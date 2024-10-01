Andrew Schulz's Flagrant with Akaash Singh

Trump's America is Less Weird & Why the Dems NEED Bernie
YERRRR, we're back and discussing Alexx's new big purchase, why the Dems are weird and how that was their downfall, pontificating on Crypto's potential new heights, breaking down our thoughts on the upcoming fights and much much more on today's episode of Flagrant. INDULGE
00:00 Intro
00:42 Alexx got a Cyber Truck + Tax deductibles
5:53 We didn’t get paid for Trump interview
9:41 Return of Barack? Perception of Dems
18:00 Dems are WEIRD
27:20 Destroying Bernie, Abortion + We need Primaries
41:00 Revolution? DEI’s impact + Can Collector Red Army
57:52 Dems spent over a Billy???
59:15 People jockeying for Cabinet positions
1:03:00 Tom Homan is THAT LIFE + We need C0K3
1:21:21 Crypto is UP + leasing Cyber Truck
1:36:39 Don’t give Portnoy a reason to get up in the morning
1:34:29 What would you do for $12m? Zach Bryan diss track
1:43:59 Jake Paul v Mike Tyson
1:53:41 El Salvador is LIT
1:57:41 Akaash giving speech at Oxford Union
2:00:09 UFC - Jon Jones will win, Pereira & Best fights
2:10:08 You get a gift basket
2:12:56
Trump Wins, Why the Dems Failed, & America’s Future
00:00 Intro
1:13 Reactions to the Election
5:47 Was this a referendum on Liberal politics?
8:11 Is legacy media finished? Connections through podcasts
13:39 Talk to everyone, not a specific group
18:16 We will never know if Kamala was a good candidate
21:43 Kamala represented the establishment + Cheney blunder
28:04 Pete could win but only as a top + didn’t want the risk
30:33 Roe v Wade is 2nd Amendment for women
37:02 What do we hope for? Elon efficiency
51:21 Gonna end foreign wars? Project 2025? 3rd term?
1:02:28 We got Trump elected + we asked Kamala to come on
1:06:23 Hoping people calm down + do you trust JD Vance?
1:10:49 Rejection of Dems’ positioning + Celebrity moves nothing
1:15:50 Latinos turnout + Are jokes just jokes?
1:18:02 Tony’s joke didn’t make sense in New York
1:19:10 What does the media do? Same plays from before
1:23:14 Big Tech involvement is concerning
1:27:31 Young Thug’s FREE + Lil Wayne didn’t seem ready for Super Bowl
1:31:11 We want no problems with 50 Cent + TraxNYC self-promotion
1:39:00 We want Dr Umar + he needs to get PAID
1:42:46
Cody Rhodes on Roman Reigns “Beef”, Finishing Fathers Legacy, & Vince McMahon Story
yerrrr WWE CHAMP Cody Rhodes came to Flagrant studios to show off the belt, talk to us about this insane Vince McMahon documentary, help break down some wrestling beef for us and tell us his insane rise, fall and story within the world of professional wrestling. INDULGE
00:00 Intro
00:57 Vince Doc is truly incredible + Rep it properly
3:33 Cody is THE White Meat Baby Face
6:48 Finishing The Story + Being a Nepobaby
9:31 Dusty Rhodes + Hall of Fame Speech
12:02 Start in WWE, highs and lows + felt locked in
14:24 Little battles, Hated being Stardust + Work on your craft
19:29 Dustin liked Goldust, Father proud too
22:42 Leaving WWE, burn. the boats + huge risk
26:12 Living check to check + Brandi had his back
27:58 Posting “The List” + Seeing his impact
33:50 Bullet Club + Meltzer’s tweet “I’ll take that bet”
41:00 All-In mania + Things that went wrong
46:12 Tony Khan connect + AEW being created
52:57 Worst experience as Indie + ”dead or in jail”
57:30 How much was Cody making?
59:32 What is the Cody Lie?
1:02:47 Why shake the cage again?
1:04:25 Vince’s offer + Cody owning his IP
1:10:02 1 match + Why not challenge for title on AEW?
1:14:14 Seth Rollins + nerve-wracking return
1:16:15 Need guidance on being Face v Heel
1:24:15 The Pec injury
1:29:29 Pure enjoyment, the “f word” + 100% real
1:34:43 Focus group every night + Triple H calling the play for 39
1:38:37 Brock Lesnar’s rub + unbelievable professional
1:41:18 The Rock’s return + being heartbroken
1:44:36 We want Cody + Rock becoming The Final Boss
1:49:06 Not the best of friends with The Rock
1:51:07 Seth Rollins is the man
1:57:02 “Finish The Story” + Real moments
2:02:58 “Thank you for the house” + Roman is incredible
2:04:14 How hard is this the schedule?
2:05:05 Behind the scenes tension + We need the tan
2:08:30 We need attachment + find your thing
2:11:28 Recruitment, the It factor + Mega Man moves
2:16:32 How to work the crowd
2:18:55 Learning your opponent + speaking Carnie
2:21:11 Not trying to crack up + Modern WWE
2:27:59 Emulating sports now + Biggest pops
2:31:46 Why does a character plateau?
2:34:25 How long can Cody go on for?
2:38:27 Honoring Dusty Rhodes with mom
2:42:01 Cody’s daughter changed EVERYTHING
Pick up your copy of WWE 2K24: https://wwe.2k.com/2k24/buy/
2:57:38
Schulz Special Update + Trump Funniest Moments So Far
YERRRRRR, Schulz has a NEw updaTe on his Forthcoming speciaL tapIng that you won't eXpect. The boys get political and dissect the funniest moments from the campaign trail; discuss the best documentary out there right now; and discuss Musk's possibly flawed voting system. All that and much much more on today's episode of Flagrant - INDULGE

