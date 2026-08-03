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00:00 WEARING THE SAME OUTFIT

1:50 IS AN "AIRPORT UNIFORM" NORMAL?

3:46 SCHOOL UNIFORMS ARE GROSS

05:43 TELLING YOUR FRIEND THEY SMELL

14:55 HOW TO TAKE IT OUT?

20:28 CLAUDE

22:11 FINDING PARTNER ON DATING APP

27:47 ONE NIGHT STAND RULES

36:46 ROCKET MONEY

38:26 MAKING OUR HOOKUP RULES

42:46 CAM IS A VICTIM

46:25 MANSCAPED

48:00 HOW DO THEATERS GET MOVIES?

57:49 HOW DO FIRE ALARMS WORK?

1:01:35 FINDING THE ANSWER

1:03:09 KALSHI

1:04:22 RIDGE

1:06:09 CAM BREAKS PEYTONS HEART

1:14:47 ANNOUNCEMENTS



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