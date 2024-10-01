Andrew Schulz's Flagrant with Akaash Singh

Cody Rhodes on Roman Reigns “Beef”, Finishing Fathers Legacy, & Vince McMahon Story

yerrrr WWE CHAMP Cody Rhodes came to Flagrant studios to show off the belt, talk to us about this insane Vince McMahon documentary, help break down some wrestling beef for us and tell us his insane rise, fall and story within the world of professional wrestling. INDULGE 00:00 Intro 00:57 Vince Doc is truly incredible + Rep it properly 3:33 Cody is THE White Meat Baby Face 6:48 Finishing The Story + Being a Nepobaby 9:31 Dusty Rhodes + Hall of Fame Speech 12:02 Start in WWE, highs and lows + felt locked in 14:24 Little battles, Hated being Stardust + Work on your craft 19:29 Dustin liked Goldust, Father proud too 22:42 Leaving WWE, burn. the boats + huge risk 26:12 Living check to check + Brandi had his back 27:58 Posting "The List" + Seeing his impact 33:50 Bullet Club + Meltzer's tweet "I'll take that bet" 41:00 All-In mania + Things that went wrong 46:12 Tony Khan connect + AEW being created 52:57 Worst experience as Indie + "dead or in jail" 57:30 How much was Cody making? 59:32 What is the Cody Lie? 1:02:47 Why shake the cage again? 1:04:25 Vince's offer + Cody owning his IP 1:10:02 1 match + Why not challenge for title on AEW? 1:14:14 Seth Rollins + nerve-wracking return 1:16:15 Need guidance on being Face v Heel 1:24:15 The Pec injury 1:29:29 Pure enjoyment, the "f word" + 100% real 1:34:43 Focus group every night + Triple H calling the play for 39 1:38:37 Brock Lesnar's rub + unbelievable professional 1:41:18 The Rock's return + being heartbroken 1:44:36 We want Cody + Rock becoming The Final Boss 1:49:06 Not the best of friends with The Rock 1:51:07 Seth Rollins is the man 1:57:02 "Finish The Story" + Real moments 2:02:58 "Thank you for the house" + Roman is incredible 2:04:14 How hard is this the schedule? 2:05:05 Behind the scenes tension + We need the tan 2:08:30 We need attachment + find your thing 2:11:28 Recruitment, the It factor + Mega Man moves 2:16:32 How to work the crowd 2:18:55 Learning your opponent + speaking Carnie 2:21:11 Not trying to crack up + Modern WWE 2:27:59 Emulating sports now + Biggest pops 2:31:46 Why does a character plateau? 2:34:25 How long can Cody go on for? 2:38:27 Honoring Dusty Rhodes with mom 2:42:01 Cody's daughter changed EVERYTHING