The You Should Know Podcast is hosted by Peyton Hardin and co hosted by Cameron Kennedy. These two best friends don't shy away from sharing their most revealing... More
The You Should Know Podcast is hosted by Peyton Hardin and co hosted by Cameron Kennedy. These two best friends don't shy away from sharing their most revealing... More

  • WE WENT BROKE! -You Should Know Podcast-
    LIVE SHOW TICKETS: https://www.axs.com/events/481891/you-should-know-tickets PATREON AVAILABLE NOW: https://www.patreon.com/YouShouldKnowPodcast SNAPCHAT: https://t.snapchat.com/rbfrNcAG0:00 Preview 0:23 ANNOUNCEMENT 2:35 Cam Joins 6:25 NECTAR LAUNCH WEEKEND 11:32 Club Behavior 14:56 Head out The Window 18:53 Do You Change your Socks? 25:56 City Birds 31:35 POP CULTURE 36:50 How Do You Dry Off 43:03 Wiping With Paper Towels 45:38 Broke Boys 50:16 The SENSES Test w/ Mama liv 56:56 Smell Like Warm 1:02:12 Peyton Goes METAL! 1:03:01 ANNOUNCEMENT YouShouldKnow P.O. BOX 191564 2825 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, Texas 75219 FOLLOW PEYTON: https://instagram.com/psh8?igshid=ZDg1NjBiNjg= JOIN THE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/V5WYhSte2R GRAB SOME MERCH: https://www.youshouldknowstudios.com/shop
    5/1/2023
    1:04:32
  • CATFISHED MY EX! -You Should Know Podcast
    LIVE SHOW: JUNE 30TH SOUTHSIDE MUSIC HALL DALLAS, TX TICKETS AVAILABLE LATER THIS WEEK PATREON AVAILABLE NOW: https://www.patreon.com/YouShouldKnowPodcast SNAPCHAT: https://t.snapchat.com/rbfrNcAG Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code PSH at MANSCAPED.com! #ad #manscapedpod YouShouldKnow P.O. BOX 191564 2825 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, Texas 75219 FOLLOW PEYTON: https://instagram.com/psh8?igshid=ZDg1NjBiNjg= JOIN THE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/V5WYhSte2R GRAB SOME MERCH: https://www.youshouldknowstudios.com/shop SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/3uOGJH6... ITUNES: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... FOLLOW ME! Instagram: @psh8 CAM: @Camkennedy22 Tiktok: @thepsh8
    4/17/2023
    53:40
  • WE DON'T WIPE -You Should Know Podcast-
    PATREON AVAILABLE NOW: https://www.patreon.com/YouShouldKnowPodcast SNAPCHAT: https://t.snapchat.com/rbfrNcAG Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code PSH at MANSCAPED.com! #ad #manscapedpod 0:00 INTRO 3:58 Cam Joins 11:54 Height/Heigth 15:30 Strange Panic Attacks 20:52 INSANE Screen Saver 26:08 We Can’t Cry 31:29 Solitary Confinement 36:14 The Animal Debate 43:00 We Don’t Wipe 52:45 Horror Fan Experience 59:52 ANNOUNCEMENT YouShouldKnow P.O. BOX 191564 2825 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, Texas 75219 FOLLOW PEYTON: https://instagram.com/psh8?igshid=ZDg1NjBiNjg= JOIN THE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/V5WYhSte2R GRAB SOME MERCH: https://www.youshouldknowstudios.com/shop SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/3uOGJH6... ITUNES: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... FOLLOW ME! Instagram: @psh8 CAM: @Camkennedy22 Tiktok: @thepsh8
    4/10/2023
    1:02:22
  • CUDDLE BUDDIES -You Should Know Podcast -
    PATREON AVAILABLE NOW: https://www.patreon.com/YouShouldKnowPodcast SNAPCHAT: https://t.snapchat.com/rbfrNcAG0:00 Intro/CELEBRATION 4:53 Cam Joins 10:34 Naps Are HARD 14:24 Peyton’s Nightmares 19:05 Our Feet 20:45 Spanish Batman 22:57 Peyton’s Cheeks 24:56 Car Problems/Uber From HE11 26:33 Cuddle Buddies 29:37 RADIUS 31:15 Uber from HE11 pt2 34:09 INTRUSIVE ZOOMIES 35:26 POP CULTURE 47:42 DRIVING DEBATE 55:41 who’s cleaner? 1:02:12 Cams Surprise Gift 1:03:48 ANNOUNCEMENTS YouShouldKnow P.O. BOX 191564 2825 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, Texas 75219 FOLLOW PEYTON: https://instagram.com/psh8?igshid=ZDg1NjBiNjg= JOIN THE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/V5WYhSte2R GRAB SOME MERCH: https://www.youshouldknowstudios.com/shop
    4/3/2023
    1:05:43
  • SWEAT MONSTER -You Should Know Podcast-
    PATREON AVAILABLE NOW: https://www.patreon.com/YouShouldKnowPodcast SNAPCHAT: https://t.snapchat.com/rbfrNcAG Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code PSH at MANSCAPED.com! #ad #manscapedpod 0:00 Intro 6:03 CAM JOINS 11:22 Peyton was Robbed 16:22 Beef Teeth 17:25 Sweat Monster 21:41 Imaginary Friends 24:31 Talking to Buildings 28:07 ZOOMIES 31:10 Peyton gets injured 34:04 POP CULTURE 39:00 WWE MEMORIES 42:55 wax boogies lollipop 44:44 Say my name 46:38 Steam on Food 51:02 Costume Fear 51:44 Halloween Thug 54:09 Poo my pants 58:48 ANNOUNCEMENTS YouShouldKnow P.O. BOX 191564 2825 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, Texas 75219 FOLLOW PEYTON: https://instagram.com/psh8?igshid=ZDg1NjBiNjg= JOIN THE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/V5WYhSte2R GRAB SOME MERCH: https://www.youshouldknowstudios.com/shop SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/3uOGJH6... ITUNES: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... FOLLOW ME! Instagram: @psh8 CAM: @Camkennedy22 Tiktok: @thepsh8
    3/27/2023
    1:01:32

About You Should Know Podcast

The You Should Know Podcast is hosted by Peyton Hardin and co hosted by Cameron Kennedy. These two best friends don't shy away from sharing their most revealing secrets and making fun of each-other in a way only the closest of friends can do.
