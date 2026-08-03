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You Should Know Podcast

Wood Elf Media
ComedyComedy Interviews
You Should Know Podcast
Latest episode

237 episodes

  • You Should Know Podcast

    TESTING STRANGE HOOK UP RULES! -You Should Know Podcast-

    08/03/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/YouShouldKnowPodcast
    TOUR TICKETS: https://www.youshouldknowstudios.com
    YSK UNPLUGGED: https://www.youtube.com/@YSK.UNPLUGGED
    FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/people/You-Should-Know-Podcast/61552092953106/

    NEW TWITCH CHANNEL: https://m.twitch.tv/peytonhardin/home

    00:00 WEARING THE SAME OUTFIT
    1:50 IS AN "AIRPORT UNIFORM" NORMAL?
    3:46 SCHOOL UNIFORMS ARE GROSS
    05:43 TELLING YOUR FRIEND THEY SMELL
    14:55 HOW TO TAKE IT OUT?
    20:28 CLAUDE
    22:11 FINDING PARTNER ON DATING APP
    27:47 ONE NIGHT STAND RULES
    36:46 ROCKET MONEY
    38:26 MAKING OUR HOOKUP RULES
    42:46 CAM IS A VICTIM
    46:25 MANSCAPED
    48:00 HOW DO THEATERS GET MOVIES?
    57:49 HOW DO FIRE ALARMS WORK?
    1:01:35 FINDING THE ANSWER
    1:03:09 KALSHI
    1:04:22 RIDGE
    1:06:09 CAM BREAKS PEYTONS HEART
    1:14:47 ANNOUNCEMENTS

    Todays Sponsors:
    Claude - For problems worth solving, get started with Claude at https://claude.ai/ysk and check out Claude Pro for access to all features mentioned in today's episode.

    Rocket Money - Take control of your finances and cancel unwanted subscriptions with Rocket Money at https://RocketMoney.com/YSK.

    Manscaped - Thanks to MANSCAPED for sponsoring today’s episode! Get 15% OFF your entire order with promo code YSK at https://manscaped.com

    Kalshi - Download the Kalshi app and use code YSK to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25. http://kalshi.com/r/YSK

    Ridge - Get 10% Off your entire order & take advantage of Ridge’s Annual Sweepstakes by going to https://www.Ridge.com/YSK #Ridgepod
    NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the promotion territory, who have reached the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence. Void elsewhere & where prohibited by law. Enter by 9:00 a.m. USPT on 8 September 2026. 2 winners, prizes total ARV: up to approx. $539,165 CAD / £284,170. Skill-testing question required in CA. See Official Rules at ridge.com/pages/rules for complete eligibility, entry instructions, how to enter without a purchase, entry limits, prize details, odds, and restrictions. Sponsor: The Ridge Wallet LLC.

    FOLLOW PEYTON: https://instagram.com/psh8?igshid=ZDg1NjBiNjg=
    JOIN THE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/V5WYhSte2R
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • You Should Know Podcast

    EATING BANNED SCHOOL LUNCHES CHALLENGE! -You Should Know Podcast-

    07/27/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/YouShouldKnowPodcast
    TOUR TICKETS: https://www.youshouldknowstudios.com
    YSK UNPLUGGED: https://www.youtube.com/@YSK.UNPLUGGED
    FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/people/You-Should-Know-Podcast/61552092953106/

    NEW TWITCH CHANNEL: https://m.twitch.tv/peytonhardin/home

    00:00 RETURN OF ESPRESSO
    00:44 PEYTONS INSANE BRUISES
    02:44 WE FELL OFF STAGE
    09:43 WATCHING THE ODYSSEY *GONE WRONG*
    15:38 AIRPORT BATHROOM CHAOS
    20:35 EVEN REALITIES
    23:08 SHE GRABBED OUR LUGGAGE
    25:19 GETTING SICK ON A PLANE
    29:44 THE CRAZIEST CHILDRENS BOOK EVER
    35:20 MANSCAPED
    37:03 LIVE STREAMING ACROSS THE OCEAN
    43:04 PEYTON GOES TO STREAMER UNIVERSITY
    47:40 HIMS
    49:19 FIREWORKS DEBATE
    53:33 CRYING TO HAKA’S
    55:07 KOOZIE’S ARE POINTLESS
    57:28 WYR: MOAN vs CLAP
    1:02:12 BOOKING.COM
    1:03:47 BANNED SCHOOL LUNCHES
    1:12:40 CAM GETS PRANKED!
    1:13:52 EATING PEANUT BUTTER CHEESE CRACKERS
    1:19:35 MARKELL WASHINGTON UPDATE
    1:24:57 ANNOUNCEMENTS

