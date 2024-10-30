The day after Bernie Sanders’ speech at the DNC, Hasan has some follow up questions for the Senator, like “What exactly did you mean by a ceasefire in Gaza?” and “What do I tell my friends who have given up on politics?” and “Do you ever feel like blowing your brains out?”

Hasan talks with America’s only sitting Black governor on “Progressive Patriotism,” how he became a Democrat with a Republican resume, and why we should replace the military with breakdancers.

Hasan talks to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan about why Wall Street hates her, whether she has access to Jeff Bezos’ text messages, and how to cancel his membership to Planet Fitness.

Hasan sits down with Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker to ask him why he spent the budget of a Pixar movie just to get a government job, and whether the only way to beat a bad guy with a billion dollars is a good guy with a billion dollars.

Hasan talks with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg about high-speed rail porn, Space X, and why a mile of subway costs ten times more than a Marvel movie. Save 50% on your system, plus a free indoor security camera and your first month is free when you sign up for Core Monitoring. Visit https://SimpliSafe.com/HASAN to customize yours! Try SimpliSafe risk-free. If you don’t love it, return it for a full refund within 60 days. Co-Creator & Executive Producer: Hasan Minhaj Co-Creator & Executive Producer: Prashanth Venkataramanujam Executive Producer/Director: Tyler Babin Executive Producer/Showrunner: Scott Vrooman Cinematographer: Austin Morales Producer: Kayla Feng Producer: Annie Fick Associate Producer: Jaimie Van Dyke Talent Coordinator: Tanya Somanader Talent Coordinator: Kori Schulman Audio Engineer: Gunnar Nagle Camera Operator: Riede Dervay Camera Operator: Briana Sista Camera Operator: Ammar Rowaid Executive Assistant: Samuel Piland Editor: Imran Khan Assistant Editor: Julian Doan

About Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know

Two-time Peabody Award-winning comedian and noted IBS sufferer Hasan Minhaj sits down with the biggest names in politics, culture, and tech with questions that are as thought-provoking as they are absurd. Never deferential but always respectful, Hasan approaches his guests with a genuine curiosity in the hope that talking points can be left at the door. Each episode is a curated exchange tailored to each guest’s background. It’s a dumb show for curious people who are looking for answers but can’t find them, not even from their host. Because, ultimately, Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know.