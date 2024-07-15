Powered by RND
DaBaddest Radio

Dear Media
DaBaddest Radio, hosted by Bretman Rock, is a confidence boosting show where he's bringing his signature style and attitude to each episode. We'll be talking ab...
LeisureComedy

Available Episodes

  • We're Finally Coming Out Of The Closet
    Join your fav gay cousins as they catch up and share what they're most (and least) greatful for this holiday season.Produced by Dear MediaSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    55:28
  • Wow The Universe Loves Me
    This week on DBR, Bretman looks back on the past few months of his podcast, sharing his journey of practicing gratitude and exploring what it truly means to live life as Bretman Rock.Produced by Dear MediaSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    34:55
  • Cleo Invented Halloween
    Happy Birthday Cleo (and Happy Halloween)! This week on DBR, Bretman and Cleo rate and review their past Halloween looks.﻿See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    43:38
  • Educating Yall on Filipino Monsters (Aswang)
    This week on DBR, listen in as we share the different types of Aswangs and uncover the myths that have haunted generations. Produced by Dear Media.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    1:15:29
  • Creepy Dating Stories *REAL*
    New character unlocked - Everyone please welcome Justice to DBR! This week, Bretman and Justice dive into your spooky dating stories and share some of their own chilling experiences.Produced by Dear Media. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    54:09

About DaBaddest Radio

DaBaddest Radio, hosted by Bretman Rock, is a confidence boosting show where he's bringing his signature style and attitude to each episode. We'll be talking about why Bretman (and you!) are truly the baddest, from having the best hair in the game to living unapologetically.