    Todays Sponsors:

    Even Realities - To get 10% off Even Ring 1 and/or Even Clip with your Even G2 smart glasses order, visit https://evenrealities.com and use promo code YSK

    Manscaped - Thanks to MANSCAPED for sponsoring today’s episode! Get 15% OFF your entire order with promo code YSK at https://manscaped.com

    Hims - To get simple, online access to personalized, affordable care for ED, Hair Loss, and more, visit https://hims.com/YSK

    Booking.com - Go on, book that trip – it's easy. Booking.com. Booking.yeah. https://www.booking.com

    FOLLOW PEYTON: https://instagram.com/psh8?igshid=ZDg1NjBiNjg=
    JOIN THE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/V5WYhSte2R
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • You Should Know Podcast

    THE EXTREME BEST FRIEND TEST! -You Should Know Podcast-

    07/20/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/YouShouldKnowPodcast
    TOUR TICKETS: https://www.youshouldknowstudios.com
    YSK UNPLUGGED: https://www.youtube.com/@YSK.UNPLUGGED
    FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/people/You-Should-Know-Podcast/61552092953106/

    NEW TWITCH CHANNEL: https://m.twitch.tv/peytonhardin/home

    00:00 WE ARE DONE WITH BASKETBALL
    1:41 PEYTON'S WEARING KID CLOTHES
    4:49 DREAM-CON RECAP
    6:54 IGNORED ON LIVE STREAM
    14:30 CRAZY BRUNCH CONVERSATION
    19:30 FACTOR
    20:51 SLAP A** FRIDAYS
    25:18 AMERICA IS 400 YEARS OLD
    27:34 EXPOSED IN A WINDOW
    33:17 CASH APP
    35:03 CAMJULZ
    37:11 APHRODISIAC PARTY
    40:54 APHRODISIAC QUIZ!
    44:23 SHOPIFY
    45:43 WHITE CHOCOLATE DEBATE
    47:43 COOKIE KRISP IS THE BEST CEREAL
    51:00 WATER-TOWERS DON’T MAKE SENSE
    56:05 FABLETICS
    57:38 LOSING $1,000,000
    1:07:26 SECRETLY HAVING A KID
    1:11:12 ANNOUNCEMENTS

    Todays Sponsors:

    Factor - Head to https://factormeals.com/ysk50off and use code ysk50off to get 50% off and free daily greens per box with new subscription only, while supplies last until 09/27/2026.

    Cash App - Download Cash App Today:https://click.cash.app/ui6m/5tdivt3n #CashAppPod
    Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Cash App Green features, Savings, Direct deposit, Round ups, Overdraft coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.

    Shopify - Start your free trial today at https://shopify.com/ysk

    Fabletics - Shop now at https://fabletics.com/YSK to get 70-80% off everything when you sign up as a new VIP—limited-time offer, select YSK when prompted to unlock this deal..

    FOLLOW PEYTON: https://instagram.com/psh8?igshid=ZDg1NjBiNjg=
    JOIN THE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/V5WYhSte2R
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • You Should Know Podcast

    THE TEXT YOUR EX'S CHALLENGE! -You Should Know Podcast-

    07/13/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/YouShouldKnowPodcast
    TOUR TICKETS: https://www.youshouldknowstudios.com
    YSK UNPLUGGED: https://www.youtube.com/@YSK.UNPLUGGED
    FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/people/You-Should-Know-Podcast/61552092953106/

