Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use. More
Available Episodes
5 of 273
Side Effects of Police Gangs (with Cerise Castle)
This week investigative journalist Cerise Castle (IG: @yourmajestcee) gives us a break down of the corrupt system of gangs in the Los Angeles Police Department.
~
5/3/2023
58:04
Side Effects of Mean Girls
This isn't a Tiny Fey movie review, but a look at the toxic culture of mean girl behavior from adolescence to adulthood.
~
4/26/2023
43:34
Side of Effects of Living Out Loud Pt. 2 (with Ts Madison)
Actress, personality, and trans advocate TS Madison spins the block for a second dose of conversation about taking up space and being unapologetically yourself.
~
4/19/2023
50:54
Side of Effects of Living Out Loud Pt. 1 (with Ts Madison)
This week the larger than life TS Madison returns to the podcast with hot takes, laughs, and why she feels so comfortable in her skin.
~
4/12/2023
52:19
Side Effects of Integrity (with Melanie Fiona)
Singer-songwriter Melanie Fiona joins us to talk about the many ways in which moving with intention and character can pave the path to success in your career and personal life.
~
