food, and design all over the world are slowly becoming the same. The word comes from a 2026 trend report, and you can read more about it here.

    Listen to the full conversation to learn what hyperblanding is, decide if you agree with the idea, and build your English fluency at the same time.

    The Best Way to Learn with This Episode:

    Culips members get an interactive transcript, a helpful study guide, and ad-free audio for this episode.

    Take your English to the next level by becoming a Culips member. Become a Culips member now: Click here

    Members can access the ad-free version: Click here.

    Join our Discord community to connect with other learners and get more English practice. Click here to join.

    Keep an ear out for these phrases during the episode:

    A myriad of

    To get under someone’s skin

    To regurgitate

    Been there, done that

    To ride the wave

    Variety is the spice of life
  • Culips Everyday English Podcast

    Simplified Speech #251 – Popular baby names

    07/11/2026 | 31 mins.
    What does a name really say about a person? In this episode, Andrew and Indiana talk about baby names and the stories behind them. They chat about how naming has changed in North America since the 1950s. You’ll also hear about old-fashioned virtue names, why so many parents today want something different, and the existence of “middle names” in the U.S. and Canada.

    Culips Meetup in Seoul!

    If you are in Korea, come and meet us in person at the Culips Meetup in Seoul on July 19, from 2 to 4 PM. RSVP here.

    To build your fluency, try listening to the episode more than once and saying the new expressions out loud until you feel comfortable using them yourself.

    The Best Way to Learn with This Episode:

    Culips members get an interactive transcript, a helpful study guide, and ad-free audio for this episode.

    Take your English to the next level by becoming a Culips member. Become a Culips member now: Click here

    Members can access the ad-free version: Click here.

    Join our Discord community to connect with other learners and get more English practice. Click here to join.

    Links mentioned in this episode:

    Popular baby name data (U.S. Social Security Administration)

    List of Korean surnames (Wikipedia)

    Keep an ear out for these phrases during the episode:

    At opposite ends of the spectrum

    A hat tip to (something)

    A copycat

    Claim to fame

    To fit in

    To stand out
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About Culips Everyday English Podcast
Culips English Podcast: Practical English Learning Made Fun Learn and Explore: Join Culips for an exciting English learning journey. Our podcast focuses on teaching English idioms, slang, and phrasal verbs through fun and engaging conversations. Each episode helps you master English for real-life situations. Unique Learning Experience: Culips stands out by blending language skills with cultural insights. Our diverse hosts make learning relatable, covering a variety of everyday topics. You’ll pick up practical language skills and gain cultural understanding, enhancing your English fluency in an enjoyable way. Your Path to Fluency: As your ideal learning partner, Culips provides easy-to-understand lessons on daily English usage. Learn from native speakers and immerse in different cultures, making your English learning journey rewarding and effective.
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