New character unlocked - Everyone please welcome Justice to DBR! This week, Bretman and Justice dive into your spooky dating stories and share some of their own chilling experiences.Produced by Dear Media.

This week on DBR, listen in as we share the different types of Aswangs and uncover the myths that have haunted generations. Produced by Dear Media.

Happy Birthday Cleo (and Happy Halloween)! This week on DBR, Bretman and Cleo rate and review their past Halloween looks.

This week on DBR, Bretman looks back on the past few months of his podcast, sharing his journey of practicing gratitude and exploring what it truly means to live life as Bretman Rock.Produced by Dear Media

Join your fav gay cousins as they catch up and share what they're most (and least) greatful for this holiday season.Produced by Dear Media

About DaBaddest Radio

DaBaddest Radio, hosted by Bretman Rock, is a confidence boosting show where he's bringing his signature style and attitude to each episode. We'll be talking about why Bretman (and you!) are truly the baddest, from having the best hair in the game to living unapologetically.