Presale Begins Thursday, October 24th at 10AM ET

Code: ANDREW

TheAndrewSchulz.com

Show: Saturday, November 30

The Beacon Theatre, New York City
Presale Begins Thursday, October 24th at 10AM ET
Code: ANDREW
TheAndrewSchulz.com
Show: Saturday, November 30
The Beacon Theatre, New York City
00:00 The Special is at the Beacon Theater
00:54 Saying its dead = revives it
1:34 Akaash is hating the Cowboys + Hotseat
3:20 Supporters going too far + Bob Dylan Devil deal
9:45 FREE the Menendez brothers
14:57 Or Maybe keep them in prison
19:00 Mark Jackson All Due Respect
20:50 Surprised Party, Grateful for NOT cheating + Weaponised incompetence
29:58 Mark walks the baby
31:19 Yankees are winning + Dodgers are turncoats
37:14 Vince McMahon doc is incredible + Elite Storytelling
51:35 Stone Cold was the man + Brutal honesty
56:14 Swaying the election + Trump fries was a good look
1:03:00 Trump Comedy moments + Kamala's Klapback
1:13:33 Kamala performs under fire + Dems v Republicans tactics
1:20:29 Progressiveness has different meanings
1:25:00 Sober October, Whoop W**kers + Sleeping better
1:33:44 Thought experiments = policy? Only YTs can make jokes
1:38:27 The History of Man
1:43:13 Jussie Smollett Nigerian Brothers + Dr Umar Election Special
1:45:28 Musk "paying" for registrations + No-one paid Andrew $50k
1:49:28 Don't mess with Coffeezilla, Tates' grift + Criminal cases
2:00:37 Liam Payne passing away
2:02:39 Deadbeat kids, Father performances + Gagnon Family News
2:08:50 Dov is a GREAT guy
2:13:51 Alexx's fit today
2:17:18 Made Up Beer Pong rules + Jews made the 3 point line
2:20:13 Dov's confidence is unmatched
2:36:47
Trump Pod Aftermath: Media Spins, Canceled Special Taping and more…
Yerrr crazy things have occurred, so we had to explain what we think is going on and give our behind the scenes stories of what it was like meeting a President. We also had to get some jokes off about the new Chris Columbus info drop, media spinning the hell out of Schulz, Mark being a father, & much much more. INDULGE!
00:00 Intro
00:22 Trump is winning by a landslide
3:56 Trump called Alexx bald
4:39 What did Trump smell like?
6:41 He doesn't like Shane Gillis' impression? Other Qs
14:58 Everyone found what they wanted
18:26 How do you identify the grift?
20:40 We wish interview went on longer
23:24 Venue cancels Schulz's Special taping
30:05 Kamala Hype dying down? + Prevent defense
39:13 Down-low Trump supporters
41:14 Michael Jackson lived in Trump Tower
51:56 Christopher Columbus is Jewish
56:20 Trump performs better than his polling
59:01 Right's reclaiming h*eing + Who's more attractive?
1:02:29 Roe v Wade is coming back
1:06:58 No nerves before Trump
1:10:08 Mark doesn't wanna be HOME + Beef Tallow Deodorant
1:13:19 Daddy Mark experiences, Church + "Feel everything"
1:22:21 Gagnon merch = breast milk + Out with the baby
1:25:55 Homebirths should be illegal
1:30:14 Seeing the light, Reflexes + When do we see the baby?
1:33:40 Miles feels useless now
