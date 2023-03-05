Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use. More
  • Side Effects of Police Gangs (with Cerise Castle)
    This week investigative journalist Cerise Castle (IG: @yourmajestcee) gives us a break down of the corrupt system of gangs in the Los Angeles Police Department.  ~ Get your Smart Funny & Black merch here! For more content, subscribe to our Youtube and Patreon!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    58:04
  • Side Effects of Mean Girls
    This isn't a Tiny Fey movie review, but a look at the toxic culture of mean girl behavior from adolescence to adulthood.  ~ Get your Smart Funny & Black merch here! For more content, subscribe to our Youtube and Patreon!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/26/2023
    43:34
  • Side of Effects of Living Out Loud Pt. 2 (with Ts Madison)
    Actress, personality, and trans advocate TS Madison spins the block for a second dose of conversation about taking up space and being unapologetically yourself. ~ Get your Smart Funny & Black merch here! For more content, subscribe to our Youtube and Patreon!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/19/2023
    50:54
  • Side of Effects of Living Out Loud Pt. 1 (with Ts Madison)
    This week the larger than life TS Madison returns to the podcast with hot takes, laughs, and why she feels so comfortable in her skin. ~ Get your Smart Funny & Black merch here! For more content, subscribe to our Youtube and Patreon!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/12/2023
    52:19
  • Side Effects of Integrity (with Melanie Fiona)
    Singer-songwriter Melanie Fiona joins us to talk about the many ways in which moving with intention and character can pave the path to success in your career and personal life.  ~ Get your Smart Funny & Black merch here! For more content, subscribe to our Youtube and Patreon!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/5/2023
    53:41

Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use.
