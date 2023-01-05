The You Should Know Podcast is hosted by Peyton Hardin and co hosted by Cameron Kennedy. These two best friends don't shy away from sharing their most revealing... More
WE WENT BROKE! -You Should Know Podcast-
0:23 ANNOUNCEMENT
2:35 Cam Joins
6:25 NECTAR LAUNCH WEEKEND
11:32 Club Behavior
14:56 Head out The Window
18:53 Do You Change your Socks?
25:56 City Birds
31:35 POP CULTURE
36:50 How Do You Dry Off
43:03 Wiping With Paper Towels
45:38 Broke Boys
50:16 The SENSES Test w/ Mama liv
56:56 Smell Like Warm
1:02:12 Peyton Goes METAL!
1:03:01 ANNOUNCEMENT
5/1/2023
1:04:32
CATFISHED MY EX! -You Should Know Podcast
4/17/2023
53:40
WE DON'T WIPE -You Should Know Podcast-
0:00 INTRO
3:58 Cam Joins
11:54 Height/Heigth
15:30 Strange Panic Attacks
20:52 INSANE Screen Saver
26:08 We Can’t Cry
31:29 Solitary Confinement
36:14 The Animal Debate
43:00 We Don’t Wipe
52:45 Horror Fan Experience
59:52 ANNOUNCEMENT
4/10/2023
1:02:22
CUDDLE BUDDIES -You Should Know Podcast -
4:53 Cam Joins
10:34 Naps Are HARD
14:24 Peyton’s Nightmares
19:05 Our Feet
20:45 Spanish Batman
22:57 Peyton’s Cheeks
24:56 Car Problems/Uber From HE11
26:33 Cuddle Buddies
29:37 RADIUS
31:15 Uber from HE11 pt2
34:09 INTRUSIVE ZOOMIES
35:26 POP CULTURE
47:42 DRIVING DEBATE
55:41 who’s cleaner?
1:02:12 Cams Surprise Gift
1:03:48 ANNOUNCEMENTS
4/3/2023
1:05:43
SWEAT MONSTER -You Should Know Podcast-
0:00 Intro
6:03 CAM JOINS
11:22 Peyton was Robbed
16:22 Beef Teeth
17:25 Sweat Monster
21:41 Imaginary Friends
24:31 Talking to Buildings
28:07 ZOOMIES
31:10 Peyton gets injured
34:04 POP CULTURE
39:00 WWE MEMORIES
42:55 wax boogies lollipop
44:44 Say my name
46:38 Steam on Food
51:02 Costume Fear
51:44 Halloween Thug
54:09 Poo my pants
58:48 ANNOUNCEMENTS
