Pete Buttigieg Wants to Make America Not Suck... Again?
Hasan talks with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg about high-speed rail porn, Space X, and why a mile of subway costs ten times more than a Marvel movie.
Co-Creator & Executive Producer: Hasan Minhaj
Co-Creator & Executive Producer: Prashanth Venkataramanujam
Executive Producer/Director: Tyler Babin
Executive Producer/Showrunner: Scott Vrooman
Cinematographer: Austin Morales
Producer: Kayla Feng
Producer: Annie Fick
Associate Producer: Jaimie Van Dyke
Talent Coordinator: Tanya Somanader
Talent Coordinator: Kori Schulman
Audio Engineer: Gunnar Nagle
Camera Operator: Riede Dervay
Camera Operator: Briana Sista
Camera Operator: Ammar Rowaid
Executive Assistant: Samuel Piland
Editor: Imran Khan
Assistant Editor: Julian Doan
--------
30:40
The Billionaire Governor
Hasan sits down with Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker to ask him why he spent the budget of a Pixar movie just to get a government job, and whether the only way to beat a bad guy with a billion dollars is a good guy with a billion dollars.
--------
31:55
Is Lina Khan The Most Hated Person on Wall Street?
Hasan talks to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan about why Wall Street hates her, whether she has access to Jeff Bezos’ text messages, and how to cancel his membership to Planet Fitness.
--------
29:37
Governor Wes Moore on “Progressive Patriotism”
Hasan talks with America’s only sitting Black governor on “Progressive Patriotism,” how he became a Democrat with a Republican resume, and why we should replace the military with breakdancers.
--------
28:42
Bernie Sanders on a Gaza Ceasefire
The day after Bernie Sanders’ speech at the DNC, Hasan has some follow up questions for the Senator, like “What exactly did you mean by a ceasefire in Gaza?” and “What do I tell my friends who have given up on politics?” and “Do you ever feel like blowing your brains out?”
Two-time Peabody Award-winning comedian and noted IBS sufferer Hasan Minhaj sits down with the biggest names in politics, culture, and tech with questions that are as thought-provoking as they are absurd. Never deferential but always respectful, Hasan approaches his guests with a genuine curiosity in the hope that talking points can be left at the door. Each episode is a curated exchange tailored to each guest’s background. It’s a dumb show for curious people who are looking for answers but can’t find them, not even from their host. Because, ultimately, Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know.