About Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce

Despite her best efforts to remain on the sidelines, being part of football’s favorite family means the world has found out about Kylie Kelce. Now, armed with one mic and zero f*cks, Kylie is ready to open up — on her own terms. Join Kylie each week on "Not Gonna Lie", as she shares her personal story beyond being just a “football wife,” setting the record straight on gossip and speaking her truths on topics like modern parenting, social media trends, women in sports and more. Plus, each episode features Kylie sitting down for revealing conversations with special guests across pop culture, sports and entertainment. New episodes drop every Thursday starting December 5th & check out the show on social media for more content throughout the week. A Wave Sports + Entertainment Original.