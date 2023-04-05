Culips Everyday English Podcast

Learning English is tough stuff, but we’re here to help every step of the way. This podcast is for English language learners who want to improve their lives by ... More
Simplified Speech #169 – Andrew and Kassy catch up
In this episode, Andrew and Kassy have a catch-up and share what’s been happening in their lives lately. They talk about reading challenges, useful reading and productivity apps, and Kassy’s recent sports adventures.
The Simplified Speech series features native speakers having clear, natural, and easy-to-understand conversations. By studying with this Simplified Speech episode, you’ll improve your English listening skills, increase your vocabulary, and learn how to talk about recent events happening in your life.
Fun facts
In this episode, Andrew talks about reading in Korean, the language he’s learning. Although reading in a foreign language is often undervalued by many learners, it’s actually a very effective way to improve your language skills. It can help you learn new vocabulary, improve grammar and sentence structure, and understand the cultural nuances better.
Expressions included in the study guide
And all that jazz
To fangirl out
Smack dab in the middle
To bow out
To crave
Hooked
5/4/2023
23:48
There’s an app for that
Episode description
In this bonus episode, Andrew talks about playing the drums and selling furniture. Plus he talks about the awesome Culips member live stream from last week and teaches you a useful idiomatic expression: to be in the market for something.
4/30/2023
29:12
Simplified Speech #168 – The ballet
Do you like ballet? In this episode, Andrew and Suzanne talk about this unique style of dancing. They discuss its origins and characteristics, and explain some specific vocabulary along the way. Suzanne, a former professional dancer, shares her own story and what ballet means to her.
Simplified Speech is a Culips series that features two native English speakers having clear, natural, and easy-to-understand conversations about interesting topics. These episodes are designed to help you improve your English listening and speaking skills in a fun and exciting way.
Fun facts
In this episode, Suzanne mentions breaking new ballet shoes. The process can include soaking them in water, pounding them with a hammer, and shaving the sole with a razor. However, despite all the effort, ballet shoes don’t last long before they need to be replaced: they lose their shape and wear out within a few weeks or sometimes even days!
Expressions included in the study guide
Intricate
To eat, breathe, and sleep [something]
To get sucked into [something]
I’ll tell you what
To break in [something]
To dig deep
4/27/2023
23:48
The lost episode
Episode description
Join Andrew as he tells a story about a surprising discovery he found while organizing some files on his hard drive last week. Then after the story, Andrew teaches you a must-know phrasal verb that will improve your English fluency: to get around [something].
4/24/2023
25:32
Chatterbox #305 – Online anonymity
In this Chatterbox episode, Anna and Andrew talk about online anonymity. They share their own stories about using the internet and discuss the pros and cons of being anonymous online. They discuss how being anonymous can help people talk honestly but can also cause problems like cyberbullying and false information.
Chatterbox is the Culips series designed for intermediate and advanced English learners. The series features fascinating conversations between native English speakers, covering a variety of topics such as culture, current events, everyday life, and more. By listening to Chatterbox, you can build your vocabulary, improve your pronunciation, develop your fluency, and gain insights into native speakers' perspectives and experiences.
Fun fact
The online group Anonymous, known for its hacktivist activities, gained international attention in 2008 when they launched a series of cyber attacks against the Church of Scientology. This operation, called Project Chanology, aimed to expose the organization's alleged abuse of its members.
Expressions included in the study guide
A whistleblower
To have your cake and eat it too
Yin yang
A burner
Tribal
School of thought
