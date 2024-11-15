It’s the Season 2 Premiere of Therapuss and Jake had to call up the queen herself to make her grand entrance...
Tell Me What's Wrong at
passthatpuss.com
Follow Me!
Instagram | @passthatpuss
TikTok | @octopusslover8
Follow Sofia!
@sofiagrainge
Listen to "THERAPUSS"
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1BHDdC0OVuHqZ706FobfOF
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/therapuss-with-jake-shane/id1723626781
Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/93117357-1f23-46e1-8f26-88f5182a68b8/therapuss-with-jake-shane
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@octopusslover8
--------
50:45
Halloween Special with Benito Skinner
I’m your favorite therapist’s favorite therapist…
Tell Me What's Wrong at
passthatpuss.com
Follow Me!
Instagram | @passthatpuss
TikTok | @octopusslover8
Follow Benny!
@bennydrama7
Listen to "THERAPUSS"
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1BHDdC0OVuHqZ706FobfOF
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/therapuss-with-jake-shane/id1723626781
Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/93117357-1f23-46e1-8f26-88f5182a68b8/therapuss-with-jake-shane
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@octopusslover8
--------
1:15:39
Session 42: Season 1 Finale
Brett and Julia join Jake to talk about memories from college, post grad, and and everything in between. This is the season finale of Therapuss, obviously Jake had to talk shit with the girls...
Tell Me What's Wrong at
passthatpuss.com
Follow Me!
Instagram | @passthatpuss
TikTok | @octopusslover8
Follow Julia & Brett!
@juliamervis
@brettsbites
Listen to "THERAPUSS"
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1BHDdC0OVuHqZ706FobfOF
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/therapuss-with-jake-shane/id1723626781
Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/93117357-1f23-46e1-8f26-88f5182a68b8/therapuss-with-jake-shane
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@octopusslover8
--------
1:14:55
Session 41: Snooki
Jake makes a house call to the legend herself, Snooki, just in time for Labor Day Weekend…
Tell Me What's Wrong at
passthatpuss.com
Follow Me!
Instagram | @passthatpuss
TikTok | @octopusslover8
Follow Snooki!
https://www.instagram.com/snooki/?hl=en
https://thesnookishop.com/
Listen to "THERAPUSS"
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1BHDdC0OVuHqZ706FobfOF
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/therapuss-with-jake-shane/id1723626781
Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/93117357-1f23-46e1-8f26-88f5182a68b8/therapuss-with-jake-shane
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@octopusslover8
--------
1:22:17
Session 40: Payton's Pregame
Payton and Jake don’t really remember filming this episode…
Tell Me What's Wrong at
passthatpuss.com
Follow Me!
Instagram | @passthatpuss
TikTok | @octopusslover8
Follow Payton!
@paytonpurther
Listen to "THERAPUSS"
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1BHDdC0OVuHqZ706FobfOF
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/therapuss-with-jake-shane/id1723626781
Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/93117357-1f23-46e1-8f26-88f5182a68b8/therapuss-with-jake-shane
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@octopusslover8
Welcome to THERAPUSS, a talk show that puts Jake Shane, in the proverbial therapist’s chair. Sitting down with amateur “Therapuss,” Jake’s followers will enter a deep dive therapy session that is both tongue and cheek and deeply introspective. As in Jake's viral Instagram series, Tell Me What's Wrong, guests ranging from industry professionals to his roommates will partner with the "Therapuss" to help their fans through their current drama. Through a website submission system, audience members will now have a direct line to Jake who happens to know a thing or two about FEELINGS.