Therapuss with Jake Shane

Podcast Therapuss with Jake Shane
Jake Shane
Welcome to THERAPUSS, a talk show that puts Jake Shane, in the proverbial therapist's chair. Sitting down with amateur "Therapuss," Jake's followers will enter
Comedy

Available Episodes

5 of 44
  • Session 44: Sofia Richie Grainge
    It's the Season 2 Premiere of Therapuss and Jake had to call up the queen herself to make her grand entrance...
    --------  
    50:45
  • Halloween Special with Benito Skinner
    I'm your favorite therapist's favorite therapist…
    --------  
    1:15:39
  • Session 42: Season 1 Finale
    Brett and Julia join Jake to talk about memories from college, post grad, and and everything in between. This is the season finale of Therapuss, obviously Jake had to talk shit with the girls...
    --------  
    1:14:55
  • Session 41: Snooki
    Jake makes a house call to the legend herself, Snooki, just in time for Labor Day Weekend…
    --------  
    1:22:17
  • Session 40: Payton's Pregame
    Payton and Jake don't really remember filming this episode…
    --------  
    56:40

About Therapuss with Jake Shane

Welcome to THERAPUSS, a talk show that puts Jake Shane, in the proverbial therapist’s chair. Sitting down with amateur “Therapuss,” Jake’s followers will enter a deep dive therapy session that is both tongue and cheek and deeply introspective. As in Jake's viral Instagram series, Tell Me What's Wrong, guests ranging from industry professionals to his roommates will partner with the "Therapuss" to help their fans through their current drama. Through a website submission system, audience members will now have a direct line to Jake who happens to know a thing or two about FEELINGS.
