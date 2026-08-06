Culips Everyday English Podcast

What does a name really say about a person? In this episode, Andrew and Indiana talk about baby names and the stories behind them. They chat about how naming has changed in North America since the 1950s. You’ll also hear about old-fashioned virtue names, why so many parents today want something different, and the existence of “middle names” in the U.S. and Canada.



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Links mentioned in this episode:



Popular baby name data (U.S. Social Security Administration)



List of Korean surnames (Wikipedia)



Keep an ear out for these phrases during the episode:



At opposite ends of the spectrum



A hat tip to (something)



A copycat



Claim to fame



To fit in



To stand out