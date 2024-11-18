Powered by RND
SmartLess

Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Will Arnett
"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences
Comedy

Available Episodes

5 of 246
  SmartLess Presents ClueLess! 101 - It's A Numbers Game
    On the debut episode of ClueLess, host Elliott Kalan and constant contestant Sean Hayes welcome Sean's SmartLess pals Will and Jason to play a round of It's A Numbers Game - we give you a simple math problem in the form of famous TV show titles with the numbers removed, can you solve the clues faster than Sean and friends? And even if you do, can you reckon with the MegaClue?! Subscribe to ClueLess HERE. New episodes every Monday and Thursday.Puzzles in this episode are by Matt Broussard and Josh Richmond.
    --------  
    15:41
  "Hugh Grant"
    This week, Hugh Grant joins us pre-coffee and commando. Diplomacy, an evil Champagne Baron, the Shanks, Greed & Laziness, and the very slippery slope of douchebaggery. "The whole thing started by mistake," it's an all-new SmartLess.
    --------  
    58:01
  "RE-RELEASE: Don Cheadle"
    Watch out, folks— it's Don Cheadle, a.k.a. "Donchalant." What is Jazz? Did Don have a good slumber last night? Get ready for some hard-hitters, like a deadly mignonette, the most rarified air, and both Kansas Cities. From our lips to pods' ears, it's an all-new SmartLess.This episode was originally released on 4/8/24.
    --------  
    1:06:24
  "Jude Law"
    Hey Jude… Law. Make room for a new best friend this week, as we have a run in with the Law. Aliens, storytelling, separating the jaw, and a 3 job off-ramp. There's no brain in the full-body scan… it's an all-new SmartLess.
    --------  
    1:05:05
  "Alicia Keys"
    Listener, if you please: it's Alicia Keys. Stride piano, a concrete jungle, the audacity to write a song, a double negative, and a double positive. "That's the vibe right there…" on an all-new SmartLess.
    --------  
    1:05:59

About SmartLess

"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and newfound knowledge to feed the SmartLess mind. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ on Apple Podcasts to listen to new episodes ad-free and a whole week early.
