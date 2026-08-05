On this episode, Heather is feeling the stress of “back to school”, and per usual she didn’t do her summer reading. She gets her energy out with Robin at a Home Goods that would convince any non shoppers to try it out. Voicemails from teachers, that first workout back, why everything has protein and what is up with asking for a coast lawyer.



Episode Sponsors:



Head to https://www.squarespace.com/absolutely to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain using code absolutely.



For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you visit Nutrafol.com and enter promo code ABSOLUTELYNOT.



Download the Bilt app and join the membership for where you live, at joinbilt.com/absolutely. Use our link so they know we sent you.



See the reviews, see what stands out, and see if BetterHelp is right for you. Visit Betterhelp.com/absolutely.



Upgrade your everyday. Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to Quince.com/absolutely. Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada and the UK, too.



Visit drinksilentflower.com/golf-widow and use code ABSOLUTELY at checkout for 15% off your first order.



Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.



Produced by Dear Media.

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.