    NEW TWITCH CHANNEL: https://m.twitch.tv/peytonhardin/home

    00:00 CAMS FREESTYLE RAP
    1:30 ROUND OF APPLAUSE PLEASE?
    3:03 GETTING PLASTIC SURGERY
    5:05 BELGIUM IS GERMAN
    6:43 WORST 4TH OF JULY STORY
    18:15 MY TOOTH FELL OUT
    24:01 NO AC IN THE HOUSE
    25:06 RENEE ANNOUNCEMENT
    26:21 PEYTON’S NEW TALENT
    27:24 BETTER HELP
    28:50 REVERSE WORD TEST
    34:29 WHAT HAPPENED WITH YOUR EX?
    36:24 BOOKING.COM
    37:39 READING TEXT FROM MY EX
    42:56 CAM WALKED IN ON PEYTON
    46:35 ROCKET MONEY
    48:22 APPLE SAUCE DEBATE
    54:33 CHRIS BROWN KISSED ME
    59:45 ARREST RENEE DOORDASH
    1:00:15 QUO
    1:01:22 MARS MEN
    1:02:56 RENEE DOORDASH STORY
    1:12:33 SURPRISE DATE GONE WRONG
    1:17:28 ANNOUNCEMENTS

    Todays Sponsors:
    Better Help - Don't let stigma stand in the way of support. Start therapy with BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at https://betterhelp.com/YSK. #ad

    Booking.com - Book your next hotel or vacation home easily at https://www.booking.com.

    Rocket Money - Take control of your finances and cancel unwanted subscriptions with Rocket Money at https://RocketMoney.com/YSK.

    Quo - Try QUO for free and get 20% off your first 6 months at https://quo.com/ysk

    Mars Men - For a limited time, our listeners get 50% off FOR LIFE, Free Shipping, AND 3 Free Gifts at Mars Men at https://Mengotomars.com.

    FOLLOW PEYTON: https://instagram.com/psh8?igshid=ZDg1NjBiNjg=
    JOIN THE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/V5WYhSte2R
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • You Should Know Podcast

    SURPRISE, WE'RE ENGAGED! -You Should Know Podcast-

    07/06/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/YouShouldKnowPodcast
    TOUR TICKETS: https://www.youshouldknowstudios.com
    YSK UNPLUGGED: https://www.youtube.com/@YSK.UNPLUGGED
    FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/people/You-Should-Know-Podcast/61552092953106/

    NEW TWITCH CHANNEL: https://m.twitch.tv/peytonhardin/home

    00:00 TOUR RECAP
    2:24 EXPOSING EACH OTHER!
    6:35 CAMS CRINGEY NAPS
    9:58 EXPOSING PEYTONS CO-DEPENDENCY
    13:17 ATTACKED IN THE GYM
    14:30 SEA VS OCEAN DEBATE
    18:30 THE "WATER ANIMALS" DEBATE
    21:02 HIMS
    22:18 DINE IN MOVIE THEATER UPDATE
    29:43 CLAUDE
    31:28 GETTING CALLED OUT… AGAIN
    36:30 AWKWARD FAN PHOTOS
    41:12 BOOKING.COM
    42:04 PILOT SINGING ON A PLANE
    47:37 BREAKFAST APPETIZER DEBATE
    52:16 MARS MEN
    53:46 GLD
    55:26 ENGAGEMENT PRANK
    1:06:54 ANNOUNCEMENTS

    Todays Sponsors:
    Hims - To get simple, online access to personalized, affordable care for ED, Hair Loss, and more, visit https://hims.com/YSK

    Anthropic - For problems worth solving, get started with Claude at https://claude.ai/ysk and check out Claude Pro for access to all features mentioned in today's episode.

    Booking.com - Go on, book that trip—it's easy with Booking.com. https://www.booking.com

    Mars Men - For a limited time, our listeners get 50% off FOR LIFE, Free Shipping, AND 3 Free Gifts at Mars Men at https://Mengotomars.com.

    GLD - New customers get 40% off with code YSK at https://gld.com. #ad

    FOLLOW PEYTON: https://instagram.com/psh8?igshid=ZDg1NjBiNjg=
    JOIN THE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/V5WYhSte2R
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About You Should Know Podcast
The You Should Know Podcast is hosted by Peyton Hardin and co hosted by Cameron Kennedy. These two best friends don't shy away from sharing their most revealing secrets and making fun of each-other in a way only the closest of friends can do.
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