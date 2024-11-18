SmartLess Presents ClueLess! 101 - It’s A Numbers Game

On the debut episode of ClueLess, host Elliott Kalan and constant contestant Sean Hayes welcome Sean’s SmartLess pals Will and Jason to play a round of It’s A Numbers Game - we give you a simple math problem in the form of famous TV show titles with the numbers removed, can you solve the clues faster than Sean and friends? And even if you do, can you reckon with the MegaClue?! Subscribe to ClueLess HERE. New episodes every Monday and Thursday.Puzzles in this episode are by Matt Broussard and Josh Richmond. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ on Apple Podcasts to listen to new episodes ad-free and a whole week early.