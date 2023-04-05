Culips Everyday English Podcast

Simplified Speech #168 – The ballet

Do you like ballet? In this episode, Andrew and Suzanne talk about this unique style of dancing. They discuss its origins and characteristics, and explain some specific vocabulary along the way. Suzanne, a former professional dancer, shares her own story and what ballet means to her. Simplified Speech is a Culips series that features two native English speakers having clear, natural, and easy-to-understand conversations about interesting topics. These episodes are designed to help you improve your English listening and speaking skills in a fun and exciting way. Fun facts In this episode, Suzanne mentions breaking new ballet shoes. The process can include soaking them in water, pounding them with a hammer, and shaving the sole with a razor. However, despite all the effort, ballet shoes don’t last long before they need to be replaced: they lose their shape and wear out within a few weeks or sometimes even days! Expressions included in the study guide Intricate To eat, breathe, and sleep [something] To get sucked into [something] I’ll tell you what To break in [something] To dig deep Copyright: Culips.com For more information about this episode, visit culips.com. Music Credit: Something Elated by Broke for Free Image: Pixabay (Pexels.com)