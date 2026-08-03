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237 episodes
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00:00 WEARING THE SAME OUTFIT
1:50 IS AN "AIRPORT UNIFORM" NORMAL?
3:46 SCHOOL UNIFORMS ARE GROSS
05:43 TELLING YOUR FRIEND THEY SMELL
14:55 HOW TO TAKE IT OUT?
20:28 CLAUDE
22:11 FINDING PARTNER ON DATING APP
27:47 ONE NIGHT STAND RULES
36:46 ROCKET MONEY
38:26 MAKING OUR HOOKUP RULES
42:46 CAM IS A VICTIM
46:25 MANSCAPED
48:00 HOW DO THEATERS GET MOVIES?
57:49 HOW DO FIRE ALARMS WORK?
1:01:35 FINDING THE ANSWER
1:03:09 KALSHI
1:04:22 RIDGE
1:06:09 CAM BREAKS PEYTONS HEART
1:14:47 ANNOUNCEMENTS
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- PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/YouShouldKnowPodcast
TOUR TICKETS: https://www.youshouldknowstudios.com
YSK UNPLUGGED: https://www.youtube.com/@YSK.UNPLUGGED
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/people/You-Should-Know-Podcast/61552092953106/
NEW TWITCH CHANNEL: https://m.twitch.tv/peytonhardin/home
00:00 RETURN OF ESPRESSO
00:44 PEYTONS INSANE BRUISES
02:44 WE FELL OFF STAGE
09:43 WATCHING THE ODYSSEY *GONE WRONG*
15:38 AIRPORT BATHROOM CHAOS
20:35 EVEN REALITIES
23:08 SHE GRABBED OUR LUGGAGE
25:19 GETTING SICK ON A PLANE
29:44 THE CRAZIEST CHILDRENS BOOK EVER
35:20 MANSCAPED
37:03 LIVE STREAMING ACROSS THE OCEAN
43:04 PEYTON GOES TO STREAMER UNIVERSITY
47:40 HIMS
49:19 FIREWORKS DEBATE
53:33 CRYING TO HAKA’S
55:07 KOOZIE’S ARE POINTLESS
57:28 WYR: MOAN vs CLAP
1:02:12 BOOKING.COM
1:03:47 BANNED SCHOOL LUNCHES
1:12:40 CAM GETS PRANKED!
1:13:52 EATING PEANUT BUTTER CHEESE CRACKERS
1:19:35 MARKELL WASHINGTON UPDATE
1:24:57 ANNOUNCEMENTS
Todays Sponsors:
Even Realities - To get 10% off Even Ring 1 and/or Even Clip with your Even G2 smart glasses order, visit https://evenrealities.com and use promo code YSK
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Hims - To get simple, online access to personalized, affordable care for ED, Hair Loss, and more, visit https://hims.com/YSK
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- PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/YouShouldKnowPodcast
TOUR TICKETS: https://www.youshouldknowstudios.com
YSK UNPLUGGED: https://www.youtube.com/@YSK.UNPLUGGED
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/people/You-Should-Know-Podcast/61552092953106/
NEW TWITCH CHANNEL: https://m.twitch.tv/peytonhardin/home
00:00 WE ARE DONE WITH BASKETBALL
1:41 PEYTON'S WEARING KID CLOTHES
4:49 DREAM-CON RECAP
6:54 IGNORED ON LIVE STREAM
14:30 CRAZY BRUNCH CONVERSATION
19:30 FACTOR
20:51 SLAP A** FRIDAYS
25:18 AMERICA IS 400 YEARS OLD
27:34 EXPOSED IN A WINDOW
33:17 CASH APP
35:03 CAMJULZ
37:11 APHRODISIAC PARTY
40:54 APHRODISIAC QUIZ!
44:23 SHOPIFY
45:43 WHITE CHOCOLATE DEBATE
47:43 COOKIE KRISP IS THE BEST CEREAL
51:00 WATER-TOWERS DON’T MAKE SENSE
56:05 FABLETICS
57:38 LOSING $1,000,000
1:07:26 SECRETLY HAVING A KID
1:11:12 ANNOUNCEMENTS
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- PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/YouShouldKnowPodcast
TOUR TICKETS: https://www.youshouldknowstudios.com
YSK UNPLUGGED: https://www.youtube.com/@YSK.UNPLUGGED
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/people/You-Should-Know-Podcast/61552092953106/
NEW TWITCH CHANNEL: https://m.twitch.tv/peytonhardin/home
00:00 CAMS FREESTYLE RAP
1:30 ROUND OF APPLAUSE PLEASE?
3:03 GETTING PLASTIC SURGERY
5:05 BELGIUM IS GERMAN
6:43 WORST 4TH OF JULY STORY
18:15 MY TOOTH FELL OUT
24:01 NO AC IN THE HOUSE
25:06 RENEE ANNOUNCEMENT
26:21 PEYTON’S NEW TALENT
27:24 BETTER HELP
28:50 REVERSE WORD TEST
34:29 WHAT HAPPENED WITH YOUR EX?
36:24 BOOKING.COM
37:39 READING TEXT FROM MY EX
42:56 CAM WALKED IN ON PEYTON
46:35 ROCKET MONEY
48:22 APPLE SAUCE DEBATE
54:33 CHRIS BROWN KISSED ME
59:45 ARREST RENEE DOORDASH
1:00:15 QUO
1:01:22 MARS MEN
1:02:56 RENEE DOORDASH STORY
1:12:33 SURPRISE DATE GONE WRONG
1:17:28 ANNOUNCEMENTS
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Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/YouShouldKnowPodcast
TOUR TICKETS: https://www.youshouldknowstudios.com
YSK UNPLUGGED: https://www.youtube.com/@YSK.UNPLUGGED
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/people/You-Should-Know-Podcast/61552092953106/
NEW TWITCH CHANNEL: https://m.twitch.tv/peytonhardin/home
00:00 TOUR RECAP
2:24 EXPOSING EACH OTHER!
6:35 CAMS CRINGEY NAPS
9:58 EXPOSING PEYTONS CO-DEPENDENCY
13:17 ATTACKED IN THE GYM
14:30 SEA VS OCEAN DEBATE
18:30 THE "WATER ANIMALS" DEBATE
21:02 HIMS
22:18 DINE IN MOVIE THEATER UPDATE
29:43 CLAUDE
31:28 GETTING CALLED OUT… AGAIN
36:30 AWKWARD FAN PHOTOS
41:12 BOOKING.COM
42:04 PILOT SINGING ON A PLANE
47:37 BREAKFAST APPETIZER DEBATE
52:16 MARS MEN
53:46 GLD
55:26 ENGAGEMENT PRANK
1:06:54 ANNOUNCEMENTS
Todays Sponsors:
Hims - To get simple, online access to personalized, affordable care for ED, Hair Loss, and more, visit https://hims.com/YSK
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Booking.com - Go on, book that trip—it's easy with Booking.com. https://www.booking.com
Mars Men - For a limited time, our listeners get 50% off FOR LIFE, Free Shipping, AND 3 Free Gifts at Mars Men at https://Mengotomars.com.
GLD - New customers get 40% off with code YSK at https://gld.com. #ad
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About You Should Know Podcast
The You Should Know Podcast is hosted by Peyton Hardin and co hosted by Cameron Kennedy. These two best friends don't shy away from sharing their most revealing secrets and making fun of each-other in a way only the closest of friends can do.Podcast website
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